  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-23 am EDT
2503.00 JPY   +0.72%
02:08aJapan Airlines and Boeing reach deal for 21 737 MAX jets
RE
12:50aJapan's Eneos to study sustainable aviation fuel production with Australia
RE
12:21aBoeing Reportedly Secures MAX Jet Order from Japan Airlines
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Japan Airlines and Boeing reach deal for 21 737 MAX jets

03/23/2023 | 02:08am EDT
A Boeing 737 Max aircraft during a display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough

(Reuters) - Japan Airlines has placed its first-ever order for the Boeing 737 MAX, announcing a plan on Thursday to buy 21 jets to replenish its narrowbody fleet.

The deal is worth at least $2.5 billion at list prices, Reuters previously reported, and notches a win for Boeing against European rival Airbus, which was in talks with JAL on the bestselling A320neo narrowbody jet.

Reuters reported details of the deal on Wednesday, citing industry sources.

The JAL order ensures a foothold for the MAX with Japan's flagship carrier as Boeing strives to undermine Airbus's lead in the narrowbody market.

"One problem that has hobbled the (737 MAX) program is that despite good orders, there haven't been as many high profile users. This certainly helps a lot," said Richard Aboulafia, an aerospace analyst with AeroDynamic Advisories.

Although JAL predominantly operates Boeing planes, it delivered a shock to the aircraft industry in 2013 when it opted to buy Airbus's A350 widebody aircraft over the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which at the time was struggling to correct technical problems.

While JAL's current fleet of 48 Dreamliners now dwarfs the 11 A350s owned by the carrier, the initial Airbus order raised questions about whether Boeing would continue to dominate the Japanese market.

Those concerns were heightened by the 737 MAX crisis, which led All Nippon Airways (ANA) to delay finalizing an order for 20 MAXs first announced in January 2019. ANA and Boeing concluded the MAX deal in July.

The Boeing 737-800 currently makes up the largest portion of JAL's narrowbody fleet, with the carrier owning 47 jets and leasing another 17 737s, according to JAL.

However, Airbus has gained traction in Japan's narrowbody market, with ANA's low-cost Peach unit operating A320s and JAL's Jetstar Japan flying leased A320s.

"It's a battle, keeping Japan," Aboulafia said. Boeing "seems to have scored a victory here."

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.49% 121 Real-time Quote.8.99%
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 0.76% 2772.5 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
BOEING -4.17% 196.16 Delayed Quote.2.98%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 0.72% 2503 Delayed Quote.-7.79%
MAX'S GROUP, INC. 1.20% 5.05 End-of-day quote.3.48%
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 353 B 10 196 M 10 196 M
Net income 2023 27 330 M 206 M 206 M
Net Debt 2023 365 B 2 752 M 2 752 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,6x
Yield 2023 0,80%
Capitalization 1 086 B 8 186 M 8 186 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 35 423
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 485,00 JPY
Average target price 3 045,45 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuji Akasaka Manager-Safety Promotion
Yoshiharu Ueki Manager-Planning
Toshiki Oka Executive Officer & GM-IT Planning
Takahiro Abe Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Yuji Saito Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.-7.72%8 186
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.89%27 431
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.74%22 214
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.27%21 626
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED11.02%18 485
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.85%18 385
