In the domestic market, the airline is operating at 100% of its pre-pandemic capacity, though demand is about 80% of corresponding levels, said Akihide Yoguchi, JAL's vice president of strategy research for the Asia Oceania region.

"Demand for domestic has recovered faster than international, like many other markets," he said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation conference.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)