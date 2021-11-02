Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Airlines narrows H1 loss on cost cuts, flags annual loss

11/02/2021 | 03:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Japan Airlines' (JAL) airplanes are seen, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Haneda Airport in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) reported on Tuesday a narrower first-half loss before interest and tax from a year ago, helped by cost cuts the carrier undertook during the pandemic, but it flagged a wider-than-expected annual loss.

The company posted a first-half loss of 151.8 billion yen ($1.34 billion). In the prior year, Japan's second-largest airline had reported a loss of 223.9 billion yen in the six months ended Sept. 30.

JAL said on Tuesday it would report a full-year loss of 198 billion yen, larger than the consensus loss of 120 billion yen from 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

In August, the carrier failed to provide a full-year earnings forecast, saying uncertainty made prediction too difficult.

The airline, like the travel industry in the world's third-largest economy, was badly hit as Japan was under a state of emergency for much of the second quarter.

Rival ANA Holdings Inc said last week that it expected to report an operating loss in the current financial year, down from an earlier prediction of a profit, and that it would reduce staff numbers by 20% within five years through attrition and retirement.

JAL said it expected to stop burning cash by the fourth quarter of the financial year as travel demand improved.

It said domestic passenger numbers began increasing last month, and by March should reach 92% of pre-COVID levels, though international traffic would remain subdued at 23% of pre-COVID levels.

Japan on Tuesday confirmed plans to gradually ease COVID-19 border restrictions, but fell short of calls from business lobbies to open up the country in line with its major trading partners.

The country is still under strict regulations preventing most non-resident foreigners, including tourists and business travellers, from entering.

The government has decided to review border controls in stages, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Tuesday, responding to media reports that quarantine for business travellers would be cut to three days from 10.

($1 = 113.6800 yen)

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 0.57% 2668 End-of-day quote.17.17%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 0.24% 2457 End-of-day quote.23.16%
All news about JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
03:47aJapan Airlines narrows H1 loss on cost cuts, flags annual loss
RE
03:38aUPDATE1 : JAL expects 146 bil. yen net loss in FY 2021, 2nd yr in red
AQ
03:09aJapan Airlines narrows H1 loss on cost cuts, flags annual loss
RE
02:28aURGENT : JAL sees 146 bil. yen net loss in FY 2021, 2nd yr in red
AQ
10/28Some airlines risk failure if they do not cut emissions faster - industry report
RE
10/22JAPAN AIRLINES : Corporate Governance Reprot(Oct22,2022)
PU
10/11Nikkei gains for third day on weaker yen, economic reopening hopes
RE
10/11Nikkei gains for third day on weaker yen, drop in COVID-19 infections
RE
10/06Japan Airlines to Issue Hybrid Subordinated Bonds Worth Over $1 Billion
MT
10/06JAPAN AIRLINES : Notice Regarding Pricing of Hybrid Bonds (Subordinated Bonds)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 794 B 6 987 M 6 987 M
Net income 2022 -105 826 M -931 M -931 M
Net Debt 2022 141 B 1 242 M 1 242 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 074 B 9 408 M 9 445 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 36 060
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 457,00 JPY
Average target price 2 814,17 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuji Akasaka Executive President & Representative Director
Yoshiharu Ueki Chairman
Toshiki Oka Executive Officer & GM-IT Planning
Takahiro Abe Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Yuji Saito Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.23.16%9 408
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.52%25 780
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.51%22 435
AIR CHINA LIMITED-11.64%16 287
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.11.10%15 559
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.87%15 524