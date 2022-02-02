Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Airlines narrows Q3 loss, retains annual outlook

02/02/2022 | 02:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Japan Airlines' (JAL) airplanes are seen, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Haneda Airport in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines (JAL) reported on Wednesday a third-quarter operating loss of 31.5 billion yen ($274.58 million), narrower than a year earlier, and maintained its full-year earnings outlook despite the emergence of the Omicron variant.

The loss was roughly in line with the 29.8 billion yen third-quarter operating loss forecast by four analysts polled by Refinitiv while JAL said it had stemmed cash burn during the period, a quarter earlier than a prior estimate.

However, the result compared unfavourably to larger rival ANA Holdings, which reported on Tuesday a small surprise profit during the period.

For the 12 months to March 2022, JAL maintained its forecast for a 198 billion yen operating loss issued in early November before the highly contagious Omicron variant spread rapidly.

That compares with the average 182 billion yen full-year operating loss predicted by nine analysts polled by Refinitiv.

JAL said the Omicron variant had led to market uncertainty at a time when domestic COVID-19 case numbers are at record levels, but strong cargo revenue and benefits from cost cuts enabled the carrier to stick with its earlier forecast.

Domestic passenger numbers should recover rapidly if the spread of COVID-19 slows, the airline said in presentation slides.

Passenger numbers were at 41% of pre-pandemic levels in the first nine months of the year. JAL's international passengers were only 8% of pre-pandemic levels in the same period.

As of Tuesday, however, more than half of Tokyo's hospital beds set aside for COVID-19 patients were occupied, a level that officials have previously flagged as a criterion for requesting a state of emergency.

The airline said in November that domestic traffic should reach 92% of pre-COVID levels by March, though international traffic would remain subdued at 23% of pre-pandemic levels. But Japan has since tightened its border controls and JAL did not provide an updated forecast on Wednesday.

($1 = 114.7400 yen)

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 6.21% 2555 Delayed Quote.0.04%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 3.50% 2249 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
All news about JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
02:07aJapan Airlines narrows Q3 loss, retains annual outlook
RE
01:38aJAL posts net loss of 128 bil. yen in April-Dec. amid pandemic
AQ
01:19aJAPAN AIRLINES : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 202..
PU
01/31Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2
AQ
01/31NOTICE REGARDING THE COMMENCEMENT OF : 2729)
PU
01/28Japan Airlines First CF34 Operator to License Groundbreaking Jet Engine Cleaning System..
AQ
01/20Japan Airlines and Ana Holdings Flights to the US Impacted by 5G Launch
MT
01/20Japanese Shares End Higher; Sony Recovers 6% after Losing $20 Billion in Market Value
MT
01/18KYODO NEWS DIGEST : Jan. 19, 2022 -1-
AQ
01/185G flight disruption eases as Emirates blasts U.S. rollout
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 745 B 6 485 M 6 485 M
Net income 2022 -154 145 M -1 342 M -1 342 M
Net Debt 2022 265 B 2 307 M 2 307 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 950 B 8 276 M 8 270 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 36 060
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 173,00 JPY
Average target price 2 662,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuji Akasaka Manager-Safety Promotion
Yoshiharu Ueki Manager-Planning
Toshiki Oka Executive Officer & GM-IT Planning
Takahiro Abe Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Yuji Saito Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.-1.05%8 276
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.61%25 314
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC7.64%20 833
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.35%19 110
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.00%17 633
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED11.24%14 365