Japan Airlines : to waive up to $120 mln in landing fees to prop up airlines - sources

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japan's government will waive
airport landing fees worth up to 12.5 billion yen ($120 million)
to ease the financial burden on airline operators, two sources
familiar with the matter said, as they reel from a drop in
traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government will waive about 50% of landing fees from
August through next March, said the sources, who declined to be
identified because the information is not public. They added
that the announcement was likely to come as early as Friday.
The measure will apply to 14 government-operated airports,
the sources said.
The transport ministry could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The relief is the latest step to prop up Japanese carriers
and comes as banks including the state-backed Development Bank
of Japan have provided ANA Holdings Inc $3.8 billion in
subordinated loans to help it weather the pandemic, sources told
Reuters on Wednesday.
While Japanese airlines have seen some rebound in domestic
flight demand, helped by a government travel campaign, bookings
remain below last year's levels.
That means carriers are burning through cash to maintain
jets that are either grounded or flying with too few passengers.
The aviation lobby group, which is comprised of 19 airlines
including ANA and Japan Airlines (JAL), in March called
for the government to exempt landing fees as the number of
passengers sharply decreased amid the pandemic.
ANA reported a 159 billion yen operating loss in the
April-June period, while JAL posted a 131 billion yen operating
loss for the three months.
($1 = 105.2300 yen)
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Kentaro Sugiyama; Additional
reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Sakura Murakami; Editing by
Chris Gallagher and Richard Pullin)