Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Airlines : to waive up to $120 mln in landing fees to prop up airlines - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 03:03am EDT

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japan's government will waive airport landing fees worth up to 12.5 billion yen ($120 million) to ease the financial burden on airline operators, two sources familiar with the matter said, as they reel from a drop in traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government will waive about 50% of landing fees from August through next March, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the information is not public. They added that the announcement was likely to come as early as Friday.

The measure will apply to 14 government-operated airports, the sources said.

The transport ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

The relief is the latest step to prop up Japanese carriers and comes as banks including the state-backed Development Bank of Japan have provided ANA Holdings Inc $3.8 billion in subordinated loans to help it weather the pandemic, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

While Japanese airlines have seen some rebound in domestic flight demand, helped by a government travel campaign, bookings remain below last year's levels.

That means carriers are burning through cash to maintain jets that are either grounded or flying with too few passengers.

The aviation lobby group, which is comprised of 19 airlines including ANA and Japan Airlines (JAL), in March called for the government to exempt landing fees as the number of passengers sharply decreased amid the pandemic.

ANA reported a 159 billion yen operating loss in the April-June period, while JAL posted a 131 billion yen operating loss for the three months. ($1 = 105.2300 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Kentaro Sugiyama; Additional reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi and Sakura Murakami; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Richard Pullin)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 1.58% 2503 End-of-day quote.-31.27%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 3.03% 2089.5 End-of-day quote.-38.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
03:03aJAPAN AIRLINES : to waive up to $120 mln in landing fees to prop up airlines - s..
RE
10/13Malaysia Airlines' survival in doubt as political support dims
RE
10/08Nikkei rides Wall Street gains on renewed U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/07Japan shares track Wall Street gains on partial U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/07Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrier
RE
10/07Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft in bid to break sound barrier
RE
10/07Japan Airlines aims for discount network to capture post-coronavirus tourism
RE
10/06JAPAN AIRLINES : Announces Revisions to International Network Plan to January 20..
AQ
09/25JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL and Matternet to Launch Drone Delivery Business Partnership..
AQ
09/25JAPAN AIRLINES : Reinstates Service to Guangzhou China from October 2, 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 606 B 5 758 M 5 758 M
Net income 2021 -206 399 M -1 960 M -1 960 M
Net Debt 2021 191 B 1 810 M 1 810 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 673 B 6 376 M 6 390 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 35 653
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 333,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 997,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Akasaka Executive President & Representative Director
Yoshiharu Ueki Chairman
Takahiro Abe Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Toshiki Oka Executive Officer & GM-IT Planning
Hideki Kikuyama Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.-38.49%6 376
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.69%20 735
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.06%16 603
AIR CHINA LIMITED-35.40%13 656
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-19.66%12 236
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-13.08%10 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group