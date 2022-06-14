Log in
Japan's Nikkei falls for 3rd day amid U.S. inflation, China COVID worries

06/14/2022 | 03:23am EDT
TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index fell for a third day on Tuesday, amid risks to growth from aggressive U.S. monetary tightening and strict COVID-19 curbs in China, but ended off its lows as bargain hunting emerged and U.S. stock futures pointed to a rebound.

The Nikkei closed 1.32% lower at 26,629.86, but after earlier sinking as much as 2.19%, the lowest since May 19.

The broader Topix slid 1.19% to 1,878.45.

"There's a stock feeling underpinning the market that stocks have gotten cheap, and we're seeing some bargain hunting," said a market participant at a domestic trust bank.

Still, sentiment remains fragile.

Beijing is testing millions to stem the spread from a cluster infection at a 24-hour bar, with China's vice premier saying COVID prevention and control needs to be strengthened. Shanghai is only just emerging from a crippling two-month-long lockdown.

"The reimposition of restrictions in Beijing, Shanghai and other places is sparking worries of new supply chain disruptions," said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

Meanwhile, investors are seen bracing for 150 basis points of rate hikes over two meetings by the Federal Open Market Committee — one that ends on Wednesday and another in the following month. This is after data on Friday showed U.S. consumer price inflation ran red hot.

"Right before the FOMC is a very difficult backdrop for growth stocks," said a market participant at a domestic securities company.

Wall Street confirmed a bear market overnight, with the S&P 500 dropping 3.88% on the day and down more than 20% from its most recent closing high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 4.6%.

Tech was among the Nikkei's worst performing sectors, down 1.95%. Healthcare dropped 2.18%, while real estate slumped the most, down 2.97%.

Even financials gave up early gains on higher bond yields to end 0.14% lower.

Of the Nikkei's 225 components, 171 fell versus 52 that rose and two that were flat.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron sank 2.84%, and was the Nikkei's biggest drag, shaving off 36 index points.

Startup investor SoftBank Group knocked another 28 points off the benchmark, with a 2.56% decline.

Travel-related stocks took a hit, with airlines ANA Holdings off 3.61% and Japan Airlines down 2.88%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. -3.61% 2457 Delayed Quote.6.01%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. -2.88% 2292 Delayed Quote.7.47%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.68% 10809.23 Real-time Quote.-27.52%
NIKKEI 225 -1.32% 26629.86 Real-time Quote.-3.36%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -2.56% 5033 Delayed Quote.-4.95%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -1.93% 51710 Delayed Quote.-20.44%
TOPIX INDEX -1.19% 1878.45 Delayed Quote.-2.47%
