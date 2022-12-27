Japan's Nikkei hits 1-week high as retailers soar amid China hopes

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index touched a
one-week high on Tuesday, as retailers soared after Takashimaya
raised its profit forecast and amid hopes that big-spending
Chinese tourists will return.
Financials also continued to outperform following the Bank
of Japan's (BOJ) surprise decision last week to raise the policy
ceiling for long-term yields.
The Nikkei share average ended the day up 0.16% at
26,447.87, although it was well below the session high of
26,620.49, which was last seen on Dec. 20 when the BOJ's
unexpected hawkish shift triggered the Nikkei's biggest tumble
in more than two months.
The broader Topix added 0.4% to 1,910.15 on Tuesday,
and hit a one-week high of 1,918.25.
Japanese stocks have been under pressure from global
recession worries as the Federal Reserve and European Central
Bank have aggressively raised rates.
"With global central banks tightening policy, concerns about
an economic slowdown continue ... and while the floor is firm
for stocks, those worries will keep the topside heavy," Maki
Sawada, a strategist at Nomura, said on a conference call with
the media.
Department store operator Takashimaya was the
Nikkei's best performer, surging 7.14%.
China's decision to further ease COVID-19 restrictions also
stoked hopes that sales will rise from inbound tourism, market
participants said.
Department store chain Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings
was the second-best performer, climbing 7.01%. Cosmetics maker
Shiseido was third, jumping 6.12%.
Uniqlo store owner Fast Retailing rose the most by
index points, adding 57 points to the Nikkei with its 2.06%
rise.
Retail was the best performer by far among Topix
sectors, up 2.53%.
It was followed by banking, which added 1.9% and
reached its highest level since February 2018.
Air transport was third, up 1.8%. Japan Airlines
gained 2.2% and ANA Holdings advanced 1.45%.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; editing by Uttaresh.V and Vinay
Dwivedi)