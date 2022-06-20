Japan's Nikkei rebounds from 3-month low as cyclical stocks gain

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei climbed on Tuesday
after falling to a three-month low in the previous session, as
investors scooped up beaten-down cyclical stocks, while U.S.
futures pointing to a higher open and overnight gains in
European shares also boosted sentiment.
The Nikkei share average was up 1.76% at 26,225.15,
as of the midday break, extending gains above the psychological
26,000 mark as the morning progressed. It had dipped to a low of
25,520.23 at the start of the week for the first time since
March 16.
The rally on Tuesday was broad-based, with 211 of the
Nikkei's 225 components rising, while 13 fell and one traded
flat.
The broader Topix advanced 1.67% to 1,849.27.
U.S. stock markets, which were closed on Monday for a
holiday, looked set to rise, with S&P 500 e-mini futures
up 1.39%. European stocks gained overnight, with the
pan-European STOXX 600 index finishing 1.0% higher.
"The strong rise in U.S. futures is boosting market mood,"
said a market participant at a domestic securities company. "For
today, stocks look like they'll stay positive."
Cyclical stocks rebounded after Monday's fall. Japan
Airlines and rival ANA Holdings rallied 3.81%
and 3.26%, respectively. Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing
added 1.3%.
Tech also had several big winners. Sony Group
jumped 3.31%, while startup investor SoftBank Group
advanced 3.45%.
Automakers were firm, with the yen hovering near its weakest
level in more than two decades. Toyota gained 1.65% and
Nissan rose 2.91%.
The best performing sector on the Nikkei was energy, which
rallied 3.46% amid higher crude oil prices. Defensive utilities
trailed, but were still higher by 0.20%.
