Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:07 2022-06-21 am EDT
2403.00 JPY   +4.16%
06/20Japan's Nikkei rebounds from 3-month low as cyclical stocks gain
RE
06/17JAPAN AIRLINES : Corporate Governance Report(Jun17,2022)
PU
06/17CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT [438 KB : Pdf]
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Nikkei rebounds from 3-month low as cyclical stocks gain

06/20/2022 | 10:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei climbed on Tuesday after falling to a three-month low in the previous session, as investors scooped up beaten-down cyclical stocks, while U.S. futures pointing to a higher open and overnight gains in European shares also boosted sentiment.

The Nikkei share average was up 1.76% at 26,225.15, as of the midday break, extending gains above the psychological 26,000 mark as the morning progressed. It had dipped to a low of 25,520.23 at the start of the week for the first time since March 16.

The rally on Tuesday was broad-based, with 211 of the Nikkei's 225 components rising, while 13 fell and one traded flat.

The broader Topix advanced 1.67% to 1,849.27.

U.S. stock markets, which were closed on Monday for a holiday, looked set to rise, with S&P 500 e-mini futures up 1.39%. European stocks gained overnight, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index finishing 1.0% higher.

"The strong rise in U.S. futures is boosting market mood," said a market participant at a domestic securities company. "For today, stocks look like they'll stay positive."

Cyclical stocks rebounded after Monday's fall. Japan Airlines and rival ANA Holdings rallied 3.81% and 3.26%, respectively. Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing added 1.3%.

Tech also had several big winners. Sony Group jumped 3.31%, while startup investor SoftBank Group advanced 3.45%.

Automakers were firm, with the yen hovering near its weakest level in more than two decades. Toyota gained 1.65% and Nissan rose 2.91%.

The best performing sector on the Nikkei was energy, which rallied 3.46% amid higher crude oil prices. Defensive utilities trailed, but were still higher by 0.20%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 3.32% 2550.5 Delayed Quote.0.23%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 1.17% 69910 Delayed Quote.4.85%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 4.12% 2403 Delayed Quote.1.64%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 3.42% 544.7 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.47% 5100 Delayed Quote.-11.89%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 3.63% 11425 Delayed Quote.-22.52%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.32% 2137.5 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
All news about JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
06/20Japan's Nikkei rebounds from 3-month low as cyclical stocks gain
RE
06/17JAPAN AIRLINES : Corporate Governance Report(Jun17,2022)
PU
06/17CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT [438 KB : Pdf]
PU
06/17Japan's Zipair changes logo to nix perception of Russia link
AQ
06/16Japanese airline to change logo over Russian war symbol similarity
AQ
06/16KYODO NEWS DIGEST : June 16, 2022 -2-
AQ
06/15Japanese airline ditches "Z" logo to avoid misunderstanding
AQ
06/14Japan's Nikkei falls for 3rd day amid U.S. inflation, China COVID worries
RE
06/13Japan's Nikkei slides 2% on U.S. inflation, China COVID concerns
RE
06/07Gevo Signs Deal to Supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Japan Airlines
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 684 B 5 063 M 5 063 M
Net income 2022 -176 143 M -1 304 M -1 304 M
Net Debt 2022 354 B 2 622 M 2 622 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 008 B 7 466 M 7 466 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 36 060
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 307,00 JPY
Average target price 2 615,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuji Akasaka Manager-Safety Promotion
Yoshiharu Ueki Manager-Planning
Toshiki Oka Executive Officer & GM-IT Planning
Takahiro Abe Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Yuji Saito Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.1.64%7 216
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.80%23 554
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-22.57%19 398
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.65%17 615
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-16.27%14 432
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.72%13 991