  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Japanese airlines JAL, ANA consider diverting routes around Russia

03/02/2022 | 02:54am EST
FILE PHOTO: Japan Airlines' (JAL) airplanes are seen, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Haneda Airport in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) and All Nippon Airways, a subsidiary of ANA Holdings Inc, are considering routes that avoid Russia, following security concerns stemming from its invasion of Ukraine, the airlines said on Wednesday.

JAL will suspend weekly round-trips between Tokyo and Moscow again this week, it added. A spokesperson said the airline would suspend code-sharing on regular flights out of Europe, as its European partners had decided not to fly over Russia.

ANA has put on hold its plans for a flight service to Moscow due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its president, Yuji Hirako, said that while a decision would be difficult now on whether to launch a service, the airline would face a challenge if it was deemed unprofitable.

Airlines have suspended flights in Russian airspace, while European nations, Canada and the United States have banned Russian aircraft from their airspace, in a bid to pressure President Vladimir Putin to end the Ukraine invasion.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. -3.54% 2400 Delayed Quote.3.47%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. -4.06% 2172 Delayed Quote.3.10%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.10% 105.227 Delayed Quote.39.13%
Financials
Sales 2022 729 B 6 348 M 6 348 M
Net income 2022 -156 780 M -1 364 M -1 364 M
Net Debt 2022 355 B 3 092 M 3 092 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 989 B 8 611 M 8 611 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 36 060
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 264,00 JPY
Average target price 2 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuji Akasaka Manager-Safety Promotion
Yoshiharu Ueki Manager-Planning
Toshiki Oka Executive Officer & GM-IT Planning
Takahiro Abe Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Yuji Saito Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.3.10%8 611
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-3.68%25 429
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.70%19 740
AIR CHINA LIMITED10.29%19 105
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.57%16 903
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-4.41%14 413