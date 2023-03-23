Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-23 am EDT
2503.00 JPY   +0.72%
04:02aTrending: Japan Airlines Orders 21 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Jets
DJ
03:39aBoeing Secures Order for 21 Jets From Japan Airlines
MT
02:57aBoeing Receives Order for 21 737-8 Jets from Japan Airlines
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: Japan Airlines Orders 21 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Jets

03/23/2023 | 04:02am EDT
0742 GMT - Japan Airlines Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past four hours, according to Factiva data, after saying in a joint statement with Boeing Co. that it has finalized an order for 21 of the plane maker's 737 MAX 8 jets. JAL said the narrow-body aircraft will replace its 737-800s, citing efforts to reduce its carbon emissions among the reasons why it went with Boeing as part of its renewal plan, with the first plane to join the fleet in 2026. The 737 MAX will save 15% in terms of both fuel use and carbon emissions, according to the companies' statement. The 737 MAX became infamous after two fatal crashes in five months involving Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines prompted a global grounding of the plane in 2019. As of end-2022, Boeing was building 31 of its 737 MAX jets a month, with plans to ramp up to 50 a month by 2026, according to its website. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 0401ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING -4.17% 196.16 Delayed Quote.2.98%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 0.72% 2503 Delayed Quote.-7.79%
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 353 B 10 196 M 10 196 M
Net income 2023 27 330 M 206 M 206 M
Net Debt 2023 365 B 2 752 M 2 752 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,6x
Yield 2023 0,80%
Capitalization 1 086 B 8 186 M 8 186 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 35 423
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 485,00 JPY
Average target price 3 045,45 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuji Akasaka Manager-Safety Promotion
Yoshiharu Ueki Manager-Planning
Toshiki Oka Executive Officer & GM-IT Planning
Takahiro Abe Executive Officer & General Manager-Operations
Yuji Saito Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.-7.79%8 186
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.89%27 431
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.74%22 214
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.27%21 626
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED11.02%18 485
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.85%18 385
