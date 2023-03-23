Trending: Japan Airlines Orders 21 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Jets

0742 GMT - Japan Airlines Co. is one of the most mentioned companies in the news over the past four hours, according to Factiva data, after saying in a joint statement with Boeing Co. that it has finalized an order for 21 of the plane maker's 737 MAX 8 jets. JAL said the narrow-body aircraft will replace its 737-800s, citing efforts to reduce its carbon emissions among the reasons why it went with Boeing as part of its renewal plan, with the first plane to join the fleet in 2026. The 737 MAX will save 15% in terms of both fuel use and carbon emissions, according to the companies' statement. The 737 MAX became infamous after two fatal crashes in five months involving Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines prompted a global grounding of the plane in 2019. As of end-2022, Boeing was building 31 of its 737 MAX jets a month, with plans to ramp up to 50 a month by 2026, according to its website. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 0401ET