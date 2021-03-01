Log in
Japan Airport Terminal : Announcement Regarding Determination of Issue Price, Disposition Price, Selling Price, and Other Matters

03/01/2021
March 1, 2021

To all concerned Parties

Company name: Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. Representative: Nobuaki Yokota, President & COO (Code: 9706, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)Inquiries:

Kazuhito Tanaka

Tel:

Senior Managing Director General Manager of Planning and Management Department 03-5757-8409

Announcement Regarding Determination of Issue Price, Disposition Price,

Selling Price, and Other Matters

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that it has determined the issue price, disposition price, selling price, and other matters relating to the issuance of new shares, disposition of its treasury shares, and secondary offering of its shares, which its board of directors approved via resolution on February 17, 2021, as set forth below.

1.

Issuance of New Shares by Way of Offering

(1) Class and Number of Shares to be Offered

7,507,900 shares of common stock of the Company, being the aggregate of (i) through (iii) described below:

  • (i) 4,207,900 shares of common stock of the Company, issued for underwriting and purchase by the Japanese Underwriters in the Japanese Public Offering;

  • (ii) 2,987,000 shares of common stock of the Company, issued for underwriting and purchase by the International Underwriters in the International Offering; and

  • (iii) A maximum of 313,000 shares of common stock of the Company, additionally issued for purchase by the International Underwriters upon exercise of the option in the International Offering.

  • (2) Issue Price (Offer Price)

    (Note 1)

  • (3) Total Amount of Issue Price

    (Note 2)

  • (4) Amount to be Paid (Note 1) In

    ¥4,966 per share ¥37,284,231,400 ¥4,761.20 per share

  • (5) Total Amount to be (Note 2) Paid In

(6)Payment Date

¥35,746,613,480 March 5, 2021 (Fri.)

Note: This press release is not an offer of common stock of Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). If any public offering of securities is made in the United States, it will be by means of a prospectus that will be prepared pursuant to the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

(Notes)

1. The Underwriters will underwrite and purchase the shares at the amount to be paid in and will offer them at the issue price (the offer price).

2. These figures are based on the assumption that the option set forth in (1) (iii) above will be exercised in full by the International Underwriters.

2.

Disposition of Treasury Shares by Way of Offering (1) Class and Number

of Shares to be Offered

3,240,000 shares of common stock of the Company

  • (2) Disposition Price

    (Note)

    (Offer Price)

  • (3) Total Amount of Disposition Price

  • (4) Amount to be Paid (Note) In

    ¥4,966 per share ¥16,089,840,000 ¥4,761.20 per share

  • (5) Total Amount to be Paid In

(6)Payment Date

¥15,426,288,000 March 5, 2021 (Fri.)

(Note)The Underwriters will underwrite and purchase the shares at the amount to be paid in and will offer them at the disposition price (the offer price).

  • 3. Secondary Offering of Shares (Secondary Offering by Way of Over-Allotment)

    • (1) Class and Number of Shares to be Sold 1,252,100 shares of common stock of the Company

    • (2) Selling Price

      ¥4,966 per share

    • (3) Total Amount of Selling Price

    • (4) Delivery Date

    ¥6,217,928,600 March 8, 2021 (Mon.)

  • 4. Issuance of New Shares by Way of Third-Party Allotment

    • (1) Class and Number

of Shares to be Offered

1,252,100 shares of common stock of the Company

  • (2) Amount to be Paid In

    ¥4,761.20 per share

  • (3) Total Amount to be Paid In

    Up to ¥5,961,498,520

  • (4) Payment Date

March 30, 2021 (Tue.)Note: This press release is not an offer of common stock of Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or exemption from registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). If any public offering of securities is made in the United States, it will be by means of a prospectus that will be prepared pursuant to the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

Disclaimer

Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 10:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
