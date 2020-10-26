Japan Airport Terminal : Notice Regarding Recording of Gain on Sales of Investment Securities (Extraordinary Gains)

October 21, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

Company name: Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd.

Representative: Nobuaki Yokota, President & COO

(Code: 9706, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries: Kazuhito Tanaka

Senior Managing Director General Manger of Planning and Management Department

Tel:03-5757-8409

Notice Regarding Recording of Gain on Sales of Investment Securities

(Extraordinary Gains)

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. ("JAT") hereby notifies that it expects to record a gain on sales of investment securities (extraordinary gains) as described below as it made a decision to sell part of the investment securities it holds.

Details

1. Reason of the sale of investment securities

To respond to a public tender offer with the investment securities

Planned date of the sale November 24, 2020 Details of the investment securities to be sold Shares to be sold: One issue of the listed securities held by JAT (NTT DOCOMO, INC.) Gain on the sale: 3,504 million yen Outlook

JAT plans to record the gain on sales of investment securities in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.