JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.

(9706)
Japan Airport Terminal : Notice Regarding Recording of Gain on Sales of Investment Securities (Extraordinary Gains)

10/26/2020 | 01:55am EDT

October 21, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

Company name: Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd.

Representative: Nobuaki Yokota, President & COO

(Code: 9706, First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries: Kazuhito Tanaka

Senior Managing Director General Manger of Planning and Management Department

Tel:03-5757-8409

Notice Regarding Recording of Gain on Sales of Investment Securities

(Extraordinary Gains)

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. ("JAT") hereby notifies that it expects to record a gain on sales of investment securities (extraordinary gains) as described below as it made a decision to sell part of the investment securities it holds.

Details

1. Reason of the sale of investment securities

To respond to a public tender offer with the investment securities

  1. Planned date of the sale November 24, 2020
  2. Details of the investment securities to be sold
    1. Shares to be sold: One issue of the listed securities held by JAT (NTT DOCOMO, INC.)
    2. Gain on the sale: 3,504 million yen
  4. Outlook

JAT plans to record the gain on sales of investment securities in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 05:54:00 UTC

