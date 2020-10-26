Japan Airport Terminal : Notice Regarding Recording of Gain on Sales of Investment Securities (Extraordinary Gains)

October 21, 2020
Notice Regarding Recording of Gain on Sales of Investment Securities
(Extraordinary Gains)
Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. ("JAT") hereby notifies that it expects to record a gain on sales of investment securities (extraordinary gains) as described below as it made a decision to sell part of the investment securities it holds.
Details
1. Reason of the sale of investment securities
To respond to a public tender offer with the investment securities
-
Planned date of the sale November 24, 2020
-
Details of the investment securities to be sold
-
-
Shares to be sold: One issue of the listed securities held by JAT (NTT DOCOMO, INC.)
-
Gain on the sale: 3,504 million yen
-
Outlook
JAT plans to record the gain on sales of investment securities in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.
