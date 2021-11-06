[Delayed]Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
November 4, 2021
Company name:
Japan Animal Referral Medical Center (JARMeC)
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
6039
URL
http://www.jarmec.co.jp
Representative:
Representative Director and President
Hidehiro Hirao
Inquiries:
Executive Director, Finance and
Takayuki Ishikawa
TEL 044(850)1320
Administration
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
November 11, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended September 30, 2021
1,437
1.9
182
(7.2)
186
(5.0)
127
(5.5)
Six months ended September 30, 2020
1,410
3.8
196
(10.0)
196
(11.8)
134
(14.9)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended September 30, 2021
53.47
52.11
Six months ended September 30, 2020
57.33
55.47
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of September 30, 2021
5,639
2,464
43.7
As of March 31, 2021
5,844
2,336
40.0
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
0.00
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
-
0.00
0.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
2,930
2.9
410
1.1
420
2.2
290
1.7
121.76
1
4. Notes
(1)
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2021
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2)
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
Yes
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4)
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2021
2,436,200 shares
As of March 31, 2021
2,436,200
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2021
53,116 shares
As of March 31, 2021
55,577 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2021
2,381,800 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2020
2,350,858
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,214,671
1,083,780
Accounts receivable - trade
148,872
-
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
-
140,340
Merchandise
59,709
59,338
Supplies
3,495
3,382
Other
40,631
45,588
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(9,492)
(8,031)
Total current assets
1,457,888
1,324,398
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
1,493,714
1,445,931
Land
2,228,267
2,228,267
Other, net
476,921
447,516
Total property, plant and equipment
4,198,904
4,121,715
Intangible assets
13,965
11,651
Investments and other assets
173,358
181,376
Total non-current assets
4,386,228
4,314,743
Total assets
5,844,116
5,639,142
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
48,183
40,872
Current portion of long-term borrowings
548,811
524,347
Income taxes payable
60,462
67,892
Provision for bonuses
67,423
70,647
Other
189,879
124,819
Total current liabilities
914,760
828,579
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
2,525,529
2,280,988
Retirement benefit liability
23,650
24,400
Asset retirement obligations
41,279
38,160
Other
2,709
2,293
Total non-current liabilities
2,593,168
2,345,841
Total liabilities
3,507,928
3,174,421
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
385,500
385,500
Capital surplus
332,633
329,843
Retained earnings
1,707,852
1,835,210
Treasury shares
(89,798)
(85,832)
Total shareholders' equity
2,336,188
2,464,721
Total net assets
2,336,188
2,464,721
Total liabilities and net assets
5,844,116
5,639,142
3
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Net sales
1,410,410
1,437,292
Cost of sales
918,893
928,215
Gross profit
491,516
509,077
Selling, general and administrative expenses
294,998
326,788
Operating profit
196,518
182,289
Non-operating income
Rental income from buildings
12,018
11,680
Other
2,514
1,618
Total non-operating income
14,533
13,298
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
7,014
6,323
Financing expenses
1,923
1,926
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
5,109
590
Other
694
187
Total non-operating expenses
14,742
9,029
Ordinary profit
196,309
186,559
Extraordinary losses
Office Transfer related Expenses
-
1,500
Total extraordinary losses
-
1,500
Profit before income taxes
196,309
185,059
Income taxes
61,513
57,701
Profit
134,795
127,357
Profit attributable to owners of parent
134,795
127,357
4
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Profit
134,795
127,357
Comprehensive income
134,795
127,357
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
134,795
127,357
5
