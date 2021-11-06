Log in
    6039   JP3740000009

JAPAN ANIMAL REFERRAL MEDICAL CENTER CO., LTD.

(6039)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

[Delayed]Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

11/06/2021 | 02:18am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 4, 2021

Company name:

Japan Animal Referral Medical Center (JARMeC)

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6039

URL http://www.jarmec.co.jp

Representative:

Representative Director and President

Hidehiro Hirao

Inquiries:

Executive Director, Finance and

Takayuki Ishikawa

TEL 044(850)1320

Administration

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

November 11, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended September 30, 2021

1,437

1.9

182

(7.2)

186

(5.0)

127

(5.5)

Six months ended September 30, 2020

1,410

3.8

196

(10.0)

196

(11.8)

134

(14.9)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended September 30, 2021

53.47

52.11

Six months ended September 30, 2020

57.33

55.47

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of September 30, 2021

5,639

2,464

43.7

As of March 31, 2021

5,844

2,336

40.0

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

0.00

Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

-

0.00

0.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

2,930

2.9

410

1.1

420

2.2

290

1.7

121.76

1

4. Notes

(1)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months ended September 30, 2021

No

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2)

Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

Yes

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4)

Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2021

2,436,200 shares

As of March 31, 2021

2,436,200

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2021

53,116 shares

As of March 31, 2021

55,577 shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2021

2,381,800 shares

Six months ended September 30, 2020

2,350,858

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,214,671

1,083,780

Accounts receivable - trade

148,872

-

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

-

140,340

Merchandise

59,709

59,338

Supplies

3,495

3,382

Other

40,631

45,588

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(9,492)

(8,031)

Total current assets

1,457,888

1,324,398

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

1,493,714

1,445,931

Land

2,228,267

2,228,267

Other, net

476,921

447,516

Total property, plant and equipment

4,198,904

4,121,715

Intangible assets

13,965

11,651

Investments and other assets

173,358

181,376

Total non-current assets

4,386,228

4,314,743

Total assets

5,844,116

5,639,142

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

48,183

40,872

Current portion of long-term borrowings

548,811

524,347

Income taxes payable

60,462

67,892

Provision for bonuses

67,423

70,647

Other

189,879

124,819

Total current liabilities

914,760

828,579

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

2,525,529

2,280,988

Retirement benefit liability

23,650

24,400

Asset retirement obligations

41,279

38,160

Other

2,709

2,293

Total non-current liabilities

2,593,168

2,345,841

Total liabilities

3,507,928

3,174,421

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

385,500

385,500

Capital surplus

332,633

329,843

Retained earnings

1,707,852

1,835,210

Treasury shares

(89,798)

(85,832)

Total shareholders' equity

2,336,188

2,464,721

Total net assets

2,336,188

2,464,721

Total liabilities and net assets

5,844,116

5,639,142

3

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Net sales

1,410,410

1,437,292

Cost of sales

918,893

928,215

Gross profit

491,516

509,077

Selling, general and administrative expenses

294,998

326,788

Operating profit

196,518

182,289

Non-operating income

Rental income from buildings

12,018

11,680

Other

2,514

1,618

Total non-operating income

14,533

13,298

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

7,014

6,323

Financing expenses

1,923

1,926

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

5,109

590

Other

694

187

Total non-operating expenses

14,742

9,029

Ordinary profit

196,309

186,559

Extraordinary losses

Office Transfer related Expenses

-

1,500

Total extraordinary losses

-

1,500

Profit before income taxes

196,309

185,059

Income taxes

61,513

57,701

Profit

134,795

127,357

Profit attributable to owners of parent

134,795

127,357

4

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Profit

134,795

127,357

Comprehensive income

134,795

127,357

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

134,795

127,357

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Animal Referral Medical Center Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 06:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 950 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
Net income 2022 310 M 2,73 M 2,73 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 324 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart JAPAN ANIMAL REFERRAL MEDICAL CENTER CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Animal Referral Medical Center Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN ANIMAL REFERRAL MEDICAL CENTER CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 816,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidehiro Hirao President & Representative Director
Takayuki Ishikawa Director & General Manager-Administration
Setsuo Kawabata Independent Outside Director
Hiroshi Arikawa Independent Outside Director
Akihiro Yoshijima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN ANIMAL REFERRAL MEDICAL CENTER CO., LTD.-16.66%38
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION37.31%124 821
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.50.96%76 950
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-16.05%40 181
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS35.02%27 202
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA4.92%25 228