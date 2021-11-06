[Delayed]Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

November 4, 2021

Company name: Japan Animal Referral Medical Center (JARMeC) Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 6039 URL http://www.jarmec.co.jp Representative: Representative Director and President Hidehiro Hirao Inquiries: Executive Director, Finance and Takayuki Ishikawa TEL 044(850)1320 Administration Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: November 11, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended September 30, 2021 1,437 1.9 182 (7.2) 186 (5.0) 127 (5.5) Six months ended September 30, 2020 1,410 3.8 196 (10.0) 196 (11.8) 134 (14.9) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended September 30, 2021 53.47 52.11 Six months ended September 30, 2020 57.33 55.47 (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of September 30, 2021 5,639 2,464 43.7 As of March 31, 2021 5,844 2,336 40.0 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 - 0.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) - 0.00 0.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 2,930 2.9 410 1.1 420 2.2 290 1.7 121.76

1