Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Asia Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3751   JP3385840008

JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED

(3751)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Asia : Veteran activist Murakami gains majority in Japan Asia Group

07/31/2021 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - A Japanese fund backed by veteran activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami will gain a majority in Japan Asia Group (JAG) as a result of a tender offer that closed on Friday, according to a filing by the energy and environmental services firm.

Murakami's fund City Index Eleventh will increase its stake in JAG to 58.96% from 15.35%, the filing said on Saturday, bringing the total holdings to about 75% when combined with shares held by parties related to the fund.

City Index Eleventh began building a stake in JAG while Carlyle Group teamed up with JAG chairman and CEO Tetsuo Yamashita in a proposed management buyout in November. Carlyle withdrew in February after City Index Eleventh offered a higher bid to buy the rest of the shares.

Murakami is one of Japan's few, well-known activist shareholders. His typical strategy includes building up a stake in a company in the middle of a takeover and demanding that management boost its sale price. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED 0.31% 969 End-of-day quote.24.87%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 0.70% 50.47 Delayed Quote.60.53%
All news about JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED
03:33aJAPAN ASIA : Veteran activist Murakami gains majority in Japan Asia Group
RE
05/24ASIA'S LNG IMPORTS STAY ROBUST, JUST : Russell
RE
04/22HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hermès Q1 Revenue Surges 44% on Boost from Japan, Asia
MT
04/09Stocks firm near record as easing U.S. inflation fears lift Wall Street
RE
04/02JAPAN ASIA : Activist fund claims small legal win against Japan Asia Group
RE
03/25Asian shares rebound, U.S.-China tensions overshadow economic optimism
RE
03/22JAPAN ASIA : to issue new shares to dilute stake held by Murakami-backed fund
RE
03/19JAPAN ASIA : Murakami-backed fund boosts Japan Asia Group stake before second bi..
RE
03/18City Index Eleventh Co., Ltd. made an offer to acquire remaining 68.9% stake ..
CI
03/17JAPAN ASIA : In reversal, Murakami-linked fund restarts bid for Japan Asia Group
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 91 146 M 831 M 831 M
Net income 2021 -310 M -2,83 M -2,83 M
Net Debt 2021 76 494 M 697 M 697 M
P/E ratio 2021 -84,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26 034 M 237 M 237 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 4 605
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Japan Asia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tetsuo Yamashita Chairman & President
Shinya Ishikawa Manager-Finance
Koji Tanabe Independent Outside Director
Satoshi Yasugi Independent Outside Director
Wen Hsiu Wu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED24.87%237
CINTAS CORPORATION11.52%40 481
TELEPERFORMANCE SE31.07%25 024
BUREAU VERITAS SA27.94%14 998
EDENRED SE5.54%14 583
LG CORP.-1.86%13 474