Japan Asia : Veteran activist Murakami gains majority in Japan Asia Group

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - A Japanese fund backed by veteran
activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami will gain a majority in
Japan Asia Group (JAG) as a result of a tender offer
that closed on Friday, according to a filing by the energy and
environmental services firm.
Murakami's fund City Index Eleventh will increase its stake
in JAG to 58.96% from 15.35%, the filing said on Saturday,
bringing the total holdings to about 75% when combined with
shares held by parties related to the fund.
City Index Eleventh began building a stake in JAG while
Carlyle Group teamed up with JAG chairman and CEO Tetsuo
Yamashita in a proposed management buyout in November. Carlyle
withdrew in February after City Index Eleventh offered a higher
bid to buy the rest of the shares.
Murakami is one of Japan's few, well-known activist
shareholders. His typical strategy includes building up a stake
in a company in the middle of a takeover and demanding that
management boost its sale price.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)