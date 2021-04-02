Japan Asia : Activist fund claims small legal win against Japan Asia Group

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Veteran activist investor
Yoshiaki Murakami claimed a small legal victory in his fund's
bid to buy Japan Asia Group (JAG) as a Japanese court blocked
the energy and environmental services firm from issuing new
shares to defend against a takeover.
JAG said it was disappointed by the Tokyo District
Court's ruling on Friday and was considering an appeal.
Murakami's fund City Index Eleventh began building a stake
in JAG while Carlyle Group teamed up with JAG chairman
and CEO Tetsuo Yamashita on a management buyout in November.
Carlyle withdrew its bid in February.
Murakami is one of Japan's few, well-known activist
shareholders. His typical strategy includes building up a stake
in a company in the middle of a takeover and demanding that
management boost its sale price.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)