Japan Asia : Murakami-backed fund boosts Japan Asia Group stake before second bid

TOKYO, March 19 (Reuters) - A Japanese fund backed by
veteran activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami has raised its stake
in Japan Asia Group (JAG) ahead of a second takeover bid for the
energy and environmental services firm.
Murakami's City Index Eleventh, which withdrew a first bid
after JAG announced a large special dividend payout, has
increased its stake in the company to 24.20% from 22.53%, a
government filing dated Friday showed.
The fund began building a stake in JAG after Carlyle Group
teamed up with JAG chairman and CEO Tetsuo Yamashita on a
management buyout in November.
The activist fund said in a separate statement that it could
boost its stake close to 33% before launching a second bid at
910 yen per share for the JAG shares it does not already own.
City Index Eleventh had said Carlyle's offer was too low and
allowed JAG's management to gain significant benefit at the
expense of minority shareholders.
Carlyle doubled its offer price but withdrew its bid last
month as JAG shares surged after City Index Eleventh made a
counterbid.
JAG shares closed at 946 yen on Friday.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita;
Editing by Alexander Smith)