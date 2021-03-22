Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Asia Group Limited    3751   JP3385840008

JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED

(3751)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Asia : to issue new shares to dilute stake held by Murakami-backed fund

03/22/2021 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Asia Group (JAG) said on Monday it would issue new shares to existing shareholders to dilute a stake held by a fund backed by veteran activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami.

JAG's move comes as City Index Eleventh flagged a second bid to buy the energy and environmental services firm and said it could boost its stake close to 33% before launching the bid.

The fund boosted its stake to at least 25.87% by last week without respecting the pledge made by the Japanese firm, JAG said.

City Index Eleventh could not be immediately reached for comment.

Murakami's fund initially began building a stake in JAG after Carlyle Group teamed up with JAG chairman and CEO Tetsuo Yamashita on a management buyout in November.

It launched a counter bid to block Carlyle's bid but withdrew it after JAG announced a large special dividend payout.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED 0.75% 946 End-of-day quote.21.91%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 0.30% 36.48 Delayed Quote.16.03%
All news about JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED
07:16aJAPAN ASIA  : to issue new shares to dilute stake held by Murakami-backed fund
RE
03/19JAPAN ASIA  : Murakami-backed fund boosts Japan Asia Group stake before second b..
RE
03/17JAPAN ASIA  : In reversal, Murakami-linked fund restarts bid for Japan Asia Grou..
RE
03/17JAPAN ASIA  : In reversal, Murakami-linked fund restarts bid for Japan Asia Grou..
RE
03/17JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/05NHK WORLD-JAPAN Presents '3.11 - Ten Years On,' a Collection of New and Encor..
DJ
03/03Murakami-linked fund backs out of bid for Japan Asia Group
RE
03/03JAPAN ASIA  : Murakami-linked fund backs out of bid for Japan Asia Group
RE
02/10JAPAN ASIA  : Carlyle withdraws bid for Japan Asia Group
RE
02/10Asian stocks hit record high, as earnings, stimulus boost recovery hopes
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 97 887 M 900 M 900 M
Net income 2020 1 991 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net Debt 2020 76 973 M 708 M 708 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,32x
Yield 2020 4,07%
Capitalization 25 417 M 233 M 234 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 714
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Japan Asia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tetsuo Yamashita Chairman & President
Shinya Ishikawa Manager-Finance
Koji Tanabe Independent Outside Director
Satoshi Yasugi Independent Outside Director
Wen Hsiu Wu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED21.91%294
CINTAS CORPORATION-5.77%36 929
TELEPERFORMANCE SE10.91%21 174
LG CORP.1.14%14 129
EDENRED-4.05%13 762
BUREAU VERITAS SA8.00%12 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ