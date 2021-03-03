Murakami-linked fund backs out of bid for Japan Asia Group

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - A Japanese fund backed by veteran
activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami cancelled its offer for
energy and environment firm Japan Asia Group (JAG),
after pressuring private equity firm Carlyle Group to
withdraw a competing bid last month.
On Wednesday, City Index Eleventh said it was withdrawing
its bid after JAG refused to cooperate with its efforts to carry
out due diligence and announced a large, special dividend.
Murakami is one of Japan's few, well-known activist
shareholders. His typical strategy includes building up a stake
in a company in the middle of a takeover and demanding that
management boost its sale price.
He was convicted of insider trading in 2007, but has
resurfaced in recent years as an investor, agitating for change
at companies including Toshiba Machine.
Carlyle had teamed up with JAG Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer Tetsuo Yamashita in November for a management buyout of
JAG, but gave up on its bid in February after City Index
Eleventh built a stake in the company and offered a higher bid
to buy the rest of the shares.
JAG shares were halted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after
trading earlier at around 1,083 yen. City Index Eleventh had
offered 1,210 yen per share, more than double Carlyle's initial
offer of 600 yen and beating a later offer of 1,200 yen.
($1=106.8700 yen)
