JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED

(3751)
Murakami-linked fund backs out of bid for Japan Asia Group

03/03/2021 | 03:09am EST
TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - A Japanese fund backed by veteran activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami cancelled its offer for energy and environment firm Japan Asia Group (JAG), after pressuring private equity firm Carlyle Group to withdraw a competing bid last month.

On Wednesday, City Index Eleventh said it was withdrawing its bid after JAG refused to cooperate with its efforts to carry out due diligence and announced a large, special dividend.

Murakami is one of Japan's few, well-known activist shareholders. His typical strategy includes building up a stake in a company in the middle of a takeover and demanding that management boost its sale price.

He was convicted of insider trading in 2007, but has resurfaced in recent years as an investor, agitating for change at companies including Toshiba Machine.

Carlyle had teamed up with JAG Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tetsuo Yamashita in November for a management buyout of JAG, but gave up on its bid in February after City Index Eleventh built a stake in the company and offered a higher bid to buy the rest of the shares.

JAG shares were halted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange after trading earlier at around 1,083 yen. City Index Eleventh had offered 1,210 yen per share, more than double Carlyle's initial offer of 600 yen and beating a later offer of 1,200 yen. ($1=106.8700 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Junko Fujita; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Subhranshu Sahu)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED -11.25% 1089 End-of-day quote.40.34%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 0.65% 35.37 Delayed Quote.12.50%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 0.29% 3445 End-of-day quote.19.41%
Financials
Sales 2020 97 887 M 916 M 916 M
Net income 2020 1 991 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net Debt 2020 76 973 M 720 M 720 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,32x
Yield 2020 4,07%
Capitalization 29 260 M 274 M 274 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 4 714
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Japan Asia Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tetsuo Yamashita Chairman & President
Shinya Ishikawa Manager-Finance
Koji Tanabe Independent Outside Director
Satoshi Yasugi Independent Outside Director
Wen Hsiu Wu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN ASIA GROUP LIMITED40.34%274
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.13%36 223
TELEPERFORMANCE9.80%20 841
LG CORP.6.63%14 673
EDENRED-2.35%14 047
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-4.64%12 302
