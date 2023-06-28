[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]
Please note that the following is an unofficial English translation and summary of Japanese Notice of Resolution of the 42nd Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd. The Company provides this translation for your reference and convenience purposes only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Securities Code:8518
June 28, 2023
To Shareholders
Tetsuro Shimomura
President and CEO
Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd.
3-2-4Kudan-kita,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Notice of Resolution of the 42nd Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
This is to notify you of the reports made and resolution adopted at the 42nd Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on June 28, 2023, the details of which are described below.
Matters Reported:
- Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Results of Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the 42nd Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
We reported the details of the business report and consolidated financial statements and results of the audit conducted on the consolidated financial statements.
- Financial Statements for the 42nd Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
We reported the details of the nonconsolidated financial statements.
Proposals Resolved:
Proposal No. 1 Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation
Approved as proposed.
Proposal No. 2 Election of Two (2) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)
Approved as proposed. Mr. Tetsuro Shimomura and Mr. Masafumi Hatta were elected.
Proposal No. 3 Election of Three (3) Directors Who Are Member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Approved as proposed. Mr. Kazunori Omori, Ms. Harumi Katagiri and Mr. Ken Kudo were elected.
Notice
Following the closing of this Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, Mr. Tetsuro Shimomura was elected as President & CEO. JAIC's Board of Directors is now comprised of the following members.
President & CEO
Tetsuro Shimomura
Managing Operating Officer
Masafumi Hatta
Chairperson of Audit & Supervisory Committee
Kazunori Omori
Member of Audit & Supervisory Committee
Harumi Katagiri
Member of Audit & Supervisory Committee
Ken Kudo
(End)
