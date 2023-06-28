[Translation for Reference and Convenience Purposes Only]

Please note that the following is an unofficial English translation and summary of Japanese Notice of Resolution of the 42nd Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd. The Company provides this translation for your reference and convenience purposes only and without any warranty as to its accuracy or otherwise. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Securities Code:8518

June 28, 2023

To Shareholders

Tetsuro Shimomura

President and CEO

Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd.

3-2-4Kudan-kita,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Notice of Resolution of the 42nd Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting

This is to notify you of the reports made and resolution adopted at the 42nd Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on June 28, 2023, the details of which are described below.

Matters Reported:

Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Results of Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee for the 42nd Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

We reported the details of the business report and consolidated financial statements and results of the audit conducted on the consolidated financial statements. Financial Statements for the 42nd Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

We reported the details of the nonconsolidated financial statements.

Proposals Resolved:

Proposal No. 1 Partial Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation

Approved as proposed.

Proposal No. 2 Election of Two (2) Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)

Approved as proposed. Mr. Tetsuro Shimomura and Mr. Masafumi Hatta were elected.

Proposal No. 3 Election of Three (3) Directors Who Are Member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Approved as proposed. Mr. Kazunori Omori, Ms. Harumi Katagiri and Mr. Ken Kudo were elected.

Notice

Following the closing of this Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, Mr. Tetsuro Shimomura was elected as President & CEO. JAIC's Board of Directors is now comprised of the following members.

President & CEO Tetsuro Shimomura Managing Operating Officer Masafumi Hatta Chairperson of Audit & Supervisory Committee Kazunori Omori Member of Audit & Supervisory Committee Harumi Katagiri Member of Audit & Supervisory Committee Ken Kudo

