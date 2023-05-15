Japan Asia Investment : Presentation Material for the Year Ended Mar. 31, 2023

As for the result for FY 2023, operating revenue achieved the plan, but profit fell short of the plan by ¥ 819 million.

As for the result forecast FY 2024, operating revenue is expected ¥ 2,300 million and net profit attributable to owners of parent is expected ¥ 120 million. We expect recovery in profitability by capital gains from unlisted shares, distribution warehouse projects and projects of group home for disabled people. Compared to the plan, however, net profit attributable to owners of parent fell short of the plan by ¥ 730 million.

The main reason for the failure to achieve the plan is the sluggish capital gains of shares. Provisions and losses from projects are also factors of the decline in profits.