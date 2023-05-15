Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8518   JP3686150008

JAPAN ASIA INVESTMENT CO., LTD.

(8518)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
251.00 JPY   -1.57%
05:28aJapan Asia Investment : Presentation Material for the Year Ended Mar. 31, 2023
PU
05:28aJapan Asia Investment : Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results for the Year Ended Mar. 31, 2023
PU
05:28aJapan Asia Investment : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended Mar. 31, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Japan Asia Investment : Presentation Material for the Year Ended Mar. 31, 2023

05/15/2023 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Results Overview

for Year Ended

March 31, 2023

Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd.

(JAIC) (TSE 8518)

Announcement date : May 15, 2023

Financial Results Overview for Year Ended FY Mar. 2023

© Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd. 2023

- 1 -

Contents

  1. Summary
  2. Results for the current fiscal year (year-on-year)
  3. Progress of the Medium-Term Management Plan (Numerical Plan)
  4. Progress of the Medium-Term Management Plan (Action Plan)
  5. Appendix

P3

P4

P9

P14

P19

The figures in this document are based on consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the previous accounting standards.

Financial Results Overview for Year Ended FY Mar. 2023

© Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd. 2023

- 2 -

1. Summary

  • Results for the current fiscal year (year-on-year)
    • Operating revenue was ¥ 3,017 million (up, 25.2 %) and net loss attributable to owners of parent was ¥ (269) million (compared to profit attributable to owners of parent of 49 million yen for the the previous fiscal year).
    • Sales of unlisted shares progressed in Japan and overseas. Capital gains from 5 project-oriented investments, including 1 project which had been sold in the previous fiscal year, contributed.
    • Capital loss, provisions and losses from projects increased operational cost and led the deficit.
  • Progress of the Medium-Term Management Plan (Numerical Plan)
    • As for the result for FY 2023, operating revenue achieved the plan, but profit fell short of the plan by ¥ 819 million.
    • As for the result forecast FY 2024, operating revenue is expected ¥ 2,300 million and net profit attributable to owners of parent is expected ¥ 120 million. We expect recovery in profitability by capital gains from unlisted shares, distribution warehouse projects and projects of group home for disabled people. Compared to the plan, however, net profit attributable to owners of parent fell short of the plan by ¥ 730 million.
    • The main reason for the failure to achieve the plan is the sluggish capital gains of shares. Provisions and losses from projects are also factors of the decline in profits.
    • Though the number and value of sales of project-oriented investments will exceed the plan, they can not compensate for all other downsides.
  • Progress of the Medium-Term Management Plan (Action Plan)
    • The business policies of the plan are securing profits and funds by selling existing financial investment assets, investing the funds into project-oriented investment and strategic investment and increasing capital gains from strategic investees.
    • In FY 2023, according to the plan we invested in project-oriented investments and strategic investees and acquired capital gains from strategic investees.
    • In FY 2024, we plan to increase capital gains by enhancing hands-on support mainly to strategic investees, to improve

profitability for under-monetized projects and to increase operating revenue from M&A advisory business.

Financial Results Overview for Year Ended FY Mar. 2023

© Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd. 2023

- 3 -

2. Results for the current fiscal year

Outline of results

P5

Break down of operating revenue & operating cost

P8

Financial Results Overview for Year Ended FY Mar. 2023

© Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd. 2023

- 4 -

2. Results for the current fiscal year - Outline of results - I/S

(million yen)

FY 2022

FY 2023

Change

Operating revenue

2,409

3,017

25.2%

Operating cost

1,133

2,056

81.4%

Operating gross profit

1,276

961

(24.6%)

SG&A expenses

1,189

1,147

(3.6%)

Operating income

86

(185)

-

Ordinary income

61

(224)

-

Profit attributable to

49

(269)

-

owners of parent

  • Factors for increased operating revenue
    • Proceeds of sales of securities increased. Sales of unlisted shares, which were relatively large investment amounts, progressed in Japan and overseas.
  • Factors for deficit
    • Operating cost increased due to capital loss of shares, provisions and loss from project investments.
    • Strong Capital gains from securities and project investments could not compensate for the increased operating cost.

Financial Results Overview for Year Ended FY Mar. 2023

© Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd. 2023

- 5 -

Disclaimer

JAIC - Japan Asia Investment Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 09:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JAPAN ASIA INVESTMENT CO., LTD.
05:28aJapan Asia Investment : Presentation Material for the Year Ended Mar. 31, 2023
PU
05:28aJapan Asia Investment : Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results for the ..
PU
05:28aJapan Asia Investment : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended Mar. ..
PU
02/14Japan Asia Investment : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter Ende..
PU
02/14Japan Asia Investment : Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results for the ..
PU
02/14Japan Asia Investment : Presentation Material for the 3rd Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2022
PU
01/27Japan Asia to Buy Majority Stake in Tokyo-based Management Consulting Firm
MT
01/26Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd. entered into an agreement to acquire 80% stake in Asian..
CI
2022Japan Asia Investment : Presentation Material for the 2nd Quarter Ended Sep. 30, 2022
PU
2022Japan Asia Investment : Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results for the ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 204 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
Net income 2022 19,0 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net Debt 2022 3 853 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 204x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 514 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart JAPAN ASIA INVESTMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN ASIA INVESTMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tetsuro Shimomura Director, Head-Finance & Portfolio Management
Yoshiaki Kawamata Chairman
Masafumi Hatta Executive Officer & Head-New Energy Investments
Kenji Kishimoto Executive Officer & Head-Group Administration
Hitoshi Yasukawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN ASIA INVESTMENT CO., LTD.13.84%33
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.0.91%1 874
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-0.50%1 551
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION-5.13%509
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-24.51%506
COMPANY K PARTNERS LIMITED1.28%65
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer