Japan Asia Investment : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended Mar. 31, 2023

Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd. Fund Consolidation This document has been translated from Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese Standards] (Summary of Japanese announcement) May 15, 2023 Company name: Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd. Listed on: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Standard Market (Stock code: 8518) URL: https://www.jaic-vc.co.jp/ Head office: Tokyo Representative: Tetsuro Shimomura, President and CEO Contact: Kenji Kishimoto, Executive Officer Tel: +81-3-3221-8518 (main) Scheduled date for ordinary general meeting of shareholders: June 28, 2023 Scheduled date for submission of annual report: June 29, 2023 Scheduled date for start of payment of dividends: - The additional materials of the Financial Results: Yes The briefing session of the Financial Results: None *We will distribute a video explaining financial results in Japanese on our website. (Throughout this report, fractional amounts have been rounded down to the nearest one million yen.) 1. Consolidated business results for the year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (1) Consolidated results of operations (Percentages indicate year-on-year increase or decrease) Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % change Millions of yen % change Millions of yen % change Millions of yen % change For the year ended 3,872 20.9 11 - (126) - (295) ― March 31, 2023 For the year ended 3,204 (13.6) (237) - (412) - 19 (42.5) March 31, 2022 (Note) Comprehensive Income For the year ended March 31, 2023: 563 millions of yen (29.4%) For the year ended March 31, 2022: 798 millions of yen 358.4% Diluted net income Ordinary income to Operating income Net income per share Return on equity to operating per share total assets revenues For the year ended Yen Yen % % % (16.69) ― (3.8) (0.7) 0.3 March 31, 2023 For the year ended 1.09 1.08 0.3 (1.8) (7.4) March 31, 2022 (Reference)Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates For the year ended March 31 2023: ― millions of yen For the year ended March 31 2022: ― millions of yen 1

Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd. Fund Consolidation (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of March 31, 2023 18,775 9,101 40.4 428.22 As of March 31, 2022 20,231 9,443 38.4 438.69 (Reference) Total shareholders' equity; As of March 31, 2023: 7,581 millions of yen / As of March 31, 2022: 7,766 millions of yen (3) Cash flows Cash flow from operating Cash flow from investing Cash flow from financing Cash and cash equivalents activities activities activities at year-end Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen For the year ended March 31, 157 0 (806) 1,762 2023 For the year ended March 31, (145) 212 (1,007) 2,397 2022 2. Dividends Dividends per share (Base date) End of first quarter End of second quarter End of third quarter End of year Year Year ended March Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 31, 2022 Year ended March - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 31, 2023 Year ending March - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 31, 2024 (forecast) 3. Outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) The overall private equity investment business conducted by the Group (including investment partnerships) is significantly affected by changing factors such as stock markets, given the characteristics of the business. In addition, it has been difficult to forecast results reasonably in the rapidly changing environment. Therefore we do not disclose the results forecast. For the convenience of investors and shareholders, however, we disclose "result forecast consolidated under the Previous Accounting Standard" even though it does not have enough rationality. For details, please refer to "2. Outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)" on page 23. The "result forecast consolidated under the Previous Accounting Standard" and any other forward-looking statements in this document are based upon the information currently available to JAIC at the time of writing and certain assumptions. The achievement is not promised. Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these result forecasts. 4. Other matters Changes among significant subsidiaries (Changes among specific subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes [New - company (company name: - ) Excluded 1 company (company name: 1 Investment Fund)] Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and correction of prior period errors Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards: None Changes other than shown in (i) above: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Correction of prior period errors: None 2

Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd. Fund Consolidation (3) No. of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) (i) Shares issued and outstanding at the The year ended March 17,884,392 The year ended March 17,884,392 end of each period (including treasury 31, 2023: shares 31, 2022: shares stock) (ii) Shares of treasury stock at the end of The year ended March 181,009 The year ended March 181,009 each period 31, 2023: shares 31, 2022: shares (ii) Average number of shares during the The year ended March 17,703,383 The year ended March 17,703,383 period 31, 2023: shares 31, 2022: shares Reference: Non-consolidated results Business results for the year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (1) Results of operations (Percentages indicate year-on-year increase or decrease) Operating revenues Operating income Ordinary income Net income For the year ended Millions of yen % change Millions of yen % change Millions of yen % change Millions of yen % change 2,876 28.1 (99) ― (126) ― (170) ― March 31, 2023 For the year ended 2,244 (22.8) 132 (32.4) 118 (22.3) 106 (20.9) March 31, 2022 Net income per share Diluted net income per share Yen Yen For the year ended (9.61) ― March 31, 2023 For the year ended 6.02 5.99 March 31, 2022 (2) Financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of March 31, 2023 12,967 7,267 55.8 408.61 As of March 31, 2022 14,571 7,454 50.9 419.29 (Reference) Total shareholders' equity As of March 31, 2023: 7,233 millions of yen / As of March 31, 2022: 7,422 millions of yen *This report is not subject to audit procedures. *Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-looking Statements and Other Notes The additional materials of the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 will be released on our website on May 15, 2023. The "result forecast consolidated under the Previous Accounting Standard" and any other forward-looking statements in this document are based upon the information currently available to the Group at the time of writing and certain assumptions. The achievement is not promised. Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these result forecasts. 3

Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd. Fund Consolidation 1. Business Performance and Financial Condition (1) Breakdown of operating revenue and operating cost (Millions of yen) For the year ended For the year ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2021 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022) to March 31, 2023) Total operating revenue 3,204 3,872 Management fees 117 113 Proceeds of sales of operational 1,732 2,071 investment securities Fund interests income and Income 1,330 1,668 gains etc. Other operating revenue 24 18 Total operating cost 1,971 2,453 Cost of securities sold 887 1,316 Investment write-offs & Provision for allowance for possible 160 316 investment losses Fund interests losses etc. 914 806 Other operating cost 10 12 Operating gross profit 1,232 (2) Investment income 1,419 (Millions of yen) For the year ended For the year ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2021 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022) to March 31, 2023) Project Private Project Private equity total equity total investment investment investment investment Proceeds of sales of operational 669 1,062 1,732 149 1,921 2,071 investment securities (A) Cost of securities sold (B) 521 365 887 90 1,226 1,316 Realized capital gains (A)-(B) 147 697 845 59 695 754 Investment write-offs & Provision for allowance for possible investment losses ― 160 160 75 241 316 (C) Investment income (A)-(B)-(C) 147 537 685 (15) 453 437 4