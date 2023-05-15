Japan Asia Investment : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended Mar. 31, 2023
05/15/2023 | 05:28am EDT
Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd.
Fund Consolidation
This document has been translated from Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
[Japanese Standards]
(Summary of Japanese announcement)
May 15, 2023
Company name:
Japan Asia Investment Co., Ltd.
Listed on:
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Standard Market (Stock code: 8518)
Scheduled date for ordinary general meeting of shareholders: June 28, 2023
Scheduled date for submission of annual report: June 29, 2023
Scheduled date for start of payment of dividends: -
The additional materials of the Financial Results: Yes
The briefing session of the Financial Results: None *We will distribute a video explaining financial results in Japanese on our website.
(Throughout this report, fractional amounts have been rounded down to the nearest one million yen.)
1. Consolidated business results for the year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentages indicate year-on-year increase or decrease)
Operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
% change
Millions of yen % change
Millions of yen % change
Millions of yen % change
For the year ended
3,872
20.9
11
-
(126)
-
(295)
―
March 31, 2023
For the year ended
3,204
(13.6)
(237)
-
(412)
-
19
(42.5)
March 31, 2022
(Note) Comprehensive Income
For the year ended March 31, 2023: 563 millions of yen (29.4%)
For the year ended March 31, 2022: 798 millions of yen 358.4%
Diluted net income
Ordinary income to
Operating income
Net income per share
Return on equity
to operating
per share
total assets
revenues
For the year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
(16.69)
―
(3.8)
(0.7)
0.3
March 31, 2023
For the year ended
1.09
1.08
0.3
(1.8)
(7.4)
March 31, 2022
(Reference)Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates
For the year ended March 31 2023: ― millions of yen
For the year ended March 31 2022: ― millions of yen
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
18,775
9,101
40.4
428.22
As of March 31, 2022
20,231
9,443
38.4
438.69
(Reference) Total shareholders' equity;
As of March 31, 2023: 7,581 millions of yen / As of March 31, 2022: 7,766 millions of yen
(3) Cash flows
Cash flow from operating
Cash flow from investing
Cash flow from financing
Cash and cash equivalents
activities
activities
activities
at year-end
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
For the year ended March 31,
157
0
(806)
1,762
2023
For the year ended March 31,
(145)
212
(1,007)
2,397
2022
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
(Base date)
End of first quarter
End of second quarter
End of third quarter
End of year
Year
Year ended March
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
31, 2022
Year ended March
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
31, 2023
Year ending March
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
31, 2024 (forecast)
3. Outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
The overall private equity investment business conducted by the Group (including investment partnerships) is significantly affected by changing factors such as stock markets, given the characteristics of the business. In addition, it has been difficult to forecast results reasonably in the rapidly changing environment. Therefore we do not disclose the results forecast. For the convenience of investors and shareholders, however, we disclose "result forecast consolidated under the Previous Accounting Standard" even though it does not have enough rationality. For details, please refer to "2. Outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)" on page 23.
The "result forecast consolidated under the Previous Accounting Standard" and any other forward-looking statements in this document are based upon the information currently available to JAIC at the time of writing and certain assumptions. The achievement is not promised. Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these result forecasts.
4. Other matters
Changes among significant subsidiaries (Changes among specific subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes
[New - company (company name: - ) Excluded 1 company (company name: 1 Investment Fund)]
Changes in accounting principles, accounting estimates and correction of prior period errors
Changes in accounting principles due to revisions to accounting standards: None
Changes other than shown in (i) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Correction of prior period errors: None
(3) No. of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
(i) Shares issued and outstanding at the
The year ended March
17,884,392
The year ended March
17,884,392
end of each period (including treasury
31, 2023:
shares
31, 2022:
shares
stock)
(ii) Shares of treasury stock at the end of
The year ended March
181,009
The year ended March
181,009
each period
31, 2023:
shares
31, 2022:
shares
(ii) Average number of shares during the
The year ended March
17,703,383
The year ended March
17,703,383
period
31, 2023:
shares
31, 2022:
shares
Reference: Non-consolidated results
Business results for the year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Results of operations
(Percentages indicate year-on-year increase or decrease)
Operating revenues
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
For the year ended
Millions of yen
% change
Millions of yen
% change
Millions of yen
% change
Millions of yen
% change
2,876
28.1
(99)
―
(126)
―
(170)
―
March 31, 2023
For the year ended
2,244
(22.8)
132
(32.4)
118
(22.3)
106
(20.9)
March 31, 2022
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Yen
Yen
For the year ended
(9.61)
―
March 31, 2023
For the year ended
6.02
5.99
March 31, 2022
(2) Financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
12,967
7,267
55.8
408.61
As of March 31, 2022
14,571
7,454
50.9
419.29
(Reference) Total shareholders' equity As of March 31, 2023: 7,233 millions of yen / As of March 31, 2022: 7,422 millions of yen
*This report is not subject to audit procedures.
*Cautionary Statements with Respect to Forward-looking Statements and Other Notes
The additional materials of the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023 will be released on our website on May 15, 2023.
The "result forecast consolidated under the Previous Accounting Standard" and any other forward-looking statements in this document are based upon the information currently available to the Group at the time of writing and certain assumptions. The achievement is not promised. Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these result forecasts.
1. Business Performance and Financial Condition
(1) Breakdown of operating revenue and operating cost
