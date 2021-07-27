Japan Best Rescue System : Announcement on acquiring 100% ownership of ACTCALL INC. and TSUNAGU CO., LTD. and having capital and business alliance with CHIC Holdings INC. 07/27/2021 | 04:20am EDT Send by mail :

July 27, 2021 To whom it may concern Company Name Japan Best Rescue System Co., Ltd Representative Representative Director Mr. Nobuhiro Sakakibara (Stock code: 2453; 1st Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange, 1st Section of Nagoya Stock Exchange) Inquiry Director & Executive Officer Mr. Mitsuhiro Wakatsuki (TEL: +81-52-212-9908) Announcement on acquiring 100% ownership of ACTCALL INC. and TSUNAGU CO., LTD. and having capital and business alliance with CHIC Holdings INC. We made a resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on today that we will implement equity swap for the purpose of acquiring 100% ownership of ACTCALL INC. (hereinafter called "ACTCALL") and TSUNAGU CO., LTD. (hereinafter called "TSUNAGU", and collectively called "Acquirees" together with ACTCALL) and have concluded equity swap contracts (hereinafter called "equity swap contract") with Acquirees respectively. For details, please be informed as follows: In addition, we also hereby inform you that we have concluded capital and business alliance contract (hereinafter called the "Contract") with CHIC Holdings INC. (hereinafter called "CHIC"), the parent company of Acquirees for the purpose of closely cooperating each other in the business fields of both companies aiming at development of mutual business at the same time of concluding equity swap contract. It should be noted that the equity swap shall be subject to the approval at the extraordinary shareholders meetings of acquires to be held on September 29, 2021 respectively. Our company shall implement the equity swap with the effective date of September 30, 2021 without having approval of shareholders meeting by making an arrangement of simple equity swap based on the provision stipulated under the Article 796 Clause 2 of the Company Act of Japan. 1. Purpose of acquiring 100 % ownership of Acquirees and having capital and business alliance Our company has been engaged in the business across Japan for solving the troubles in the daily life on comprehensive basis with the management philosophy of "We help people in need". We have been deploying business in the segment of "Membership Business" in which we offer "QR Service for New Tenants" designed for tenants of rental real estate property and "QR Service for University Students" designed for university students and "Insurance Business" with the main focus on home contents insurance for tenants of rental real estate property. We have been providing these services in order to provide security and safety to more people by catering to their needs and aiming to "materialize offering our service to 5 million households across nation" as our medium-term goal. On the other hand, CHIC has become holding company as of April 1, 2021 and increased the number of companies adopting its service in the housing life related comprehensive outsourcing business and settlement solution business with the corporate mission of "to deepen/renew/evolve/value-add the life of people with technology coexisting with them" and intends to expand business domain by enhancing the specialties of each business segment considering the provision of new service into consideration together with aiming at increasing the number of users. Up until now, our membership business for tenants of rental real estate properties has been trying to improve by competing with the housing life related comprehensive outsourcing business provided by CHIC. Under such situation, since CHIC has started to consider focusing management resources to settlement solution business, we shall be able to be entrusted with the part of call center operation of the housing life related comprehensive outsourcing business conducted by CHIC and have the opportunity to discuss the future business strategy mutually with CHIC and advance the discussion to further develop the business together and agreed with CHIC to acquire 100% ownership of Acquirees by the equity swap. Our company shall take a big step to achieve the medium-term goal as the number of our members will exceed 3 million people for our entire group by acquiring 100% ownership of Acquirees. Furthermore, the profit margin of our Membership Business exceeds that of Acqurees', we expect that the profitability of Acquirees will be improved by mainly streamlining marketing resources and call center operation. While at the same time, CHIC has a policy to promote expansion of settlement solution business and our company have concluded capital and business alliance contract with CHIC together with the Equity Swap transaction and intend to support the sales and marketing of CHIC in its settlement solution business domain. Furthermore, we will plan to establish corporate joint venture and develop new services based on the discussions with CHIC. Starting with the Equity Swap and the capital and business alliance, we aim at expanding the volume of Membership Business and improving its profitability and further expansion of the settlement solution business of CHIC through alliance with us and seek for business synergy any further through cooperation with CHIC. 2. Procedure of the Equity Swap Our company shall acquire 11,253,700 shares issued by ACTCALL and 200 shares issued by TSUNAGU in the form of the Equity Swap. As a result, ACTCALL and TSUNAGU will become our wholly owned subsidiaries. 3. Summary of the Equity Swap (1) Schedule of the Equity Swap Date of the meeting of the Board of Directors for the Equity Swap (Our company) July 27, 2021 Date of concluding the Equity Swap Contract July 27, 2021 Date of extraordinaryshareholders meeting for approving the EquitySwap (Acquirees) September 29, 2021 (Scheduled) Effective date for the Equity Swap September 30, 2021 (Scheduled) (note 1) We shall implement the Equity Swap without having approval resolved at the shareholders meeting through arrangement of simple equity swap based on the provision stipulated under Article 796 Clause 2 of the Company Act of Japan. (note 2) The effective date of the Equity Swap may be changed based on the mutual agreement of each party involved. (2) Methodology of the Equity Swap Through the Equity Swap transaction this time, we shall become wholly owning parent company and Acquirees shall become wholly owned subsidiary companies. We shall conduct the Equity Swap without having approval resolved by the shareholders meeting through the arrangement of simple equity swap based on the provision stipulated under Article 796 Clause 2 of the Company Act of Japan. Each Acquirees shall implement the Equity Swap respectively after having approvals resolved at the extraordinary shareholders meeting to be held on September 29, 2021. (3) Summary of the Share Allocation by the Equity Swap Corporate name Our company ACTCALL (wholly owning parent company) (wholly owned subsidiary company) Stock exchange ratio of the Equity Swap 1 0.266 Number of shares to be allocated by the Equity Swap Ordinary share: 2,988,236 shares (tentative) Corporate name Our company TSUNAGU (wholly owning parent company) (wholly owned subsidiary company) Stock exchange ratio of the Equity Swap 1 96.415 Number of shares to be allocated by the Equity Swap Ordinary share: 19,283 shares (tentative) (note) 1. Stock exchange ratio of the Equity Swap (hereinafter called "stock exchange ratio") The ordinary shares of our company (hereinafter called "our company share") shall be allocated 0.266 shares to 1 share of ACTCALL and 96.415 shares to 1 share of TSUNAGU respectively. It should be noted that the stock exchange ratio may be changed based on the mutual agreement after discussion in case that the material change occurs in the terms and conditions for calculation basis 2. Number of shares to be allocated by the Equity Swap As for our company shares to be allocated by the Equity Swap, we will allocate 3,007,519 shares of our treasury stocks and will not issue any new shares. (4) Handlings on stock acquisition rights and bonds with stock acquisition rights Neither ACTCALL nor TSUNAGU, which will become our wholly owned subsidiary companies, have issued both stock acquisition rights and bonds with stock acquisition rights. Therefore, it is not applicable. 4. Basis for content of share allocation by the Equity Swap Basis and background for the share allocation As for the stock value of our company, taking the fact into consideration that we are public company listed on the stock exchange and through the market stock price method by adopting July 26, 2021 as the calculation base date by reference to taking into account the volume weighted average of the closing market prices of Tokyo Stock Exchange for the 1-month,3-month and 6-month periods prior to the base date, we have evaluated the closing price at the first section of Tokyo Stock Exchange on the calculation base date. Then we had discussion with Acquirees with reference to the result of such calculation and have consequently decided JPY 931 per share. As for the shares of Acquirees, taking the fact into consideration that both are unlisted companies, we have asked Tokyo Financial Advisors as the third-party institution independent from our company and Acquirees to calculate the value of stock to be used for the Equity Swap. Our company has carefully repeated discussion with each company by reference to the result of calculating share price of Acquirees and taking into consideration the future outlook of Acquirees such as financial condition, asset status and financial forecast and consequently we have reached the conclusion that it would be appropriate to ultimately use stock exchange ratio by the formula described under above Section 3. (3) and the judgement that such arrangement shall contribute to the interest of shareholder of each company. For those reasons, we have agreed with Acquirees respectively. Matters relating to calculation of stock value 1. Name of institution calculating the stock value and its relationship with Acquirees Tokyo Financial Advisor, which is the third-party institution calculating stock value retained by our company, is independent from Acquirees and is not connected party with them and does not have any material interest with regard to the Equity Swap transaction. 2.. Summary on calculation of stock value As for the stock value of 1 share of Acquirees, which is the base for calculating stock exchange ratio to be used for the Equity Swap, we have used discount cash flow method (hereinafter called "DCF method") for calculating the stock values in order to reflect the situation of future business activity. It should be noted that we shall be based on the future plan drawn up by the Acquirees by using the business result of the past fiscal year as a standard with regard to the future profit plan, which is the base for calculating stock value. In addition, since Acquirees are originally a single company, it is more appropriate to evaluate its sales as a single entity in terms of its business model. Since Acquirees have been just spun off, the allocation of costs, division of duties, and headquarters functions are in a state of flux. Therefore, we have evaluated Acquirees as a single entity in calculating the value of 1 share. It should be noted that the share value assessed as a whole was divided proportionately based on the ratio of net assets of two companies at the end of June 2021 and those results were regarded as the value of shares of each company. According to the calculation of stock value mentioned above, the price range per 1 share, being the base for calculating stock exchange ratio, will be JPY 236 to JPY 299 for ACTCALL and JPY 85,667 to JPY 108,735 for TSUNAGU. Referring to the result of such calculation of the stock value, we have discussed with Acquirees and made a judgement that it would be appropriate to use the stock value of JPY 247 for 1 share of ACTCALL and that of JPY 89,761 for 1 share of TSUNAGU respectively. (3) Prospect to be delisted and its reason Our company shall become wholly owning parent company through the Equity Swap transaction and Acquirees, which will become our wholly owned subsidiary company, are unlisted companies, therefore it shall not be applicable. (4) Measure to avoid conflicts of interest Our company and Acquirees do not have any human relationship such as mutually sending directors at the time of making resolution on implementing the Equity Swap on July 27, 2021 and furthermore our company and shareholders of Acquirees do not have any human relationship. As such, special conflicts of interest shall not occur between our company and Acquirees, and between our company and shareholders of Acquirees. Therefore we do not take any special measure to avoid conflicts of interest. 5. Summary of companies involved in the Equity Swap Japan Best Rescue System Co., Ltd. (1) Corporate name Japan Best Rescue System Co., Ltd. (2) Location of head office Nishiki1-10-20,Naka-ku, Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture (3) Title of representative director and Representative Director name Mr. Nobuhiro Sakakibara (4) Business content Emergency Business, Membership Business, Insurance Business, Repair Business, LifeTech Business, etc. (5) Capital JPY 780 million (6) Date of establishment February 12, 1997 (7) Net asset JPY 8,295 million (as of March 31, 2021) (8) Total asset JPY 22,249 million (as of March 31, 2021) (9) Major shareholders and their voting Mr. Nobuhiro Sakakibara 34.89% rights ratio HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC. 10.05% （as of March 31, 2021） Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (account in trust) 5.04% Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (account in trust 9) 4.74% The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (account in trust) 4.50% (10) Relationship among companies Capital ties Not applicable involved in the Equity Swap Human relationship Not applicable Business relationship ACTCALL has entrusted telephone reception work to our company. Situation applicable to parties involved Not applicable (11) Business results and financial conditions over the last 3 fiscal years Fiscal year FY ending Sep. 2018 FY ending Sep. 2019 FY ending Sep. 2020 Consolidated net asset JPY 6,042 million JPY 8,104 million JPY 7,907 million Consolidated total asset JPY 14,865 million JPY 18,761 million JPY 21,204 million Consolidated net asset per share JPY 193.12 JPY 246.94 JPY 245.54 Consolidated sales JPY 11,766 million JPY 12,010 million JPY 12,057 million Consolidated operating profit JPY 1,430 million JPY 1,638 million JPY 1,367 million Consolidated ordinary profit JPY 1,644 million JPY 1,967 million JPY 1,798 million Net profit attributable to owners of the parent JPY 1,192 million JPY 1,639 million JPY 997 million Consolidated net profit per share JPY 38.05 JPY 51.81 JPY 31.82 Dividend per share JPY 11 JPY 15 JPY 16 In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail. (2) ACTCALL INC. (1) Corporate name ACTCALL INC. (2) Location of head office Yotsuya 2-12-5,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo (3) Title of representative director and Representative Director & President name Mr. Kazuya Haboshi (4) Business content Comprehensive outsourcing business relating to housing life (5) Capital JPY 101 million (6) Date of establishment January 27, 2005 (7) Number of shares issued 11,253,700 shares (8) Fiscal year end September 30 (9) Major shareholders and their voting CHIC Holdings INC. 100% rights ratio Capital ties Not applicable Relationship between listed Human relationship Not applicable (10) ACTCALL has entrusted telephone company and companies involved Business relationship reception work to our company. Situation applicable to parties involved Not applicable (11) Business results and financial conditions over the last 3 fiscal years Fiscal year FY ending Nov. 2018 FY ending Nov. 2019 FY ending Sep. 2020* Net asset JPY 382 million JPY 865 million JPY 4,391 million Total asset JPY 3,797 million JPY 3,657 million JPY 6,384 million Net asset per share JPY 49.50 JPY 108.66 JPY 389.78 Sales JPY 4,669 million JPY 3,400 million JPY 2,832 million Operating profit JPY 291 million JPY 430 million JPY 297 million Ordinary profit JPY 224 million JPY 577 million JPY 436 million Net profit ▲JPY 421million JPY 445 million JPY 344 million Net profit per share ▲JPY54.87 JPY 56.61 JPY 36.67 Dividend per share - - - ▲: negative figure *As for the fiscal year ending September 2020, it was an irregular accounting period of 10 months due to change of accounting period.

