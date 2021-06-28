Japan Best Rescue System : Announcement on commencing the sales of “safety confirmation call”monitoring service which enables senior generation to move into apartments

Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail．
June 28, 2021
Japan Best Rescue System Co., Ltd.
Announcement on commencing the sales of "safety confirmation call"
monitoring service which enables senior generation to move into apartments
New membership service offering "security" to life in apartments for aging society.
Japan Best Rescue System Co., Ltd. engaged in providing service for solving comprehensive daily life troubles (Nagoya City, Representative Director: Mr. Nobuhiro Sakakibara, listed on 1st Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange: Ticker 2453, hereinafter called "JBR") shall hereby inform you that we have commenced providing "safety confirmation call" monitoring service fulfilling the compensation cost such as restoration cost for the tenants over the age of 60 (hereinafter called "this service").
Background
The number of single households with the age of 65 or more, which used to be around 3 million 20 years ago, has been soaring up to 7 million and is expected to increase further onward under the rapidly growing aging society in Japan. We anticipate that the number of move-in to houses for rent by senior generation will increase in line with such trend.
The increase in the number of households shall be business chance for rental agreement where the household unit is the base. However, the lease contract with senior generation is one of risk concern for property management company and property owner since they wish to avoid the incident such as solitary death of elderly tenant and they refuse to contract with such senior generation in some case.
JBR, providing the "Quick Response Service for New Tenant" for solving daily life troubles which tenants mainly join at the time of concluding new lease contract, has developed "safety confirmation call", new monitoring service in order to solve such troubles in the real estate industry by making use of our edge that we are positioned to link tenants and property management companies.
Content of service
Safety Confirmation Call
We will phone the users of "safety confirmation call" periodically and check their safety and report the result to their family and property management company each time.
"Safety Confirmation Call" is the service for connecting tenants and property management companies by security through our existing infrastructure.
1) Safety Confirmation System
The system is conducted by telephone, for senior generation who are unfamiliar with operating IT devices. In case that there is no response by tenants by any chance, property management company and family will be notified by emails.
2) Property owner cost and profit insurance
It will cover not only restoration cost in case of occurrence of incident but also lost profits during vacant period.
Impact on Membership Business
The impact of this service on total business across the company for the current fiscal year is expected to remain minor at this point in time. We have been progressing talks with allied real estate companies in order to provide this service to all tenants with the age of 60 or more. As we can make use of same sale channel used for "Quick Response Service for New Tenants" in which we are proud of having largest number of member across the industry, we believe that this new service shall have big potential for future growth.
|
|
|
|
|
name of service
|
number of
|
content of service
|
|
members*
|
|
|
|
|
Quick Response Service
|
964,000
|
Service to solve daily life troubles such as keys, plumbing and window glass
|
|
for New Tenants
|
24 hours a day and 365 days a year.
|
|
|
|
Warranty extension for
|
1,036,000
|
Extending warranty on housing facilities of all manufacturers up to 10 years.
|
|
Home appliances
|
|
|
|
New!
|
Safety Confirmation
|
???
|
Safety monitoring service with which senior generation can move in
|
Call
|
houses for rent at their ease
|
|
*at the end of March, 2021
Future Outlook
JBR has been working on developing new service by making use of technology such as AI based on the accumulated more than 55 million data for solving daily life troubles. We have continued to develop further convenient and comfortable menu for this service such as introducing option utilizing various kinds of sensors.
We shall promote business in order to provide "reassurance" to all households across Japan, which is our ultimate target for Membership Business by developing service for dealing with the various needs of customers and acquiring new business partners.
Contribution to SDGs
Our service shall be provided to customers through our business alliance partner shop across Japan. We believe that realizing the society for senior generation to continue to live in rental houses across Japan at ease shall contribute to "11. Sustainable Cities and Communities".
We shall contribute to realize sustainable society without leaving no one behind by continuing to provide solution to various social issues as the company "helping people in need"
Corporate Profile
■JBR Company Profile
|
Company Name:
|
Japan Best Rescue System Co., Ltd.
|
Representative Director & CEO:
|
Mr. Nobuhiro Sakakibara
|
Location:
|
Urbanet Fushimi Building 5F, 1-10-20 Nishiki,
|
|
Naka-ku, Nagoya City
|
Establishment:
|
February 1997
|
URL:
|
https://www.jbr.co.jp/(corporate website)
|
|
https://sq.jbr.co.jp/(service website)
|
|
|
|
