Japan Best Rescue System : Announcement on commencing the sales of “safety confirmation call”monitoring service which enables senior generation to move into apartments

Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail．

June 28, 2021

Japan Best Rescue System Co., Ltd.

Announcement on commencing the sales of "safety confirmation call"

monitoring service which enables senior generation to move into apartments

New membership service offering "security" to life in apartments for aging society.

Japan Best Rescue System Co., Ltd. engaged in providing service for solving comprehensive daily life troubles (Nagoya City, Representative Director: Mr. Nobuhiro Sakakibara, listed on 1st Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange: Ticker 2453, hereinafter called "JBR") shall hereby inform you that we have commenced providing "safety confirmation call" monitoring service fulfilling the compensation cost such as restoration cost for the tenants over the age of 60 (hereinafter called "this service").

Background

The number of single households with the age of 65 or more, which used to be around 3 million 20 years ago, has been soaring up to 7 million and is expected to increase further onward under the rapidly growing aging society in Japan. We anticipate that the number of move-in to houses for rent by senior generation will increase in line with such trend.

The increase in the number of households shall be business chance for rental agreement where the household unit is the base. However, the lease contract with senior generation is one of risk concern for property management company and property owner since they wish to avoid the incident such as solitary death of elderly tenant and they refuse to contract with such senior generation in some case.

JBR, providing the "Quick Response Service for New Tenant" for solving daily life troubles which tenants mainly join at the time of concluding new lease contract, has developed "safety confirmation call", new monitoring service in order to solve such troubles in the real estate industry by making use of our edge that we are positioned to link tenants and property management companies.

Content of service

Safety Confirmation Call

We will phone the users of "safety confirmation call" periodically and check their safety and report the result to their family and property management company each time.

"Safety Confirmation Call" is the service for connecting tenants and property management companies by security through our existing infrastructure.