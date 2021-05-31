Log in
JAPAN BEST RESCUE SYSTEM CO.,LTD.

Japan Best Rescue System : Announcement on opening new call center in line with business expansion

05/31/2021 | 02:02am EDT
Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail

May 31, 2021

Japan Best Rescue System Co., Ltd.

Announcement on opening new call center in line with business expansion

We shall commence the operation at new hub in Nonoichi City, Ishikawa Prefecture following

Tokai and Kyushu areas

We shall handle increasing calls of membership business and disaster risk by dispersing operation hubs

We hereby announce that Japan Best Rescue System Co., Ltd. engaged in providing service for solving comprehensive daily life troubles (Head office: Naka-ku, Nagoya City, Representative Director: Mr. Nobuhiro Sakakibara, listed on 1st Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange, Security code: 2453, hereinafter called "JBR") shall open the fifth call center in Nonoichi City, Ishikawa Prefecture and commence its operation on June 1, 2021.

Background for opening new hub

Ensuring the capacity to receive incoming calls

- for responding to the expansion of growing core business

Under our corporate philosophy of "we help people in need", we will receive incoming calls from customers at our call center around the clock, where we received more than 619,000 incoming calls in the previous fiscal year. In another words, we receive one incoming call from customer every 50 seconds.

The membership business, which is our core business, has been growing under the alliance partnership strategy for selling our service through the network of our business partners. When receiving incoming calls from customers at our call center, we use the corporate name of our business partners. Therefore, it is critical issue for us to maintain ample quality of our call center, as we are growing our business by acquiring the business partners.

The number of members in our membership business segment has been increasing by more than 10 % on YoY. This pace has been supported by the stable growth of existing business and furthermore, the new alliance partnership under negotiation has a large growth on our business. With such background, we have incorporated the plan of opening new call center for the business forecast for the current fiscal year.

Improving business sustainability

- Responsibility of the company with philosophy "we help people in need"

A large number of companies are dispersing operation hubs in plural areas in view of BCP in Japan where the natural disaster occurs at high level. As JBR is the company for "we help people in need", we aware that it is important issue for us to deal with troubles faced by many people at the time of such disaster.

Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail

JBR has our own call center in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture and Ogaki City, Gifu Prefecture. We have also opened call center in Kyushu area by subcontracting works to Virtualex Consulting, Inc. (Head office: Minato- ku, Tokyo, Representative Director: Mr. Eiki Maruyama, hereinafter called "Virtualex") in 2019.

Details on New Operation Hub

Virtualex

We seek for ample quality of call center in order to satisfy our customers and business partners. As such we subcontract works to Virtualex to operate new call center in Saga Prefecture out of our two operating hubs in Kyushu area and aim at keeping cost reduction while maintaining the quality of call center.

Aeon Town Nonoichi, Nonoichi City, Ishikawa Prefecture

Nonoichi is the dormitory town which is ranked number one for "the best livable city 2020" and the population with the focus on the generation of younger family has been increasing year by year under the situation of low-birth rate and aging population across the country. In addition, the earthquake insurance premium is set at the lowest level on a prefecture-by-prefecture basis, where the city is evaluated as the area with low earthquake risk.

Aeon Town Nonoichi where the call center is opened is conveniently located in terms of public transportation under the neighborhood shopping center strategy. Moreover, there are two universities in its vicinage, which is favored in terms of securing human resources. We had 10 times application more than the number of new hires when opening the call center.

Action Plan Ahead

We have been doing our utmost effort to optimize the operation of our call center. We have secured the capacity for receiving incoming calls to respond to the current demand through opening new call center this time. We shall take measures necessary for business expansion in the future in addition to improving operational efficiency such as partial introduction of automated voice function taking AI linkage into consideration.

Moreover, in order to be prepared for Tokai Earthquake which is allegedly to occur along with Nankai Trough, we have been promoting improvement of various BCP. Although 80 % of current operation is centralized in Tokai area, we shall try to reduce it to around 60 % level by strengthening the operation of call center in Kyushu and Hokuriku areas and aim at improving business sustainability.

Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail

Impact on Membership Business

The increase of cost caused by an application of Guideline of Equal Pay for Equal Work stipulated by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare is expected to be reduce in part by subcontracting the operation of call center. In addition, the effect of several million yen cost reduction is expected by reducing the cost of in-house recruitment.

The opening of new call center has been incorporated in business forecast which was recently disclosed and the impact on the business is minor. As for membership business segment, due to the increase of teleworking hours in line with Covid-19, the volume of operation of receiving incoming calls has been increasing, however, we can also expect some effect to abort such impact in part at the same time.

Contribution to SDGs

Our service shall be provided to customers through our business alliance partner shop across Japan. We believe that strengthening call center is initiative indispensable to connect customers and partner shop across Japan and shall contribute to "17 Partnership for the Goals".

We shall support the development of regional economy through business expansion in the future and contribute to building up the sustainable society. In addition, we wish to share the comment by Mr. Takaaki Awa, Mayor of Nonoichi City, addressed to Virtualex supporting the opening of call center.

Comment by Mayor of Nonoichi City

Notice: This document is a translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail

"I hereby take this opportunity to extend my most sincere congratulation to the opening of new call center. This call center was opened in our city as the first case with human focused business model that an operation hub is created in the location where people live in order to deal with the issues of call center business such as acquiring human resources and maintaining business sustainability. As the population of our city is expected to increase for the time being, it is important to create stable employment environment in order to enable people to work in a diversified manner corresponding to the lifestyle and experience.

I am very happy with the fact that our city was selected as the phase of new initiative under such environment and that the new job opportunity was created to hire many employees locally. I do ask your support to create local employment and activate local economy as a member for community building together with our city. "

Corporate Profile

■JBR Company Profile

Company Name:

Japan Best Rescue System Co., Ltd.

Representative Director & CEO:

Mr. Nobuhiro Sakakibara

Location:

Urbanet Fushimi Building 5F, 1-10-20 Nishiki, Naka-ku, Nagoya City

Establishment:

February 1997

URL:

https://www.jbr.co.jp/(Corporate website)

https://sq.jbr.co.jp/(Service website)

■Virtualex Profile

Company Name:

Virtualex Consulting, Inc.

Representative Director & CEO:

Mr. Eiki Maruyama

Location:

Hulic Kamiyacho Building 8F, 4-3-13 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Establishment:

October 2017

URL:

https://www.virtualex.co.jp/

Inquiry on this news release

Japan Best Rescue System Co., Ltd.

Person in charge: Corporate Planning Division: Reo Shinya

TEL: +81-52-212-9908E-Mail: ir@jbr.co.jp

Disclaimer

Japan Best Rescue System Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
