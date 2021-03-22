Japan Best Rescue System : Commencement of demonstration experiment of “MEGLAS” new service for supporting food circulation

Press Release

March 22, 2021

Mirai Scien Co. Ltd.

Japan Best Rescue System Co., Ltd.

NICHIRYUNAGASE CO.,LTD

Commencement of demonstration experiment of "MEGLAS"

new service for supporting food circulation from cultivating vegetables to fertilizing and reusing food waste.

Mirai Scien Co. Ltd. (Head office: Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City, Representative Director: Mr.

Tomofumi Hatakeyama, hereinafter called "Mirai Scien"), Japan Best Rescue System Co., Ltd. engaged in providing service for solving comprehensive daily life troubles (Head office: Naka-ku, Nagoya City, Representative Director: Mr. Nobuhiro Sakakibara, hereinafter called "JBR") and NICHIRYUNAGASE CO.,LTD (Head office: Hakata-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture, Representative Director: Mr. Yoshifumi Kanao, hereinafter called "NICHIRYUNAGASE") shall hereby announce that we commence the demonstration experiment of "MEGLAS", new service for supporting food circulation from cultivating vegetables to fertilizing and reusing food waste as a whole. We will provide new experience stating from vegetable cultivation at balcony by combining "SCIBAI" application for supporting vegetable cultivation provided by Mirai Scien, service network for appealing and operation management system provided by JBR and material supply by NICHIRYUNAGASE.

New Service "MEGLAS" for supporting food circulation as a whole

Household food waste occupies ca. 60 % of total food waste across Japan, while its reuse ratio bottoms out at ca. 1 % level. (*1). Although we had some method to compost household foodwaste such as cardboard compost, we had issues such as how to make it and no place to use such compost. On the other hand, the number of people starting home vegetable gardening has increased as they have more time to stay at home and at the same time the interest to reuse food waste has been heightened through a perspective of contributing to SDGs.

MEGLAS shall decrease food waste through enjoyment of vegetable cultivation as a hobby by completing food circulation at balcony from growing vegetables, cooking them, composting food waste to utilizing such fertilizer for growing vegetables. On the top of that, vegetable cultivated through home gardening is zero food mileage. The total framework shall contribute to sustainability.

(*1) Source: "Classification, occurrence & disposal of food waste" by Ministry of Environment.

Summary of demonstration experiment of MEGLAS

・Number of people to apply for this experiment: 100

(covered area: Kanto region, Tokai region and its southward area) ・Application period: March 23 to April 8, 2021

(lottery if there are too many applications)

・Application to be accepted at website https://www.meglas.net ・Content of service to be provided

1. We will arrange planter for cultivating vegetables, set of materials such as seeds (ca. 25 items). (to grow vegetables by using two 30 cm diameter felt planters)

2. On SCIBAI application, our instructors shall provide support to applicants to teach how to cultivate vegetables and use cardboard compost.

3. We will share the recipe of cooking vegetable harvested and relishing such dish.

※Under demonstration experiment, only instruction to use compost shall be provided, cardboard and base material will not be provided. If the applicant wishes to use compost, they are kindly asked to arrange it on their own respectively.

The set of tools necessary for household vegetable gardening is arranged and the applicants shall be able to start vegetable gardening without any preparation. Those who do not have experience of household vegetable gardening and the beginners shall enjoy harvesting vegetables without any problems and experience food circulation.

Once the set of materials are delivered, the applicants shall participate in demonstration experiment through SCIBAI application. Our instructors shall post the daily operations on SNS application, based on which the applicants shall simply proceed work. Our instructor shall provide instruction in a kind and careful manner. such as how to make watering, fertilizing and thinning in which the beginners tend to fail and lead them to harvest vegetables without any problem. The applicants shall be able to make an inquiry to our instructors on SNS application with which the worry on cultivating vegetables will be resolved.

The demonstration experiment of MEGLAS has been materialized through alignment with partner company, JBR under "Aichi open innovation accelerator 2020", the program sponsored by Aichi Prefecture in which Mirai Scien was adopted. .

Corporate profiles of each company

■Corporate Profile of Mirai Scien Co. Ltd.

Start-up company which aims at creating new service in the area of agriculture and food with the corporate philosophy of "to coexist nature further" Aichi Prefecture which it headquartered has Nagoya City, one of metropolitan cities in Japan and is agricultural prefecture whose agricultural production is ranked at top class in Japan. It shall provide services materializing new way of food life and sustainable life style in the area with both populated cities and agricultural zones by making full use of idea and technology.

Head Office Global Gate 11F, 4-60-12 Hiraikecho, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture. Representative Director & CEO: Mr. Tomofumi Hatakeyama Establishment May 2019 Business Providing smart phone application "SCIBAI, SNS for pesto inspection and cultivation) Official website https://www.mirai-scien.com/

■Corporate Profile of Japan Best Rescue System Co., Ltd.

Head Office Urbanet Fushimi Building 5F, 1-10-20 Nishiki, Naka-ku, Nagoya City Representative Director & CEO: Mr. Nobuhiro Sakakibara Establishment: February 1997 Listed Stock Exchange Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section (November 2007); Nagoya Stock Exchange 1st Section (November 2007), Ticker code: 2453 Capital JPY 780 million Sales JPY 12,057 (FY ending September 2020) Business Providing service for solving daily life troubles Official website https://www.jbr.co.jp/en/ Service website https://sq.jbr.co.jp

■Corporate Profile of NICHIRYUNAGASE CO.,LTD

NICHIRYUNAGASE, founded in 1921 and celebrating 100th anniversary this year, is the specialized trading company which provides products and services for materializing sustainable society and enriching human life and mainly handles agricultural materials, home gardening supplies, fertilizer raw materials. It has established B-to-B focused business style and operates its business at 18 business bases across Japan. Through co-creation with business partners inside and outside of the company, it has proactively tackled the issues which Japan faces by utilizing IT and AI technologies.