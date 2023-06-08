Japan Communications : Flash Financial Report for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
June 28, 2023
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2023
6,074
31.1
740
165.1
780
161.1
690
134.8
March 31, 2022
4,634
32.5
279
298
294
Note: Comprehensive income For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
¥649 million
[154.9%]
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
¥254 million
[-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
per share
per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
%
March 31, 2023
4.19
4.15
67.2
March 31, 2022
1.79
1.77
64.2
Reference: Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
¥15 million
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
¥5 million
Ratio of ordinary
profit to total assets
%
31.3
15.7
Ratio of operating
profit to net revenue
%
12.2
6.0
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
3,040
1,534
46.1
8.50
March 31, 2022
1,944
785
33.6
3.97
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2023:
¥1,402 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥652 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
March 31, 2023
851
(200)
(1)
1,580
March 31, 2022
21
(271)
150
928
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Ratio of
Payout ratio
dividends to
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
dividends
Total
(Consolidated)
net assets
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
year-end
(Total)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2024
3. Overview and management policy for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
Since its founding in 1996, the Company has propounded and implemented the MVNO business model, an innovative form of telecommunications business, having developed its business with the mission of transferring (communicating) data safely, securely, and conveniently. Specifically, the Company is engaged in three businesses: mobile communications business (SIM business), communications business through local mobile networks (local 4G/5G), and digital ID (FPoS: Fintech Platform over SIM) business for use on smartphones. The Company plans to build a stable income stream by continuing the evolution of the SIM business, as well as to develop the local 4G/5G business and FPoS business to become the pillar of future earnings by investing in the two businesses.
In the local 4G/5G business, the Company aims to build advanced showcases in the U.S. and leverage the experience to expand in Japan.
In the FPoS business, the Company has acquired certification under the Digital Signature Act for "my Digital Certificate" (the issuing entity is my FinTech Inc., a subsidiary of the Company.) based on its patented FPoS technology, and are working on its actual use as a digital ID that can be used safely, securely, and conveniently on smartphones.
With the surrounding situation above described, the management of the Company perceives a market capitalization of 500 billion yen as the growth business scale in three to five years from the launch of commercial service of FPoS (launched on October 21, 2022).
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: Yes
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2023
165,009,239 shares
As of March 31, 2022
164,258,239 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2023
15,004 shares
As of March 31, 2022
15,004 shares
(iii) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
164,714,410 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
164,243,235 shares
[Reference] Overview of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
March 31, 2023
5,811
28.9
837
137.7
835
141.7
717
126.8
March 31, 2022
4,510
33.8
352
-
345
-
316
-
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2023
4.35
4.31
March 31, 2022
1.92
1.90
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2023
3,203
1,462
42.7
8.28
March 31, 2022
2,118
645
27.3
3.51
Reference: Equity
As of March 31, 2023:
¥1,366 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥577 million
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
A financial results meeting will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023 for institutional investors, analysts and the press. The Company plans to post a video of this financial results meeting on its website promptly after the meeting is held.
1. Operating results and financial position
Operating results for the year ended March 31, 2023
Since its founding in 1996, the Company has propounded and implemented the MVNO business model, an innovative form of telecommunications business, having developed its business with the mission of transferring (communicating) data safely, securely, and conveniently. Specifically, the Company is engaged in three businesses: mobile communications business (SIM business), communications business through local mobile networks (local 4G/5G), and digital ID (FPoS: Fintech Platform over SIM) business for use on smartphones.
The Company plans to build a stable income stream by continuing the evolution of the SIM business, as well as to develop the local 4G/5G business and FPoS business to become the pillar of future earnings by investing in the two businesses.
Mobile Communications Business (SIM business)
In the MVNO business model that the Company has created, the Company has continued its efforts to ensure a fair competitive environment and has evolved them through repeated deregulation. In particular, a June 2020 ruling by the Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, which determined that the wholesale telecommunications service charge for the voice call service provided by NTT DOCOMO, INC. to the Company shall not exceed the amount of the appropriate cost under efficient management plus appropriate profit, has been made significant contribution to the Company's earnings continuously. In July 2020, the Company launched the "Nihon Tsushin SIM," which provides flat-rate voice plans equivalent to that of major mobile phone operators, and the Company has been profitable for two consecutive periods since the prior fiscal year, with growth in both subscribed line and quarterly revenue.
In order to keep the "Nihon Tsushin SIM" competitive, the Company has improved their product specifications timely, and in April 2022, the Company started supporting eSIM, which is embedded in devices such as smartphones, in advance of other MVNO operators (announced on April 6, 2022). An eSIM is a SIM on which subscriber identity information (profiles) necessary for using telecommunication services can be remotely written in eSIM-embedded devices such as smartphones so that customers can change mobile service operators without replacing SIM cards, as was the case before. This will enable customers to use multiple lines of different mobile operators and/or use separate phone numbers, such as for private and business purposes, on the same smartphone.
In addition, by March of 2023, the Company has started an identification by the electronic certificates stored in "My Number Card" as an identification under the Act on Identification, etc. by Mobile Voice Communications Carriers of their Subscribers, etc. and for Prevention of Improper Use of Mobile Voice Communications Services. In this approach, an identification will be completed upon customer's reading their "My Number Card" with their smartphone and they can start using the service on the day of application, in case of that they choose eSIM. This will improve customer's convenience and will contribute to prevent improper use of mobile phones by strict identification.
Revenue of "Nihon Tsushin SIM" are growing steadily for both individual and corporate subscribers, and with the increase in MNP port in from major mobile phone operators and major MVNOs. In addition, the number of subscribers for voice communication services under partner brands is also increasing steadily, and as a result, the SIM business have seen growth both in the MVNO Business and Enabler Business.
In June 2022, the Company has requested NTT DOCOMO, INC. for an interconnection of voice communication networks (announced June 10, 2022). This request, which the Company had been considering for long time, was made as the Information and Communications Council of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications presented a policy of allocating mobile numbers (090, etc.) to MVNOs in December 2021. The Company will secure a stable business foundation by procuring both data and voice communication networks through interconnection and aim to become a "Neo Carrier" who can provide comparable services as mobile operators without owning mobile base stations.
