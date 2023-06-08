Japan Communications : Flash Financial Report for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents at end of operating activities investing activities financing activities period Fiscal year ended Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen March 31, 2023 851 (200) (1) 1,580 March 31, 2022 21 (271) 150 928

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share Total cash Ratio of Payout ratio dividends to First Second Third Fiscal dividends Total (Consolidated) net assets quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end year-end (Total) (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen % % Fiscal year ended - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 - - - March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 - - - March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 - (Forecast)

3. Overview and management policy for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

Since its founding in 1996, the Company has propounded and implemented the MVNO business model, an innovative form of telecommunications business, having developed its business with the mission of transferring (communicating) data safely, securely, and conveniently. Specifically, the Company is engaged in three businesses: mobile communications business (SIM business), communications business through local mobile networks (local 4G/5G), and digital ID (FPoS: Fintech Platform over SIM) business for use on smartphones. The Company plans to build a stable income stream by continuing the evolution of the SIM business, as well as to develop the local 4G/5G business and FPoS business to become the pillar of future earnings by investing in the two businesses.

In the local 4G/5G business, the Company aims to build advanced showcases in the U.S. and leverage the experience to expand in Japan.

In the FPoS business, the Company has acquired certification under the Digital Signature Act for "my Digital Certificate" (the issuing entity is my FinTech Inc., a subsidiary of the Company.) based on its patented FPoS technology, and are working on its actual use as a digital ID that can be used safely, securely, and conveniently on smartphones.

With the surrounding situation above described, the management of the Company perceives a market capitalization of 500 billion yen as the growth business scale in three to five years from the launch of commercial service of FPoS (launched on October 21, 2022).