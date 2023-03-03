Japan Communications : Third Quarter Flash Financial Report for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
February 10, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
Yes (for institutional investors, analysts and
the press)
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Nine months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2022
4,321
27.6
542
171.5
568
176.3
511
135.0
December 31, 2021
3,386
39.9
199
-
205
-
217
-
Note: Comprehensive income
For the nine months ended December 31, 2022:
¥464 million
[139.2%]
For the nine months ended December 31, 2021:
¥194 million
[-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
December 31, 2022
3.10
3.07
December 31, 2021
1.32
1.31
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
December 31, 2022
2,735
1,337
44.5
7.38
March 31, 2022
1,944
785
33.6
3.97
Reference: Equity
As of December 31, 2022:
¥1,217 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥652 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
-
0.00
-
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
0.00
0.00
March 31, 2023
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Overview and management policy for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
Since its founding in 1996, the Company has propounded and implemented the MVNO business model, an innovative form of telecommunications business, having developed its business with the mission of transferring (communicating) data safely, securely, and conveniently. Specifically, the Company is engaged in three businesses: mobile communications business (SIM business), communications business through local mobile networks (local 4G/5G), and digital ID (FPoS: Fintech Platform over SIM) business for use on smartphones. The Company plans to build a stable income stream by continuing the evolution of the SIM business, as well as to develop the local 4G/5G business and FPoS business to become the pillar of future earnings by investing in the two businesses.
In the local 4G/5G business, the Company aims to build advanced showcases in the U.S. and leverage the experience to expand in Japan.
In the FPoS business, the Company has acquired certification under the Digital Signature Act for "my Digital Certificate" (the issuing entity is my FinTech Inc., a subsidiary of the Company.) based on its patented FPoS technology, and are working on its actual use as a digital ID that can be used safely, securely, and conveniently on smartphones.
With the surrounding situation above described, the management of the Company perceives a market capitalization of 500 billion yen as the growth business scale in three to five years from the launch of commercial service of FPoS (launched on October 21, 2022).
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: Yes
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
165,009,239 shares
164,258,239 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2022
15,004 shares
15,004 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended December 31, 2022
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
164,622,831 shares
164,243,235 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
1. Qualitative Information on Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31
Explanation on operating results
Since its founding in 1996, the Company has propounded and implemented the MVNO business model, an innovative form of telecommunications business, having developed its business with the mission of transferring (communicating) data safely, securely, and conveniently. Specifically, the Company is engaged in three businesses: mobile communications business (SIM business), communications business through local mobile networks (local 4G/5G), and digital ID (FPoS: Fintech Platform over SIM) business for use on smartphones.
The Company plans to build a stable income stream by continuing the evolution of the SIM business, as well as to develop the local 4G/5G business and FPoS business to become the pillar of future earnings by investing in the two businesses.
Mobile Communications Business (SIM business)
In July 2020, the Company launched the "Nihon Tsushin SIM," which provides flat-rate voice plans equivalent to that of major mobile operators, following the June 2020 ruling by the Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications that set the prices of wholesale telecommunication services relating to voice communications services provided to the Company from NTT DOCOMO, INC. shall not exceed the amount of the appropriate costs under efficient management plus appropriate profit. Net sales of "Nihon Tsushin SIM" are increasing steadily, and with the increase in MNP transfers from major mobile operators and major MVNOs, it is beginning to become recognized as a main line.
Although the Company has timely introduced new additional plans to "Nihon Tsushin SIM," since April 2022, the Company began supporting eSIM, which is embedded in devices such as smartphones, in advance of other MVNO operators (announced on April 6, 2022). An eSIM is a SIM on which subscriber identity information (profiles) necessary for using telecommunication services can be remotely written in eSIM-embedded devices such as smartphones so that customers can change mobile service operators without replacing SIM cards, as was the case before. This will enable customers to use multiple lines of different mobile operators and/or use separate phone numbers, such as for private and business purposes, on the same smartphone.
Besides, as of January 2023, the Company has started an identification by the electronic certificates stored in "My Number Card" as an identification under the Act on Identification, etc. by Mobile Voice Communications Carriers of their Subscribers, etc. and for Prevention of Improper Use of Mobile Voice Communications Services. In this approach, an identification will be completed upon customer's reading their "My Number Card" with their smartphone and they can start using our service on the day of application, in case of that they choose eSIM. This will improve customer's convenience and will contribute to prevent improper use of mobile phones by strict identification.
In addition, the Company has requested NTT DOCOMO, INC. for an interconnection of voice networks in June 2022 (announced on June 10, 2022). This request, which the Company had been considering for long time, was made as the Information and Communications Council of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications presented a policy of allocating mobile numbers (090, etc.) to MVNOs in December 2021. The Company will secure a stable business foundation by procuring both data and voice communication networks through interconnection and aim to become a "Neo Carrier" who can provide comparable services as mobile operators without owing mobile base station.
Local 4G/5G Business through Local Mobile Networks
A U.S. subsidiary of the Company operates a business that provides SIMs used for connections with local mobile networks in the U.S. market. For connections with local mobile networks, it is necessary to write a large amount of highly specialized information to SIMs. The Company provides SIMs that are able to connect to local mobile networks set up by partner and customer companies by accumulating and utilizing technologies and expertise in relevant fields through the U.S. subsidiary. By utilizing achievements in the leading U.S. market, the Company is working on similar initiatives for the local 4G/5G business in Japan.
Digital ID (FPoS) Business for Use on Smartphones
Under the "Vision for a Digital Garden City Nation" (vision to realize a comfortable life for everyone so that they enjoy benefits from digitalization, leaving no one behind by solving regional issues through digital implementation) which was declared by the Japanese government in 2021, it was announced on June 17, 2022 that project applications by Maebashi City, Ebetsu City (Hokkaido Prefecture), and Gunma Prefecture were adopted.
Among the above, in the project of "Maebashi living-tech promotion business," which was applied by Maebashi City, a business corporation ("Mebuku Ground Inc."), which was established with the joint investment by prominent companies and financial institutions in Gunma Prefecture, released the "mebuku App," which utilizes digital ID ("mebuku ID"), in October 2022. Customers can use "mebuku ID" on their smartphone for both public services (such as administrative procedures) and private services. At the "Maebashi BOOK FES," an event held in Maebashi City at the end of October 2022 where people bring their books and have a relationship with new readers, it was utilized as the digital ID to connect each book and person.
The "mebuku ID" platform is FPoS based, and the Company has supported the "mebuku ID" as the first case of the FPoS business.
Gunma Prefecture and Ebetsu City also plan to use "mebuku ID," and the Company plans to provide FPoS based services in these three regions during the current fiscal year.
As a result of the above, the Group's consolidated net revenue for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 were 4,321 million yen, an increase of 935 million yen (up 27.6%) compared to the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (hereinafter referred to as the "same period of the previous year"). This was because of the growth of the flat-rate or semi-flat rate voice services of "Nihon Tsushin SIM" in the MVNO Business (up 22.6% from the same period of the previous year), and the growth of the voice services of partner brands in the Enabler Business (up 33.6% from the same period of the previous year).
Cost of sales was 2,388 million yen, an increase of 370 million yen (up 18.3%) compared to the same period of the previous year. This was mainly due to an increase in mobile network usage fees in association with the growth of "Nihon Tsushin SIM." Nevertheless, increase in cost of sales compared to increases in net revenue are largely avoidable because the mobile networks of both data and voice communications procured by the Company from NTT DOCOMO, INC. have been set to not exceed the amount of the appropriate costs under efficient management plus appropriate profit. In addition, there were partial adjustment of bandwidth costs for past fiscal years retroactively by mobile operators during the nine months ended December 31, 2022.
As a result, gross profit amounted to 1,933 million yen, an increase of 564 million yen (up 41.3%), compared to the same period of the previous year.
Operating profit amounted to 542 million yen (199 million yen for the same period of the previous year) and profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to 511 million yen (217 million yen for the same period of the previous year).
Financial results by business are as follows:
For nine months
For nine months
Net revenue
ended December 31,
ended December 31,
Year-on-year change
2021
2022
MVNO Business
1,842
2,258
416
Enabler Business
1,544
2,063
518
Total
3,386
4,321
935
(Millions of yen)
Year-on-year change
(%)
22.6
33.6
27.6
Revenue of 97 million yen (93 million yen in the same period of the previous year) from overseas operations in the segment information is included in the Enabler Business.
