  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Japan Display Inc.
  News
  Summary
JAPAN DISPLAY INC.

(6740)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-24 am EDT
40.00 JPY   +2.56%
02:46aJdi To Exhibit At Smart Sensing 2023 : Creating New Sensor Applications Leveraging Display Technologies
PU
05/12Transcript : Japan Display Inc., 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
CI
05/12Japan Display : FY23/3 Full-Year Corporate Presentation
PU
JDI to Exhibit at Smart Sensing 2023: Creating New Sensor Applications Leveraging Display Technologies

05/24/2023 | 02:46am EDT
[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

May 24, 2023

Japan Display Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 6740)

Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman & CEO

Inquiries: Haruhiko Sakaguchi, CFO

Telephone: +81-3-6732-8100

www.j-display.com/english

JDI to Exhibit at Smart Sensing 2023: Creating New Sensor Applications

Leveraging Display Technologies

Even Weight Distribution Uneven Weight Distribution

World's First Flexible Tactile Sensor

JDI will exhibit new sensor applications created by leveraging existing display technologies at Smart Sensing 2023, to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from May 31 to June 2, 2023.

On exhibit will be biometrics sensors, hover sensors, tactile sensors, and 3D imaging sensors, all of which were created by JDI leveraging its deep expertise in display technologies. These new sensors will contribute towards a healthier, safer, and more convenient world, and we invite everyone to experience the future of sensors at our booth.

JDI's CTO Yoshiharu Nakajima will be presenting on the topic of "Applying Display Technologies to Create New Sensor Technologies" during a seminar to be held at the exhibition on June 1.

Reference Info

Exhibition Name: Smart Sensing 2023

URL: https://www.smartsensingexpo.com/index.html

Exhibition Dates: Wednesday, May 31 to Friday June 2, 2023 1

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight

Booth Location: 5E-01

URL: https://unifiedsearch.jcdbizmatch.jp/jpca2023/jp/jpca/details/5DGcPdKHc24

Seminar Details:

Title: Applying Display Technologies to Create New Sensor Technologies

Date & Time: 13:45-14:25, Thursday, June 1, 2023

Venue: Exhibition Hall Seminar Room K, Tokyo Big Sight URL: https://unifiedsearch.jcdbizmatch.jp/jpca2023/jp/sem/smartsensing/seminar_details/3HvVol eqjnY

Related News Releases

JDI Develops World's First 3D Imaging Technology Deploying LCD Panels - Enables Unprecedented, Simultaneous Capture of Video & Depth Maps -(November 7, 2022)

JDI Develops World's First Flexible LTPS TFT Tactile Sensor - Active-MatrixTechnology Enables High-PrecisionMeasurement Over a Wide Area -(June 16, 2022)

JDI Launches Sales of Add-OnHover Sensor(April 11, 2022)

Joint R&D With University of Tokyo Leads to World's First Thin Image Sensor that Can Measure Fingerprints, Veins, and Pulse Waves(January 21, 2020)

2

Disclaimer

Japan Display Inc. published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2023 06:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
