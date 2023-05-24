[Provisional Translation Only]

May 24, 2023

Japan Display Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 6740)

Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman & CEO

Inquiries: Haruhiko Sakaguchi, CFO

Telephone: +81-3-6732-8100

www.j-display.com/english

JDI to Exhibit at Smart Sensing 2023: Creating New Sensor Applications

Leveraging Display Technologies

World's First Flexible Tactile Sensor

JDI will exhibit new sensor applications created by leveraging existing display technologies at Smart Sensing 2023, to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from May 31 to June 2, 2023.

On exhibit will be biometrics sensors, hover sensors, tactile sensors, and 3D imaging sensors, all of which were created by JDI leveraging its deep expertise in display technologies. These new sensors will contribute towards a healthier, safer, and more convenient world, and we invite everyone to experience the future of sensors at our booth.

JDI's CTO Yoshiharu Nakajima will be presenting on the topic of "Applying Display Technologies to Create New Sensor Technologies" during a seminar to be held at the exhibition on June 1.

Reference Info

Exhibition Name: Smart Sensing 2023

URL: https://www.smartsensingexpo.com/index.html

Exhibition Dates: Wednesday, May 31 to Friday June 2, 2023 1