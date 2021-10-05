Japan Display : (Disclosure Update) Signing of Share Purchase Agreement for Subsidiary Sale

PersonalTech

For A Better World

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

October 5, 2021

Japan Display Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 6740)

Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman & CEO

Inquiries: Akihito Okochi, CFO

Telephone: +81-3-6732-8100

www.j-display.com/english

(Disclosure Update) Signing of Share Purchase Agreement for Subsidiary Sale

As announced in "Signing of Term Sheet to Sell Subsidiary" on July 8, 2021 and "(Disclosure Update) Schedule Change of Subsidiary Sale" on September 30, 2021, Japan Display Inc. (JDI) approved a term sheet between Wise Cap Limited Company (Wise Cap), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wistron Corporation, an EMS to whom JDI outsources module manufacturing, JDI Taiwan, Inc. (JDIT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JDI, and Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics Inc. (KOE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JDIT, to sell all shares of KOE to Wise Cap.

Since then, JDIT, Wise Cap, and KOE have held discussions to finalize the share sale, and today JDIT and Wise Cap have signed the share purchase agreement (SPA). The SPA also finalized KOE's sale price, which had been provisionally set in the term sheet.

1. Overview of Subsidiary Being Sold

(1) Name Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics Inc. (2) Headquarters 2 East 13th Street, Kaohsiung City, Kaohsiung Export Processing Zone, Taiwan (3) Title and Name of President and CEO Hideki Matsuoka Representative (4) Business Description Design, manufacturing, and sale of LCD modules (5) Date of Incorporation May 27, 1967 (6) Major Shareholder and JDIT 100% Shareholding Ratio

2. Overview of the Buyer