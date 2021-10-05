Log in
    6740   JP3389660006

JAPAN DISPLAY INC.

(6740)
Japan Display : (Disclosure Update) Signing of Share Purchase Agreement for Subsidiary Sale

10/05/2021 | 04:04am EDT
PersonalTech

For A Better World

[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

October 5, 2021

Japan Display Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 6740)

Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman & CEO

Inquiries: Akihito Okochi, CFO

Telephone: +81-3-6732-8100

www.j-display.com/english

(Disclosure Update) Signing of Share Purchase Agreement for Subsidiary Sale

As announced in "Signing of Term Sheet to Sell Subsidiary" on July 8, 2021 and "(Disclosure Update) Schedule Change of Subsidiary Sale" on September 30, 2021, Japan Display Inc. (JDI) approved a term sheet between Wise Cap Limited Company (Wise Cap), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wistron Corporation, an EMS to whom JDI outsources module manufacturing, JDI Taiwan, Inc. (JDIT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JDI, and Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics Inc. (KOE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JDIT, to sell all shares of KOE to Wise Cap.

Since then, JDIT, Wise Cap, and KOE have held discussions to finalize the share sale, and today JDIT and Wise Cap have signed the share purchase agreement (SPA). The SPA also finalized KOE's sale price, which had been provisionally set in the term sheet.

1. Overview of Subsidiary Being Sold

(1)

Name

Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics Inc.

(2)

Headquarters

2 East 13th Street, Kaohsiung City, Kaohsiung Export

Processing Zone, Taiwan

(3)

Title and Name of

President and CEO Hideki Matsuoka

Representative

(4)

Business Description

Design, manufacturing, and sale of LCD modules

(5)

Date of Incorporation

May 27, 1967

(6)

Major Shareholder and

JDIT 100%

Shareholding Ratio

2. Overview of the Buyer

(1)

Name

Wise Cap Limited Company

(2)

Headquarters

22F, No. 88, Section 1, Xintai 5th Road, Xizhi District,

New Taipei City, Taiwan

(3)

Title and Name of

Representative Director Frank F. C. Lin

Representative

(4)

Business Description

Investment consulting, corporate business management

consulting

(5)

Date of Incorporation

November 5, 1999

1

(6)

Major Shareholder and

Wistron Corporation 100%

Shareholding Ratio

3.

Number and Price of Shares Being Sold and JDIT Share Ownership Before and After the

Share Sale

8,878,300 shares

(1)

Number of Shares Before the Sale

(Ownership & voting rights held by JDIT:

100%)

(2)

Number of Shares Being Sold

8,878,300 shares

(3)

Sale Price

JPY 8.582 billion

(4)

Number of Shares After the Sale

0 shares

4.

Schedule

Date of Resolution of Board of

(1)

Directors Meeting

July 8, 2021

Date of Signing of Term Sheet

(2)

Date of Signing of SPA

October 5, 2021

September to December 2021 (forecast)

(3)

Date of Execution of SPA

(Immediately after the approvals of the relevant

authorities are obtained.)

5. Future Outlook

Upon execution of the SPA, KOE will no longer be a consolidated subsidiary of JDI.

JDI expects that the share sale will have minimal impact on its current FY22/3 consolidated earnings, but will contribute significantly to the growth of JDI's long-term value on behalf of its shareholders.

JDI will promptly disclose the details if matters requiring further disclosure arise.

2

Disclaimer

Japan Display Inc. published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 08:00:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
