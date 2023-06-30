[Provisional Translation Only]

June 30, 2023

Japan Display Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 6740)

Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman, CEO

Inquiries: Haruhiko Sakaguchi, CFO

Telephone: +81-3-6732-8100

www.j-display.com/english

Extension of Discussions with HKC

In its April 10, 2023 release "Strategic Alliance MOU with Global No.3 Display Maker HKC, " Japan Display Inc. (JDI) announced that it expected to enter into a final global strategic partnership agreement with HKC Corporation Limited (HKC) by the end of June 2023. Since then, JDI and HKC have actively worked to finalize the agreement. Given the scale of the strategic partnership, which brings with it the requirement to document a broad number of details, JDI and HKC have decided together to finalize the agreement between now and September-end 2023.

1. Postponement Rationale

JDI signed on April 7, 2023 a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with HKC to create a strategic alliance that will work together on next-generation OLED technology and fabs, a Global Innovation and Industrialization Center, and a high-end automotive display business. Since then, JDI and HKC have actively worked to finalize the agreement. Given the scale of the strategic partnership, which brings with it the requirement to document a broad number of details, JDI and HKC have decided together to finalize the agreement between now and September-end 2023.

2. Earnings Impact

The impact of the extension of discussions on JDI's FY24/3 earnings is minimal. If any matters requiring further disclosure arise, JDI will promptly announce them.