  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Display Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6740   JP3389660006

JAPAN DISPLAY INC.

(6740)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Display : FY22/3 Q3 Corporate Presentation

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
FY22/3 Q3

Corporate Presentation

February 10, 2022

PersonalTech

For A Better World

Slide 2

FY22/3 Q3 Overview

FY22/3 Q3 Overview

  • Q3 sales came in below forecast on chip shortage impacts
  • Nonetheless, Q3 earnings came in significantly above forecast from passing on increased costs to selling prices, cost reductions, & gain on KOE sale
  • Significant progress in both frontplane & backplane technology development to drive world-leading,next-generation products
  • Launched JDI Raelclear™, world's highest transparency display
  • Amicable settlement with Tianma Microelectronics (22/1/21)
  • Announced EGM for capital reduction & surplus appropriation (22/1/12)
  • Qualified for TSE Prime Market launch in April 2022 (22/1/11)

Slide 4

Market Environment

Supply chain disruptions continue - demand volatility, chip shortage, & soaring

transportation, materials, & power costs

Mobile

(US/Euro)

Mobile

(China/Other)

Automotive

Non-Mobile

  • Declining LCD smartphone demand on expanding
    OLED
  • Chip shortage affecting customer production, resulting in customer inventory adjustments
  • Market growth constrained by chip shortage, but JDI growing sales with high value-addtechnologies
  • Impacts from chip shortage, but strong demand for Smart Watch OLED and VR LCD driven by lifestyle changes & personal health management

Current

Forecast

☁ ☁

Prev.

Prev.

☁ ☁

Prev.

Slide 5

Disclaimer

Japan Display Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2022 293 B 2 538 M 2 538 M
Net income 2022 -17 500 M -152 M -152 M
Net Debt 2022 49 705 M 431 M 431 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 102 B 879 M 879 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 8 443
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart JAPAN DISPLAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Display Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN DISPLAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,00 JPY
Average target price 30,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Anderberg Callon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Akihito Okochi CFO & Representative Executive Officer
Yoshiharu Nakajima CTO, Executive Officer, General Manager-R&D
Ryosuke Kuwada Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Nobuyuki Higashi Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN DISPLAY INC.5.56%879
CORNING INCORPORATED14.80%35 474
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-13.59%30 751
AU OPTRONICS CORP.-5.24%7 119
INNOLUX CORPORATION-9.18%6 527
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-19.31%5 724