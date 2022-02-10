Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Display : FY22/3 Q3 Earnings

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

FY22/3 Q3 Earnings

February 10, 2022

Japan Display Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 6740)

Representative:

Scott Callon, Chairman & CEO

Inquiries:

Akihito Okochi, CFO

Telephone: +81-3-6732-8100www.j-display.com/english

Supplemental Explanatory Materials for Earnings Results: Available

Earnings Results Briefing: February 10, 2022 (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. FY22/3 Q3 Consolidated Financial Results (April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

Sales

EBITDA

Operating Profit

Recurring Profit

Net Income

(JPY M)

YoY

(JPY M)

YoY

(JPY M)

YoY

(JPY M)

YoY

(JPY M)

YoY

FY22/3 Q3

209,518

-23.1

-3,688

-

-10,117

-

-10,073

-

-6,330

-

FY21/3 Q3

272,542

-29.7

-7,812

-

-18,627

-

-25,964

-

-22,926

-

EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation + Goodwill amortization

(Reference) Comprehensive Income FY22/3 Q3: JPY -5,001M

FY21/3 Q3: JPY -21,461M

EPS

EPS

(Basic, JPY)

(Diluted, JPY)

FY22/3 Q3

-1.70

-

FY21/3 Q3

-9.72

-

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders'

(JPY M)

(JPY M)

Equity Ratio

FY22/3 Q3

239,281

60,369

25.2%

FY21/3 Q3

224,998

41,829

17.6%

(Reference) Shareholders' Equity FY22/3 Q3: JPY 60,329M

FY21/3: JPY 39,511M

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash Flows

Cash Flows

Cash Flows

Cash and Cash

from

from

from

Equivalents at

Operations

Investments

Financing

Period-End

(JPY M)

(JPY M)

(JPY M)

(JPY M)

FY22/3 Q3

-6,209

3,427

3,870

57,445

FY21/3 Q3

-5,763

-7,788

1,154

53,872

1

2. Dividends

Dividend per Share (JPY)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

FY21/3

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

FY22/3 Q1-Q3

-

0.00

-

FY22/3 (Forecast)

0.00

0.00

Note 1 Changes from the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

2 The above shows dividends for common shares. For preferred shares, please see "4. Other Information (5) Dividends for Preferred Shares" below.

3. FY22/3 Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecast (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Sales

EBITDA

Operating

Recurring

Net

EPS

Profit

Profit

Income

(JPY M)

(JPY M)

(JPY M)

(JPY M)

(JPY M)

JPY

FY22/3

291,018

-2,588

-11,317

-11,773

-8,430

-2.16

YoY

-14.8%

-

-

-

-

-

(Reference) Q4 Forecast

Sales: JPY 81,500M EBITDA: JPY 1,100M

Operating Profit: JPY -1,200M

Notes: Changes from the most recently announced financial forecast: Yes

JDI revised upward its FY22/3 full-year earnings forecast today. For details, please see "1. Overview of Financial Results (3) Forward Outlook" on page 6.

4. Other Information

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation: Yes

- Newly included: None

- Excluded:

Yes (Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics Inc.)

  1. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements
  1. Accounting policy changes based on amendments to accounting standards: Yes

(ii)

Accounting policy changes other than (i) above:

None

(iii)

Accounting estimate changes:

None

(iv)

Restatement:

None

  1. Number of shares outstanding
    1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) at period-end FY22/3 Q3: 2,538,170,732
      FY21/3: 2,538,168,239
    2. Number of treasury shares at period-end FY22/3 Q3: 67
      FY21/3: 4
    3. Average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) during the period FY22/3 Q3: 3,732,448,770
      FY21/3 Q3: 2,359,818,524

Note All preferred shares outstanding have the same rights as common shares in regard to

rights to receive dividends, and are therefore included in the number of shares outstanding at the end of periods and the average number of shares outstanding during the periods.

2

  1. Dividends for Preferred Shares

Class A Preferred Shares

Dividend per Share (JPY)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

FY21/3

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

FY22/3

-

0.00

-

FY22/3 (Forecast)

0.00

0.00

Class B Preferred Shares

Dividend per Share (JPY)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

FY21/3

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

FY22/3

-

0.00

-

FY22/3 (Forecast)

0.00

0.00

Class D Preferred Shares

Dividend per Share (JPY)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

FY21/3

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

FY22/3

-

0.00

-

FY22/3 (Forecast)

0.00

0.00

Class E Preferred Shares

Dividend per Share (JPY)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Total

FY21/3

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

FY22/3

-

0.00

-

FY22/3 (Forecast)

0.00

0.00

  1. Notes

Please note that quarterly earnings reports are not subject to independent auditor review.

Note on Appropriate Use of Forecasts

Forward-looking statements contained in these materials are based on judgements regarding information available to JDI as of the announcement date. However, these statements involve risk and uncertainties, and actual earnings may differ significantly from the indicated forecasts.

3

1. Overview of Financial Results

(1) Consolidated Earnings

FY22/3 Q3 Consolidated Earnings (April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

Year-on-Year Comparison

(JPY million)

FY21/3 Q3

FY22/3 Q3

YoY

Change

(%)

Mobile

167,729

88,033

-79,696

-47.5%

Automotive

62,774

71,180

+8,406

+13.4%

Non-Mobile

42,038

50,304

+8,266

+19.7%

Sales

272,542

209,518

-63,024

-23.1%

EBITDA

-7,812

-3,688

+4,123

-

Operating Profit (Loss)

-18,627

-10,117

+8,509

-

Recurring Profit (Loss)

-25,964

-10,073

+15,891

-

Net Income (Loss)

-22,926

-6,330

+16,596

-

Note EBITDA = Operating Profit + Depreciation + Goodwill amortization

The business environment during FY22/3 Q3 continued to be difficult. Fierce competition in the small and medium-sized display market continues, while demand for smartphone LCDs is declining. In addition, tight global supply and soaring prices for semiconductor chips and other parts and materials had a major impact.

Under these circumstances, JDI has focused on rebuilding existing businesses and strengthening profitability to achieve the goal of FY22/3 Q4 EBITDA profitability. Moreover, JDI has worked to enhance competitiveness and achieve business growth through establishing new business models and commercializing high value-add technologies. As part of these efforts, JDI sold all shares of its subsidiary, Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics (KOE), to Taiwan's Wistron Group in FY22/3 Q3 to drive higher cost competitiveness. In response to tight supplies of parts and materials, JDI concluded long-term contracts with major semiconductor vendors and worked to improve profitability by passing through higher parts and materials costs to JDI selling prices.

As a result, total sales declined 23.1% year on year (YoY) to JPY 209,518 million.

While sales fell sharply, a significantly lowered break-even point made possible by improvements in the product mix, cost reduction effects, and higher selling prices held the EBITDA loss to JPY 3,688 million (JPY +4,123 million YoY) and reduced the operating loss by JPY 8,509 million to JPY 10,117 million. A recurring loss of JPY 10,073 million, an improvement of JPY 15,891 million YoY, was driven by a lower operating loss, lower Hakusan Plant maintenance costs following its sale, and the impact of more favorable FX. A net loss of JPY 6,330 million (a decrease of JPY 16,596 million YoY) was supported by lower business restructuring expenses of JPY 10,512 million and impairment losses of JPY 10,006 million, as well as recording a gain on the KOE sale of JPY 5,378 million, despite the disappearance of an extraordinary gain of JPY 24,707 million related to the Hakusan Plant sale recorded in FY21/3 Q3.

FY22/3 Q3 Sales by Product

Mobile

Mobile sales, which include displays for smartphones and tablets, decreased by 47.5% YoY to JPY 88,033 million, as demand from US/Euro regions for LCDs continued to decline while sales for China increased due to shipment volume and price increase. Mobile's share of total sales fell from 61.6% in FY21/3 Q3 to 42.0%.

4

Automotive

Automotive sales increased 13.4% YoY to JPY 71,180 million, and Automotive's share of total sales rose from 23.0% in FY21/3 Q3 to 34.0%. Automotive was strongly affected by the shortage of parts and material supplies, but continued strong demand supported the sales increase.

Non-Mobile

Non-Mobile includes displays for wearable devices and VR-HMD and other consumer electronics, and industrial devices such as medical equipment monitors and income from patents. Due to greater sales of OLED displays for wearable devices and ultra-high-resolution LCD for VR , Non-Mobile sales increased by 19.7% YoY to JPY 50,304 million. Non-Mobile's share of total sales increased from 15.4% in FY21/3 Q3 to 24.0%. The supply shortage of parts and materials also had an impact.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(a) Assets, Liabilities, and Net Assets

(JPY million)

FY21/3

FY22/3 Q3

Change

Total Assets

224,998

239,281

+14,282

Total Liabilities

183,168

178,911

-4,257

Net Assets

41,829

60,369

+18,539

Shareholders' Equity Ratio

17.6%

25.2%

+7.6 points

Total assets increased by JPY 14,282 million from the end of FY21/3 to JPY 239,281 million due in part to an increase in inventories driven by production adjustments at JDI and customers and higher parts and material costs as well as a strategic inventory buildup against tight parts and material supply.

Total liabilities decreased by JPY 4,257 million from the end of FY21/3 to JPY 178,911 million. Accounts payable - trade grew due to removal of KOE from the scope of JDI's consolidation, higher parts and material costs and inventory buildup, while JPY 20,000 million in borrowings from INCJ, Ltd. was repaid in Q2.

Total net assets increased by JPY 18,539 million to JPY 60,369 million. Retained earnings were lower due to the recording of a net loss in Q3, while the capital and capital reserve each increased by JPY 12,465 million owing to the exercise of stock acquisition rights by Ichigo Trust. The capital reserve also increased by JPY 2,055 million as a result of an additional share purchase of JDI's manufacturing subsidiary, Nanox Philippines Inc. .

As a result, the shareholders' equity ratio increased to 25.2%, an improvement of 7.6% from 17.6% from the end of FY21/3.

(b) Cash Flows

(JPY million)

FY21/3 Q3

FY22/3 Q3

Change

Cash Flows from Operations

-5,763

-6,209

-445

Cash Flows from Investments

-7,788

3,427

+11,216

Cash Flows from Financing

1,154

3,870

+2,716

Cash & Cash Equivalents at End of Period

53,872

57,445

+3,573

Free Cash Flow

-11,825

-11,067

+757

Note: Free Cash Flow = Cash Flows from Operations minus Capex

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Display Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
