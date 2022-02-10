Japan Display : FY22/3 Q3 Earnings

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
FY22/3 Q3 Earnings
February 10, 2022
Japan Display Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section, 6740)
Note 1 Changes from the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
2 The above shows dividends for common shares. For preferred shares, please see "4. Other Information (5) Dividends for Preferred Shares" below.
3. FY22/3 Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecast (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Sales
EBITDA
Operating
Recurring
Net
EPS
Profit
Profit
Income
(JPY M)
(JPY M)
(JPY M)
(JPY M)
(JPY M)
（JPY）
FY22/3
291,018
-2,588
-11,317
-11,773
-8,430
-2.16
YoY
-14.8%
-
-
-
-
-
(Reference) Q4 Forecast
Sales: JPY 81,500M EBITDA: JPY 1,100M
Operating Profit: JPY -1,200M
Notes: Changes from the most recently announced financial forecast: Yes
JDI revised upward its FY22/3 full-year earnings forecast today. For details, please see "1. Overview of Financial Results (3) Forward Outlook" on page 6.
4. Other Information
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation: Yes
- Newly included: None
- Excluded:
Yes (Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics Inc.)
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements
Accounting policy changes based on amendments to accounting standards: Yes
(ii)
Accounting policy changes other than (i) above:
None
(iii)
Accounting estimate changes:
None
(iv)
Restatement:
None
Number of shares outstanding
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) at period-end FY22/3 Q3: 2,538,170,732
FY21/3: 2,538,168,239
Number of treasury shares at period-end FY22/3 Q3: 67
FY21/3: 4
Average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) during the period FY22/3 Q3: 3,732,448,770
FY21/3 Q3: 2,359,818,524
Note All preferred shares outstanding have the same rights as common shares in regard to
rights to receive dividends, and are therefore included in the number of shares outstanding at the end of periods and the average number of shares outstanding during the periods.
2
Dividends for Preferred Shares
Class A Preferred Shares
Dividend per Share (JPY)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
FY21/3
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
FY22/3
-
0.00
-
FY22/3 (Forecast)
0.00
0.00
Class B Preferred Shares
Dividend per Share (JPY)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
FY21/3
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
FY22/3
-
0.00
-
FY22/3 (Forecast)
0.00
0.00
Class D Preferred Shares
Dividend per Share (JPY)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
FY21/3
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
FY22/3
-
0.00
-
FY22/3 (Forecast)
0.00
0.00
Class E Preferred Shares
Dividend per Share (JPY)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
FY21/3
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
FY22/3
-
0.00
-
FY22/3 (Forecast)
0.00
0.00
Notes
Please note that quarterly earnings reports are not subject to independent auditor review.
Note on Appropriate Use of Forecasts
Forward-looking statements contained in these materials are based on judgements regarding information available to JDI as of the announcement date. However, these statements involve risk and uncertainties, and actual earnings may differ significantly from the indicated forecasts.
3
1. Overview of Financial Results
(1) Consolidated Earnings
FY22/3 Q3 Consolidated Earnings (April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
The business environment during FY22/3 Q3 continued to be difficult. Fierce competition in the small and medium-sized display market continues, while demand for smartphone LCDs is declining. In addition, tight global supply and soaring prices for semiconductor chips and other parts and materials had a major impact.
Under these circumstances, JDI has focused on rebuilding existing businesses and strengthening profitability to achieve the goal of FY22/3 Q4 EBITDA profitability. Moreover, JDI has worked to enhance competitiveness and achieve business growth through establishing new business models and commercializing high value-add technologies. As part of these efforts, JDI sold all shares of its subsidiary, Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics (KOE), to Taiwan's Wistron Group in FY22/3 Q3 to drive higher cost competitiveness. In response to tight supplies of parts and materials, JDI concluded long-term contracts with major semiconductor vendors and worked to improve profitability by passing through higher parts and materials costs to JDI selling prices.
As a result, total sales declined 23.1% year on year (YoY) to JPY 209,518 million.
While sales fell sharply, a significantly lowered break-even point made possible by improvements in the product mix, cost reduction effects, and higher selling prices held the EBITDA loss to JPY 3,688 million (JPY +4,123 million YoY) and reduced the operating loss by JPY 8,509 million to JPY 10,117 million. A recurring loss of JPY 10,073 million, an improvement of JPY 15,891 million YoY, was driven by a lower operating loss, lower Hakusan Plant maintenance costs following its sale, and the impact of more favorable FX. A net loss of JPY 6,330 million (a decrease of JPY 16,596 million YoY) was supported by lower business restructuring expenses of JPY 10,512 million and impairment losses of JPY 10,006 million, as well as recording a gain on the KOE sale of JPY 5,378 million, despite the disappearance of an extraordinary gain of JPY 24,707 million related to the Hakusan Plant sale recorded in FY21/3 Q3.
FY22/3 Q3 Sales by Product
Mobile
Mobile sales, which include displays for smartphones and tablets, decreased by 47.5% YoY to JPY 88,033 million, as demand from US/Euro regions for LCDs continued to decline while sales for China increased due to shipment volume and price increase. Mobile's share of total sales fell from 61.6% in FY21/3 Q3 to 42.0%.
4
Automotive
Automotive sales increased 13.4% YoY to JPY 71,180 million, and Automotive's share of total sales rose from 23.0% in FY21/3 Q3 to 34.0%. Automotive was strongly affected by the shortage of parts and material supplies, but continued strong demand supported the sales increase.
Non-Mobile
Non-Mobile includes displays for wearable devices and VR-HMD and other consumer electronics, and industrial devices such as medical equipment monitors and income from patents. Due to greater sales of OLED displays for wearable devices and ultra-high-resolution LCD for VR , Non-Mobile sales increased by 19.7% YoY to JPY 50,304 million. Non-Mobile's share of total sales increased from 15.4% in FY21/3 Q3 to 24.0%. The supply shortage of parts and materials also had an impact.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
(a) Assets, Liabilities, and Net Assets
(JPY million)
FY21/3
FY22/3 Q3
Change
Total Assets
224,998
239,281
+14,282
Total Liabilities
183,168
178,911
-4,257
Net Assets
41,829
60,369
+18,539
Shareholders' Equity Ratio
17.6%
25.2%
+7.6 points
Total assets increased by JPY 14,282 million from the end of FY21/3 to JPY 239,281 million due in part to an increase in inventories driven by production adjustments at JDI and customers and higher parts and material costs as well as a strategic inventory buildup against tight parts and material supply.
Total liabilities decreased by JPY 4,257 million from the end of FY21/3 to JPY 178,911 million. Accounts payable - trade grew due to removal of KOE from the scope of JDI's consolidation, higher parts and material costs and inventory buildup, while JPY 20,000 million in borrowings from INCJ, Ltd. was repaid in Q2.
Total net assets increased by JPY 18,539 million to JPY 60,369 million. Retained earnings were lower due to the recording of a net loss in Q3, while the capital and capital reserve each increased by JPY 12,465 million owing to the exercise of stock acquisition rights by Ichigo Trust. The capital reserve also increased by JPY 2,055 million as a result of an additional share purchase of JDI's manufacturing subsidiary, Nanox Philippines Inc. .
As a result, the shareholders' equity ratio increased to 25.2%, an improvement of 7.6% from 17.6% from the end of FY21/3.
(b) Cash Flows
(JPY million)
FY21/3 Q3
FY22/3 Q3
Change
Cash Flows from Operations
-5,763
-6,209
-445
Cash Flows from Investments
-7,788
3,427
+11,216
Cash Flows from Financing
1,154
3,870
+2,716
Cash & Cash Equivalents at End of Period
53,872
57,445
+3,573
Free Cash Flow
-11,825
-11,067
+757
Note: Free Cash Flow = Cash Flows from Operations minus Capex
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Japan Display Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:49 UTC.