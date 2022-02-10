Japan Display : FY22/3 Q3 Earnings

2. Dividends

Dividend per Share (JPY) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY21/3 - 0.00 - 0.00 0.00 FY22/3 Q1-Q3 - 0.00 - FY22/3 (Forecast) 0.00 0.00

Note 1 Changes from the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

2 The above shows dividends for common shares. For preferred shares, please see "4. Other Information (5) Dividends for Preferred Shares" below.

3. FY22/3 Full-Year Consolidated Earnings Forecast (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Sales EBITDA Operating Recurring Net EPS Profit Profit Income (JPY M) (JPY M) (JPY M) (JPY M) (JPY M) （JPY） FY22/3 291,018 -2,588 -11,317 -11,773 -8,430 -2.16 YoY -14.8% - - - - - (Reference) Q4 Forecast Sales: JPY 81,500M EBITDA: JPY 1,100M Operating Profit: JPY -1,200M

Notes: Changes from the most recently announced financial forecast: Yes

JDI revised upward its FY22/3 full-year earnings forecast today. For details, please see "1. Overview of Financial Results (3) Forward Outlook" on page 6.

4. Other Information

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation: Yes

- Newly included: None

- Excluded: Yes (Kaohsiung Opto-Electronics Inc.)

Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements

Accounting policy changes based on amendments to accounting standards: Yes

(ii) Accounting policy changes other than (i) above: None (iii) Accounting estimate changes: None (iv) Restatement: None

Number of shares outstanding Number of shares outstanding (including treasury shares) at period-end FY22/3 Q3: 2,538,170,732

FY21/3: 2,538,168,239 Number of treasury shares at period-end FY22/3 Q3: 67

FY21/3: 4 Average number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) during the period FY22/3 Q3: 3,732,448,770

FY21/3 Q3: 2,359,818,524

Note All preferred shares outstanding have the same rights as common shares in regard to

rights to receive dividends, and are therefore included in the number of shares outstanding at the end of periods and the average number of shares outstanding during the periods.