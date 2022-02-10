Japan Display : Full-Year Earnings Forecast Revision (Downward Sales Revision/Upward Earnings Revision) & Difference Between FY22/3 Q3 Earnings Forecast & Results

2. Reason for Forecast Revision

JDI is revising down slightly its FY22/3 Q4 and full-year sales forecast to reflect the risk of ongoing chip shortages impacting production and customer orders. In contrast, JDI is revising up its FY22/3 Q4 and full-year earnings forecast. The upward earnings revision reflects above-forecast Q3 results, license fees announced in "Amicable Settlement with Tianma Microelectronics" on January 21, 2022, agreements with customers to pass through higher parts and materials costs into higher JDI selling prices, and higher JDI product pricing.

In addition, JDI adjusted its FY 22/3 Q4 FX assumption from USD/JPY 112 to 114. A one yen change in the exchange rate translates into an annual gain or loss in sales of JPY 2.2 billion and operating profit of JPY 1 billion, respectively.

3. Difference Between FY22/3 Q3 Forecast and Actual Results

FY22/3 Q3 Stand-Alone (October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(JPY million, except EPS)

Sales EBITDA Operating Recurring Net EPS Profit Profit Income Previous Forecast (A) 73,000 -2,000 -4,000 -4,400 -5,700 -1.34 Result (B) 71,657 -927 -3,084 -2,502 2,422 0.57 Change(B-A) -1,343 +1,072 +916 +1,898 +8,122 % Change -1.8% － － － － Reference: FY21/3 72,747 -5,651 -8,747 -10,754 13,360 5.52 Q3 Stand-Alone FY22/3 Q3 (April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) (JPY million, except EPS) Sales EBITDA Operating Recurring Net EPS Profit Profit Income Previous Forecast (A) 211,860 -4,761 -11,033 -11,970 -14,453 － Result (B) 209,518 -3,688 -10,117 -10,073 -6,330 -1.70 Change(B-A) -2,342 +1,076 +916 +1,897 +8,123 % Change -1.1% － － － － Reference: FY21/3 272,542 -7,812 -18,627 -25,964 -22,926 -9.72 Q3 Reference: FY22/3 Q3 Results Excluding 230,200 4,400 -2,100 -2,000 1,700 Chip Shortage Impact

4. Reason for Difference Between FY22/3 Q3 Forecast and Actual Results

In light of the tight global supply of chips and other parts and materials, JDI announced a FY22/3 Q3 forecast in November that conservatively factored in the potential impact of parts and materials shortages on production and customer orders and the possibility of increased parts and materials costs.

Actual results have come in above this forecast. EBITDA and Operating Profit (Loss) outperformed due to agreements with customers to pass through higher parts and materials costs into higher JDI selling prices and above-forecast cost reductions. Recurring Profit