Japan Display : Lawsuit Appeal

29, 2022, and has filed an appeal with the Nagoya High Court.

3. Background to Appeal

As JDI announced in "Lawsuit Result" on March 29, 2022, the Kanazawa District Court rendered a judgment in a lawsuit filed by JDI seeking declaratory judgment of the non-existence of an obligation to return a plant construction subsidy to Hakusan-city. The court did not uphold JDI's claim.

JDI considers such judgment to be unacceptable and has therefore filed an appeal.