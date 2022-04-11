Log in
    6740   JP3389660006

JAPAN DISPLAY INC.

(6740)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/11 12:46:39 am EDT
65.00 JPY   +1.56%
03/31Japanese Stocks Slump; Japan Display Shares Surge 9% on Renewed License Deal
MT
03/31Japan Display Shares Surge 11% After Taiwan-based Innolux Renews LCD Patent License Deal
MT
03/30Japan Display unveils tech to extend smartwatch battery life
RE
Japan Display : Lawsuit Appeal

04/11/2022 | 12:59am EDT
[Provisional Translation Only]

This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

April 11, 2022

Japan Display Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 6740)

Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman, CEO

Inquiries: Akihito Okochi, CFO

Telephone: +81-3-6732-8100 www.j-display.com/english

Lawsuit Appeal

Japan Display Inc. (JDI) disputes the outcome announced in "Lawsuit Result" on March

  • 29, 2022, and has filed an appeal with the Nagoya High Court.

  • 1. Court and Date of Appeal

    • (1) Court

    • (2) Date of AppealNagoya High Court April 9, 2022

  • 2. Counterparty

    • (1) Name

      Hakusan-city

    • (2) Place

    • (3) Representative

    2-1 Kuramitsu, Hakusan-city, Ishikawa Prefecture Mayor Noriaki Yamada

  • 3. Background to Appeal

    As JDI announced in "Lawsuit Result" on March 29, 2022, the Kanazawa District Court rendered a judgment in a lawsuit filed by JDI seeking declaratory judgment of the non-existence of an obligation to return a plant construction subsidy to Hakusan-city. The court did not uphold JDI's claim.

    JDI considers such judgment to be unacceptable and has therefore filed an appeal.

  • 4. Earnings Impact

    The appeal's impact on JDI's earnings is immaterial.

    At the appellate court, JDI will provide further evidence to buttress its view that JDI does not bear any obligation to return the plant construction subsidy.

    JDI will promptly disclose the details if matters requiring further disclosure arise.

Disclaimer

Japan Display Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 04:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
