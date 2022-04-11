Japan Display : Lawsuit Appeal

[Provisional Translation Only]
This English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes. Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
April 11, 2022
Japan Display Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, 6740)
Representative: Scott Callon, Chairman, CEO
Inquiries: Akihito Okochi, CFO
Telephone: +81-3-6732-8100 www.j-display.com/english
Lawsuit Appeal
Japan Display Inc. (JDI) disputes the outcome announced in "Lawsuit Result" on March
-
29, 2022, and has filed an appeal with the Nagoya High Court.
-
1. Court and Date of Appeal
-
2. Counterparty
-
(1) Name
Hakusan-city
-
(2) Place
-
(3) Representative
2-1 Kuramitsu, Hakusan-city, Ishikawa Prefecture Mayor Noriaki Yamada
-
3. Background to Appeal
As JDI announced in "Lawsuit Result" on March 29, 2022, the Kanazawa District Court rendered a judgment in a lawsuit filed by JDI seeking declaratory judgment of the non-existence of an obligation to return a plant construction subsidy to Hakusan-city. The court did not uphold JDI's claim.
JDI considers such judgment to be unacceptable and has therefore filed an appeal.
-
4. Earnings Impact
The appeal's impact on JDI's earnings is immaterial.
At the appellate court, JDI will provide further evidence to buttress its view that JDI does not bear any obligation to return the plant construction subsidy.
JDI will promptly disclose the details if matters requiring further disclosure arise.
Disclaimer
Japan Display Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 04:58:05 UTC.