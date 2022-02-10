Japan Display : Partial Changes in Use and Expenditure Schedule of Funds Raised Through Third-Party Allotment

Allotment of the 12th Stock Acquisition Rights (total paid-in amount: JPY 55.4 billion) for the repayment of the loan from INCJ, Ltd. ("INCJ")1.

1 As of today, all of JDI's borrowings are from INCJ, consisting of a short-term loan of JPY 20 billion dated September 2, 2019 (due September 3, 2022), a subordinated loan of JPY 3.68 billion (due December 22, 2023), and a senior loan of JPY 50 billion (due March 26, 2025).

As a result of subsequent partial exercises of the 12th Stock Acquisition Rights by Ichigo Trust, JDI has raised JPY 44.32 billion (paid-in amount) to date, of which JPY 20 billion was used on August 10, 2021 to repay a short-term loan from INCJ dated August 7, 2019.

JDI will use JPY 20 billion out of the remaining JPY 35.07 billion of the net proceeds from the Third-Party Allotment of the 12th Stock Acquisition Rights (the amount after repaying JPY20 billion to INCJ as described above) to repay a short-term loan from INCJ due September 3, 2022. Today JDI decided to change the use of the remaining JPY 15.07 billion to working capital.

Despite the impact of the Covid pandemic and parts and materials shortages, JDI's earnings have been improving, with fixed and variable cost reductions driving a decline in JDI's break-even point. However, JDI has determined that it is important to secure funds in preparation for unforeseen circumstances, given that working capital requirements for parts and materials are increasing and that the Covid pandemic and parts and materials shortages are expected to continue.

2. Details of the Changes

The details of the changes to the use and expenditure schedule of the funds raised through the Third-Party Allotment are as follows. (The changes are underlined.)

(1) Class B Preferred Shares (Before)

Specific Use Amount Expenditure Schedule (JPY million) Capital investment in growth 25,000 April 2020 to March 2022 businesses Working capital 24,930 April 2020 to September 2020 (After) Specific Use Amount Expenditure Schedule (JPY million) Capital investment in growth 25,000 April 2020 to September 2024 businesses (Used: 11,000) Working capital 24,930 April 2020 to September 2020 (Used: 24,930)

The12th Stock Acquisition Rights (Before)