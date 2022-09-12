Japan Engine : Completion of the first UEC33LSH-C2 type main engine

Main particular and rating map of UEC33LSH-C2 type main engine

This new engine also meets the strong demands for the energy saving and environment-friendliness due to the tightened regulations. It basically applies for the structures and specifications of the latest technologies from LSH series engine and furthermore reduces mechanical loss and incorporated the various design concepts such as the high performance turbocharger. Compared to a long-selling UE small engine so called UEC33LSII even as the same mechanical type, approximately 4% less fuel oil consumption is achieved.



Regarding to the compliance with IMO NOx (nitrogen oxide) Tier 3 regulations, the low-pressure SCR system which enables flexible layout is adopted.



This engine was developed and launched into the market in a very short period under the close cooperation between J-ENG and YDE in order to capture the booming demands for replacement of coastal vessels in China, and YDE already has 10 sets of engine order.



Triggered by the completion of the first UEC33LSH-C2 type engine this time, J-ENG will aim to further expand UE licensing business by increasing orders and expanding its market share by targeting the coastal vessel markets based on strong cooperation with domestic and overseas licensees.