  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Japan Engine Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6016   JP3291000002

JAPAN ENGINE CORPORATION

(6016)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-12 am EDT
1231.00 JPY   -4.43%
02:10aJAPAN ENGINE : Completion of the first UEC33LSH-C2 type main engine
09/07JAPAN ENGINE : Ammonia-Fueled Ammonia Gas Carrier Obtained AiP from Classification Society ClassNK （460KB）
07/07COMPLETION OF MGO-MONO-FUELED / STRATIFIED WATER INJECTION ENGINE : 6UEC35LSJ diesel engine has been demonstrated its bio-fuel running
Japan Engine : Completion of the first UEC33LSH-C2 type main engine

09/12/2022 | 02:10am EDT
The first UEC33LSH-C2 type main engine at YDE factory

The world's first 6UEC33LSH-C2 type main engine, developed by Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG), was completed by Zhejiang Yungpu Diesel Engine Co., Ltd. (YDE) located in Ningbo, China, for the first time as its overseas licensee.

This first 6UEC33LSH-C2 type main engine will be equipped on a coastal bulk carrier built by Yizheng Yangzi Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd.

UEC33LSH-C2 type main engine was developed as a strategic core engine for UE licensing business to strengthen the lineup of the LSH series which have received abundant records of orders. It is characterized by an ultra-wide rating (approximately 34% larger than the original rating) that covers a wide range from low to high engine speed so that it can be perfectly fitted for various type of vessels such as small bulk carriers, chemical tankers, cement carrier, and LPG carrier, and so on.

Main particular and rating map of UEC33LSH-C2 type main engine

This new engine also meets the strong demands for the energy saving and environment-friendliness due to the tightened regulations. It basically applies for the structures and specifications of the latest technologies from LSH series engine and furthermore reduces mechanical loss and incorporated the various design concepts such as the high performance turbocharger. Compared to a long-selling UE small engine so called UEC33LSII even as the same mechanical type, approximately 4% less fuel oil consumption is achieved.

Regarding to the compliance with IMO NOx (nitrogen oxide) Tier 3 regulations, the low-pressure SCR system which enables flexible layout is adopted.

This engine was developed and launched into the market in a very short period under the close cooperation between J-ENG and YDE in order to capture the booming demands for replacement of coastal vessels in China, and YDE already has 10 sets of engine order.

Triggered by the completion of the first UEC33LSH-C2 type engine this time, J-ENG will aim to further expand UE licensing business by increasing orders and expanding its market share by targeting the coastal vessel markets based on strong cooperation with domestic and overseas licensees.

Japan Engine Corporation published this content on 12 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2022 06:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
