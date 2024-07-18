Guangzhou Diesel Engine Factory Co., Ltd. (GDF), the Chinese UE licensee of Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG), has announced that its cumulative UE Engine production has exceeded 100 units, and a grand commemorative ceremony was held at its Jingjiang Factory on July 12th, 2024.

Approximately 200 guests from Shipowners, Shipyards, Ship Design Institutes, and Classification Societies were invited to this ceremony, and J-ENG attended as the UE licensor.

GDF is the No. 1 medium-speed engine manufacturer in China and obtained the license for UE Engines in 2021. Taking advantage of the need for larger ships in the Chinese domestic shipping market, GDF has successfully received many orders for UE Engines in a short period of time by capturing demand for the replacement with low-speed engines.

GDF began production of UE Engines in January 2022, and after completing the first 6UEC33LSII engine in March of the same year, it transitioned to serial production of small and medium-sized UE Engines, including electronically controlled engines and NOx Tier 3 compliant engines. Just in two years and four months after completing the first engine, GDF has achieved a cumulative production of 100 units. The memorial 100th engine is 6UEC50LSH-Eco-C2-LPSCR for 3,000 TEU Container Ship built at Chinese shipyard, Zhejiang Donghong Shipbuilding, Co, Ltd.

GDF also plans to further increase production by expanding its facilities and is promoting its entry into the ocean-going ship market in addition to the Chinese domestic shipping market, which has been its main business field up until now. As a licensor, J-ENG will continue to fully support GDF, as the leading licensee in China.

As the only global licensor with an integrated system from development to design, manufacturing, sales and after-sales service, J-ENG will provide high-value-added products that pursue high performance, high economical efficiency, and environmental friendliness. In addition, J-ENG positions China, which is experiencing remarkable growth and development, as one of the most important markets and will work together with GDF as "UE Family" to further expand the market share of UE Engines.