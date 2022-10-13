Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Engine Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6016   JP3291000002

JAPAN ENGINE CORPORATION

(6016)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:38 2022-10-13 am EDT
1124.00 JPY   -1.23%
01:22aJapan Engine : New Maintenance Method (CBM Method) for Main Bearings Receives Classification Approval
PU
09/12Japan Engine : Completion of the first UEC33LSH-C2 type main engine
PU
09/07Japan Engine : Ammonia-Fueled Ammonia Gas Carrier Obtained AiP from Classification Society ClassNK （460KB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Engine : New Maintenance Method (CBM Method) for Main Bearings Receives Classification Approval

10/13/2022 | 01:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Japan Engine Corporation (hereinafter "J-ENG") has been conducting joint research with shipping line and classification societies.
As a result of these efforts, the new maintenance method (CBM method, Note 1) for main bearings has been certified by the Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (hereinafter "ClassNK").

Background

In the shipping industry, time-based maintenance (TBM, Note 2) is usually practiced, but TBM requires periodic inspections regardless of the condition of the equipment, thus incurring repair costs and impacting the operation schedule.
Since November 2019, J -ENG started a joint research with NYK, MTI, together with ClassNK, on using CBM to optimize maintenance.

Project Partners
Joint research for realizing CBM for main diesel engines NYK
MTI
ClassNK
Japan Engine Corporation

Outline of Certified CBM

This is a method to monitor the condition of the main bearings of large marine diesel engines as temperature data, which is adopted in the "CBM Guideline Version 2" issued by ClassNK in 2021.
"Diesel Engine Main Bearing Condition Monitoring System" was jointly developed to visualize ship operation data and bearing temperature data, which can be obtained by installing sensors on the main bearings of the main engine, and this system also can share the data in real time with shipping companies and classification societies. This system has been installed on the coal carrier "NOSHIRO MARU" owned by NYK.
In this effort, J-ENG conducted a risk assessment to select a condition monitoring method, to design and to install the condition monitoring system, and to set the criteria used to determine abnormalities in the main bearings. During the operation of the "Diesel Engine Main Bearing Condition Monitoring System", J-ENG contributed to the acquisition of certification by analyzing the measured data and making judgements to the condition.

Future Outlook

J-ENG will continue to study the application of maintenance using CBM for equipment other than the main bearings.
For efficient and safe operation, the CBM method is effective by constantly monitoring the condition of the engine plant to realize the optimal maintenance, and J-ENG intend to develop this method.
In addition, by applying the condition-monitoring technology established in the next-generation CBM, J-ENG aims to contribute to the marine industries by realizing manned autonomous ships through the advanced automation of ship management using IoT and AI technologies.

(Note 1) Condition-based maintenance (CBM)
A maintenance strategy that monitors the actual condition of an asset to determine what and when maintenance needs to be performed, rather than awaiting machinery failure or conducting maintenance on a regular basis.

(Note 2) Time-based maintenance (TBM)
A maintenance strategy in which replacement cycles are predetermined for equipment and parts that fail periodically.

[Related Releases]
＜CBM Adopted in ClassNK Guidelines＞

＜NYK Press Release＞

＜MTI Press Release＞

＜ClassNK Press Release＞

Disclaimer

Japan Engine Corporation published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 05:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN ENGINE CORPORATION
01:22aJapan Engine : New Maintenance Method (CBM Method) for Main Bearings Receives Classificati..
PU
09/12Japan Engine : Completion of the first UEC33LSH-C2 type main engine
PU
09/07Japan Engine : Ammonia-Fueled Ammonia Gas Carrier Obtained AiP from Classification Society..
PU
07/07Completion Of Mgo-mono-fueled / Stra : 6UEC35LSJ diesel engine has been demonstrated its b..
PU
2021Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Japanese Manufacturers Cooperate on Development of Hydrogen Fu..
AQ
2018Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. completed the acquisition of 10.04% stake in Japan Engine..
CI
2018Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire 10.04% stake in Japan Engine Corporatio..
CI
2017Japan Engine Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 20 shares.
CI
2017Japan Engine Corporation's Equity Buyback announced on October 24, 2017 has expired.
CI
2017Japan Engine Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13 164 M 89,6 M 89,6 M
Net income 2022 548 M 3,73 M 3,73 M
Net cash 2022 241 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,99x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 3 181 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart JAPAN ENGINE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Japan Engine Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN ENGINE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ken Kawashima President & Representative Director
Seiji Shindo Managing Director & Head-Technology
Akihiro Miyanagi Executive Officer & Chief Engineer
Takeshi Shibata Director & Head-Administration
Osamu Iwanaga Manager-Planning & Deputy Manager-Manufacturing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN ENGINE CORPORATION24.89%22
ATLAS COPCO AB-33.13%43 595
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-20.42%32 758
FANUC CORPORATION-17.27%26 481
FORTIVE CORPORATION-22.65%21 016
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-49.32%18 382