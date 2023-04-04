Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Engine Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6016   JP3291000002

JAPAN ENGINE CORPORATION

(6016)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-04 am EDT
1439.00 JPY   +11.98%
02:07aJapan Engine : Technical Agreement for Next-Generation Fuel Engines Signed with Akasaka Diesels Limited
PU
03/17Japan Engine : License Renewal Agreement of UE Engines with HHI-EMD (Korea)
PU
01/05Japan Engine : Notice of Engine List & Brochure 2023 update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Engine : Technical Agreement for Next-Generation Fuel Engines Signed with Akasaka Diesels Limited

04/04/2023 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signing Ceremony J-ENG President Mr. Kawashima (Right) and Akasaka President Mr. Sakaguchi (Left)

Japan Engine Corporation (hereafter J-ENG) held a signing ceremony for the technical agreement to promote the development and popularization of next-generation fuel engines between Akasaka Diesels Limited (hereafter Akasaka).

J-ENG considers efforts to realize carbon neutral is one of the most important issues of management strategy, and as the licensor of the UE engine, J-ENG is proceeding with the development of ammonia fuel engines and hydrogen fuel engines under the Green Innovation Fund project by New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

In addition, the technology developed and used in these next-generation fuel engines can be applied not only to ammonia and hydrogen, but also to a wide variety of new fuels such as methanol, and has the wide potential for future development.

As the movement toward "realization of a decarbonized society" accelerates, J-ENG will further deepen and strengthen the cooperation with Akasaka, a UE engines manufacturer under UE license as a domestic licensee for many years, to promote the development and popularization of next-generation fuel engines with this technical agreement. J-ENG will accelerate efforts to realize a decarbonized society and promote the development of the shipping, shipbuilding, and marine machinery industries and will contribute to sustainable development.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Engine Corporation published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 06:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JAPAN ENGINE CORPORATION
02:07aJapan Engine : Technical Agreement for Next-Generation Fuel Engines Signed with Akasaka Di..
PU
03/17Japan Engine : License Renewal Agreement of UE Engines with HHI-EMD (Korea)
PU
01/05Japan Engine : Notice of Engine List & Brochure 2023 update
PU
2022Japan Engine : UE engines Cumulative Production Reaches 40 Million Horsepower
PU
2022Japan Engine : New Maintenance Method (CBM Method) for Main Bearings Receives Classificati..
PU
2022Japan Engine : Completion of the first UEC33LSH-C2 type main engine
PU
2022Japan Engine : Ammonia-Fueled Ammonia Gas Carrier Obtained AiP from Classification Society..
PU
2022Completion Of Mgo-mono-fueled / Stra : 6UEC35LSJ diesel engine has been demonstrated its b..
PU
2021Kawasaki Heavy Industries : Japanese Manufacturers Cooperate on Development of Hydrogen Fu..
AQ
2018Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. completed the acquisition of 10.04% stake in Japan Engine..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13 164 M 99,5 M 99,5 M
Net income 2022 548 M 4,14 M 4,14 M
Net cash 2022 241 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,99x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 3 592 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 345
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart JAPAN ENGINE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Japan Engine Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN ENGINE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ken Kawashima President & Representative Director
Seiji Shindo Managing Director & Head-Technology
Akihiro Miyanagi Executive Officer & Chief Engineer
Takeshi Shibata Director & Head-Administration
Osamu Iwanaga Manager-Planning & Deputy Manager-Manufacturing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN ENGINE CORPORATION4.39%27
ATLAS COPCO AB6.86%59 977
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION16.55%43 111
FANUC CORPORATION19.99%34 122
SANDVIK AB16.67%26 625
FORTIVE CORPORATION5.53%24 078
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer