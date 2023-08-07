Japan Engine Corporation (hereinafter "J-ENG") has opened a customer support center in Shanghai, China.



By the above action, J-Eng will strengthen the after-sales service for the vessels equipped with UE engines in China, as well as the further support for Chinese UE licensees.



Especially in the Chinese market, where the shipbuilding industry is remarkably developing, J-ENG has been strongly promoting global expansion and focusing on expanding the market share of UE engines.

In recent years, Chinese UE licensees have been rapidly increasing orders for UE engines and have already established the foundation for continuous production for UE engines.



Chinese UE licensees have so far received orders for a total of 184 units of UE engines, mainly for Chinese coastal vessels (i.e. bulk carriers, feeder container ships, small chemical tankers etc.), and among them, 62 vessels equipped with UE engine are in service at present.



In particular, Guangzhou Diesel Engine Factory Co., Ltd., which acquired the UE license in 2021, has accumulated over 90 orders in a short period of time as a leading licensee in China.



In the future, the vessels equipped with Chinese licensees' UE engines are scheduled to go into service one after another. In order to further strengthen the support system, J-ENG opened the Customer Support Center in Shanghai from August 1, 2023, where engineers are basically available.



As a global licensor, J-ENG will continue to enhance the cooperation with Chinese UE licensees and provide attentive support services to contribute to the safe operation for the customers.



The contact information for "J-ENG Customer Support Center" in Shanghai is referred as follows.

・ Address: Room 1001, Building 1, No. 268, Zhongshan South Road, Shanghai

(within the office of Shanghai Yinghai Shipping Agency Co., Ltd.)

・ Phone number: +86-21-6333-6268

・ Email address: service＠j-eng.co.jp

