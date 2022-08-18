Japan Excellent : Financial Results Material
History of Financial Data
eng
1st Period
2nd Period
3rd Period
4th Period
5th Period
6th Period
7th Period
8th Period
9th Period
10th Period
11th Period
12th Period
13th Period
14th Period
15th Period
16th Period
17th Period
18th Period
19th Period
20th Period
21st Period
22nd Period
23rd Period
24th Period
25th Period
26th Period
27th Period
28th Period
29th Period
30th Period
31st Period
32nd Period
From
February 20, 2006
January 01, 2007
July 01, 2007
January 01, 2008
July 01, 2008
January 01, 2009
July 01, 2009
January 01, 2010
July 01, 2010
January 01, 2011
July 01, 2011
January 01, 2012
July 01, 2012
January 01, 2013
July 01, 2013
January 01, 2014
July 01, 2014
January 01, 2015
July 01, 2015
January 01, 2016
July 01, 2016
January 01, 2017
July 01, 2017
January 01, 2018
July 01, 2018
January 01, 2019
July 01, 2019
January 01, 2020
July 01, 2020
January 01, 2021
July 01, 2021
January 01, 2022
To
December 31, 2006
June 30, 2007
December 31, 2007
June 30, 2008
December 31, 2008
June 30, 2009
December 31, 2009
June 30, 2010
December 31, 2010
June 30, 2011
December 31, 2011
June 30, 2012
December 31, 2012
June 30, 2013
December 31, 2013
June 30, 2014
December 31, 2014
June 30, 2015
December 31, 2015
June 30, 2016
December 31, 2016
June 30, 2017
December 31, 2017
June 30, 2018
December 31, 2018
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2020
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2022
Total revenues
(Millions of yen)
4,751
5,505
6,982
7,840
8,501
7,544
7,494
7,302
7,094
7,337
7,085
7,740
7,599
8,418
8,850
9,558
9,695
10,121
10,839
10,223
10,653
10,642
11,085
10,535
10,657
10,668
10,890
12,717
11,043
10,567
10,666
11,065
Rental revenue
(Millions of yen)
4,335
5,069
6,335
7,135
6,909
6,890
6,886
6,746
6,506
6,565
6,569
7,046
6,944
7,716
7,957
8,599
8,754
9,215
9,697
9,351
9,702
9,760
9,851
9,692
9,779
9,850
9,984
10,250
9,998
9,845
9,883
9,566
Other rental revenue
(Millions of yen)
416
436
647
704
738
654
608
556
587
469
515
541
652
692
890
959
941
905
971
871
951
882
954
843
877
818
906
763
730
722
782
700
Gain on sales of real estate etc
(Millions of yen)
-
-
-
-
854
-
-
-
-
302
-
152
-
-
-
-
-
-
170
-
-
-
279
-
-
-
-
1,704
314
-
-
797
Distributions from anonymous association
(Millions of yen)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
9
2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating Expenses
(Millions of yen)
2,382
2,851
3,926
4,408
4,500
4,266
4,145
4,050
4,040
4,117
4,116
4,400
4,427
4,871
5,140
5,592
5,731
6,102
6,537
6,240
6,431
6,488
6,565
6,509
6,373
6,349
7,978
6,426
6,119
5,977
6,180
6,353
Total operating expenses
(Millions of yen)
1,977
2,409
3,437
3,849
3,910
3,720
3,577
3,516
3,494
3,555
3,645
3,901
3,950
4,350
4,605
5,022
5,180
5,533
5,916
5,655
5,849
5,890
5,931
5,754
5,780
5,747
5,906
5,697
5,487
5,355
5,563
5,699
Property management expenses
(Millions of yen)
712
859
1,083
1,257
1,063
1,141
1,066
1,082
1,005
1,033
1,014
1,016
1,006
1,136
1,110
1,272
1,246
1,406
1,440
1,423
1,422
1,477
1,441
1,476
1,358
1,399
1,458
1,455
1,371
1,393
1,553
1,566
Utilities Expenses
(Millions of yen)
406
452
613
672
759
685
648
582
649
552
627
668
762
804
1,005
1,013
1,118
1,153
1,192
1,044
1,064
1,004
1,122
996
1,029
959
1,013
864
831
759
867
935
Taxes
(Millions of yen)
-
174
330
457
560
540
542
540
550
561
556
592
613
629
632
699
753
791
838
835
891
915
939
932
894
917
944
963
919
934
940
980
Insurance
(Millions of yen)
13
19
22
23
21
21
21
21
20
21
21
25
22
23
24
27
27
29
27
24
25
25
26
25
24
22
20
22
20
20
21
21
Repairs and maintenance
(Millions of yen)
120
124
363
217
313
182
142
130
108
92
96
186
86
109
121
189
176
171
269
195
267
271
202
160
314
285
311
214
282
158
160
126
Non-operating expenses for rental operation
(Millions of yen)
93
104
131
179
196
159
165
165
166
212
173
151
175
211
206
195
201
195
239
231
220
229
226
237
238
228
227
229
237
241
128
132
Net Operating Income (Note 1)
(Millions of yen)
3,405
3,770
4,438
5,033
4,732
4,814
4,907
4,778
4,593
4,559
4,595
4,946
4,932
5,493
5,747
6,160
6,172
6,374
6,662
6,467
6,760
6,719
6,847
6,707
6,797
6,856
6,913
7,263
7,066
7,059
6,994
6,504
Depreciation
(Millions of yen)
631
674
894
1,042
995
990
990
992
993
1,080
1,156
1,260
1,284
1,433
1,504
1,624
1,657
1,786
1,908
1,899
1,956
1,967
1,972
1,926
1,920
1,935
1,929
1,946
1,824
1,847
1,891
1,937
Profits from operation
(Millions of yen)
2,773
3,096
3,544
3,990
3,736
3,824
3,917
3,786
3,599
3,478
3,439
3,685
3,647
4,059
4,243
4,535
4,515
4,588
4,753
4,567
4,803
4,751
4,874
4,781
4,877
4,920
4,983
5,316
5,242
5,212
5,103
4,567
Loss on sales of real estate etc
(Millions of yen)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
165
-
-
120
-
-
-
-
-
Asset management fees
(Millions of yen)
306
328
369
436
443
418
423
414
416
428
337
356
358
370
389
397
409
415
442
424
442
442
457
431
445
447
390
530
470
454
457
467
Other
(Millions of yen)
97
114
118
122
146
127
144
119
129
133
132
142
118
151
146
172
141
153
179
161
140
154
176
158
147
154
153
199
160
166
160
186
Operating income
(Millions of yen)
2,369
2,653
3,055
3,432
4,000
3,278
3,349
3,252
3,053
3,220
2,969
3,340
3,172
3,546
3,709
3,966
3,963
4,018
4,301
3,982
4,221
4,154
4,519
4,025
4,284
4,318
2,912
6,290
4,924
4,590
4,485
4,711
Non-operating income
(Millions of yen)
5
24
16
17
18
22
3
24
3
6
76
9
7
3
5
3
4
2
4
2
0
1
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
Non-operating expenses
(Millions of yen)
516
438
650
788
862
858
865
909
838
864
807
913
869
960
939
958
926
922
921
871
814
694
818
686
688
628
665
659
634
614
639
609
Ordinary income
(Millions of yen)
1,858
2,240
2,421
2,662
3,156
2,443
2,486
2,367
2,219
2,362
2,237
2,435
2,310
2,589
2,775
3,011
3,041
3,098
3,385
3,113
3,407
3,460
3,701
3,340
3,597
3,691
2,247
5,631
4,291
3,976
3,846
4,102
Net income
(Millions of yen)
1,856
2,239
2,420
2,661
3,155
2,442
2,485
2,366
2,218
2,313
2,236
2,434
2,309
2,598
2,774
3,010
3,040
3,097
3,384
3,112
3,406
3,459
3,700
3,339
3,596
3,690
2,246
5,631
4,290
3,975
3,846
4,101
Total assets
(Millions of yen)
114,199
156,291
205,486
206,079
195,929
195,145
195,040
194,710
199,186
209,142
227,249
228,818
228,020
257,613
257,901
277,842
278,037
300,976
284,443
283,653
296,081
297,177
282,197
285,008
285,400
286,172
288,790
293,532
294,004
293,970
293,960
291,430
(% change from the previous period)
(%)
-
(36.8)
(31.4)
(0.2)
(-4.9)
(-0.4)
(-0.1)
(-0.1)
(2.2)
(4.9)
(8.6)
(0.6)
(-0.3)
(12.9)
(0.1)
(7.7)
(0.1)
(8.3)
(-5.5)
(-0.3)
(4.4)
(0.4)
(-5.0)
(1.0)
(-0.1)
(0.3)
(0.9)
(1.6)
(0.2)
(-0.0)
(-0.0)
(-0.9)
Net assets
(Millions of yen)
69,329
69,813
89,292
89,655
90,019
89,363
89,450
89,389
89,272
104,366
104,338
104,537
104,545
120,683
120,713
130,998
131,028
131,085
137,857
137,808
143,640
143,693
143,933
143,786
143,727
143,822
142,377
152,133
152,418
152,335
152,206
150,461
(% change from the previous period)
(%)
-
(0.6)
(27.9)
(0.4)
(0.4)
(-0.7)
(0.1)
(0.0)
(-0.1)
(16.9)
(0.0)
(0.1)
(0.0)
(1.5)
(0.0)
(8.5)
(0.0)
(0.0)
(5.2)
(-0.0)
(4.2)
(0.0)
(0.2)
(-0.1)
(-0.0)
(0.1)
(-1.0)
(6.9)
(0.2)
(-0.1)
(-0.1)
(-1.1)
Paid-in capital
(Millions of yen)
67,641
67,641
87,083
87,083
87,083
87,083
87,083
87,083
87,083
102,052
102,052
102,052
102,052
117,901
117,901
127,950
127,950
127,950
134,434
134,434
139,972
139,972
139,972
139,972
139,972
139,972
139,972
146,501
147,907
147,907
147,607
145,907
Total number of outstanding investment units
(Units)
134,800
134,800
154,550
154,550
154,550
154,550
154,550
154,550
154,550
188,650
188,650
188,650
188,650
224,950
224,950
1,212,750
1,212,750
1,212,750
1,264,450
1,264,450
1,305,700
1,305,700
1,305,700
1,305,700
1,305,700
1,305,700
1,305,700
1,353,000
1,353,000
1,353,000
1,353,000
1,337,598
Net assets per unit (Note 2)
(Yen)
514,317
517,906
577,758
580,107
582,458
578,215
578,780
578,387
577,629
553,227
553,081
554,134
554,175
536,488
107,324
108,017
108,042
108,089
109,025
108,987
110,010
110,050
110,234
110,122
110,076
110,149
109,042
112,441
112,652
112,590
112,495
112,486
Net income per unit (Note 3)
(Yen)
13,858
16,614
15,784
17,217
20,417
15,802
16,084
15,314
14,353
12,677
11,853
12,906
12,241
11,884
2,466
2,511
2,506
2,554
2,685
2,461
2,614
2,649
2,833
2,557
2,754
2,826
1,720
4,179
3,171
2,938
2,842
3,052
Total distribution
(Millions of yen)
1,856
2,239
2,420
2,661
3,155
2,442
2,485
2,366
2,218
2,263
2,236
2,301
2,309
2,744
2,774
3,010
3,040
3,097
3,161
3,113
3,406
3,460
3,486
3,655
3,595
3,691
3,810
4,004
4,059
3,975
3,846
3,745
Total distribution per unit (Note 4)
(Yen)
13,773
16,614
15,663
17,218
20,418
15,802
16,085
15,315
14,353
12,000
11,854
12,200
12,242
12,200
12,334
2,482
2,507
2,554
2,500
2,462
2,609
2,650
2,670
2,800
2,754
2,827
2,918
2,960
3,000
2,938
2,843
2,800
(Profit distribution per unit)
(Yen)
13,773
16,614
15,663
17,218
20,418
15,802
16,085
15,315
14,353
12,000
11,854
12,200
12,242
12,200
12,334
2,482
2,507
2,554
2,500
2,462
2,609
2,650
2,670
2,800
2,754
2,827
1,841
2,960
3,000
2,938
2,843
2,800
(Distribution in excess of earnings per unit)
(Yen)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,077
-
-
-
-
-
Return on assets (Note 5)
(%)
2.0
1.7
1.3
1.3
1.6
1.2
1.3
1.2
1.1
1.2
1.0
1.1
1.0
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.1
1.2
1.1
1.2
1.2
1.3
1.2
1.3
1.3
0.8
1.9
1.5
1.4
1.3
1.4
(Annualized rate)
(%)
2.5
2.2
2.3
2.0
2.1
2.0
2.2
2.1
2.3
2.2
2.2
2.3
2.2
2.3
2.4
2.5
2.4
2.5
2.6
1.6
3.9
2.9
2.7
2.6
2.8
Return on equity (Note 6)
(%)
2.8
3.2
3.0
3.0
3.5
2.7
2.8
2.6
2.5
2.4
2.1
2.3
2.2
2.3
2.1
2.4
2.3
2.4
2.5
2.3
2.4
2.4
2.6
2.3
2.5
2.6
1.6
3.8
2.8
2.6
2.5
2.7
(Annualized rate)
(%)
5.3
4.9
4.8
4.3
4.7
4.4
4.7
4.6
4.8
4.6
4.8
5.0
4.5
4.8
4.9
5.1
4.7
5.0
5.2
3.1
7.7
5.6
5.3
5.0
5.5
Capital ratio (Note 7)
(%)
60.7
44.7
43.5
43.5
45.9
45.8
45.9
45.9
44.8
49.9
45.9
45.7
45.8
46.8
46.8
47.1
47.1
43.6
48.5
48.6
48.5
48.4
51.0
50.5
50.4
50.3
49.3
51.8
51.8
51.8
51.8
51.6
(% points change from the previous period)
(%)
-
(-16.0)
(-1.2)
(0.0)
(2.4)
(-0.1)
(0.1)
(0.0)
(-1.1)
(5.1)
(-4.0)
(-0.2)
(0.1)
(1.0)
(0.0)
(0.3)
(0.0)
(-3.6)
(4.9)
(0.1)
(-0.1)
(-0.2)
(2.7)
(-0.6)
(-0.1)
(-0.1)
(-1.0)
(2.5)
(0.0)
(-0.0)
(-0.0)
(-0.1)
Payout ratio (Note 8)
(%)
99.9
100.0
99.9
100.0
100.0
99.9
100.0
100.0
99.9
97.8
100.0
94.5
100.0
105.6
99.9
99.9
100.0
99.9
93.4
100.0
100.0
100.0
94.2
109.5
100.0
100.0
107.0
71.1
94.6
100.0
100.0
91.3
Number of investment properties
14
18
20
20
18
18
18
18
19
19
23
24
24
28
28
30
30
31
30
30
31
31
29
30
31
31
33
35
34
35
36
35
Number of tenants
99
120
132
131
127
126
126
124
108
109
124
136
134
152
157
206
214
219
224
228
237
242
243
202
204
204
200
193
191
187
587
585
Total Leasable Floor Space (Note 9)
(㎡)
135,264
190,051
234,007
234,006
220,521
220,521
220,521
220,474
228,177
234,547
262,464
266,981
266,915
302,505
302,505
330,285
330,179
370,671
356,918
356,884
362,305
362,292
356,854
341,247
343,830
343,830
345,940
332,702
331,112
336,375
341,070
335,534
Occupancy rate
(%)
98.5
98.2
95.3
95.1
95.2
98.5
97.0
97.4
91.7
92.4
93.8
94.7
94.0
97.1
98.7
98.3
99.1
97.9
98.5
99.1
99.0
99.4
99.1
99.6
99.6
99.4
99.6
99.6
98.0
96.4
93.1
90.8
Depreciation and amortization
(Millions of yen)
631
674
894
1,042
995
990
990
992
993
1,080
1,156
1,260
1,284
1,433
1,504
1,624
1,657
1,786
1,908
1,899
1,956
1,967
1,972
1,926
1,920
1,935
1,929
1,946
1,824
1,847
1,891
1,937
Capital expenditures
(Millions of yen)
155
182
319
530
799
267
134
248
328
347
357
393
283
572
775
558
415
790
635
729
1,294
1,056
1,092
867
809
1,285
1,726
806
1,127
1,547
1,305
1,298
Funds from operations per unit (Note 10)
(Yen)
18,459
21,616
21,447
23,963
21,331
22,211
22,494
21,737
20,780
16,391
17,982
18,780
19,050
17,924
3,804
3,822
3,873
4,027
4,051
3,964
4,107
4,156
4,131
4,159
4,225
4,309
4,367
4,341
4,287
4,303
4,240
3,918
FFO (funds from operations) multiple (Note 11) (Note 12)
(Times)
21.1
24.3
21.1
10.7
9.0
9.1
9.2
9.6
13.0
12.2
8.4
10.5
12.7
15.4
16.3
17.4
20.8
17.4
16.5
17.6
18.2
14.9
16.0
17.0
17.7
18.2
20.3
14.4
15.0
18.3
15.8
15.5
Debt service coverage ratio (Note 13)
(Times)
9.9
7.2
5.5
4.9
5.5
4.5
4.5
4.4
4.3
4.5
4.3
4.2
4.0
4.4
4.4
4.8
5.0
5.0
5.6
5.5
6.4
10.7
10.7
11.1
11.7
12.5
9.4
17.0
13.9
13.2
13.2
14.4
Interest-bearing debt
(Millions of yen)
38,500
77,600
105,500
105,500
95,500
95,500
95,500
95,500
100,400
95,500
112,800
113,800
113,300
125,400
125,400
133,900
133,900
155,400
131,900
131,900
137,900
137,900
122,500
126,500
126,600
126,600
129,600
125,600
125,600
125,600
125,600
125,600
LTV (loan to value) (Note 14)
(%)
33.7
49.7
51.3
51.2
48.7
48.9
49.0
49.0
50.4
45.7
49.6
49.7
49.7
48.7
48.6
48.2
48.2
51.6
46.4
46.5
46.6
46.4
43.4
44.4
44.4
44.2
44.9
42.8
42.7
42.7
42.7
43.1
Number of days
188
181
184
182
184
181
184
181
184
181
184
182
184
181
184
181
184
181
184
182
184
181
184
181
184
181
184
182
184
181
184
181
(Note 1) NOI = Rental revenues - Property operating expenses + Depreciation
(Note 2) A five-for-one split of investment units was implemented with January 1, 2014 as the effective date. Net assets per unit is calculated assuming the split of investment units was implemented at the beginning of the fourteenth period.
(Note 3) Net income per unit is calculated by dividing the net income by the weighted-average number of units outstanding during the six months period. Moreover, a five-for-one split of investment units was implemented with January 1, 2014 as the effective date. Net income per unit is calculated assuming the split of investment units was implemented at the beginning of the fourteenth period.
(Note 4) A five-for-one split of investment units was implemented with January 1, 2014 as the effective date.
(Note 5) Return on assets = Ordinary income / [(Period beginning total assets) + (Period end total assets) / 2] × 100
(Note 6) Return on equity = Net income / [(Period beginning net assets) + (Period end net assets)/ 2] × 100
(Note 7) Capital ratio = Period end net assets / Period end total assets × 100
(Note 8) Payout ratio for the 18th period and before are calculated with the following formula.
Payout ratio = (Total distribution / Net income) × 100 (figures for the 18th period and before are rounded down to the firstdecimal place while figures for the 19th period and after are rounded to the first decimal place.)
Payout ratio for the 22nd period and after are calculated with the following formula.
Payout ratio = (Distribution per unit (not including distribution in excess of earnings per unit) / Net income per unit) × 100(Figures are rounded to the first decimal place.)
The payout ratio for the 19th ,21st and 28th periods are calculated with the following formula as new investment units were issued.
Payout ratio = Total distributions (not including distribution in excess of earnings per unit) / Net income) × 100
(Note 9) Spaces are rounded to the nearest specified unit.
(Note 10) FFO per unit = (Net income + Depreciation - Gain on sale real estate + Loss on sale of real estate) / Number of Outstanding investment units (the figure is rounded down to the whole number). Moreover, a five-for-one split of investment units was implemented with January 1, 2014 as the effective date. Outstanding investment units are calculated assuming the split of investment units was implemented at the beginning of the fourteenth period.
(Note 11) FFO multiples = Period end investment unit price / Annualized FFO per unit (The rate is rounded down to one decimal place.)
(Note 12) A five-for-one split of investment units was implemented with January 1, 2014 as the effective date. FFO multiples are calculated based on the period end investment unit price calculated assuming the split of investment units was implemented at the beginning of the fourteenth period.
(Note 13) DSCR -FP21 : Net income before interest and taxes / (Interest expenses + Interest expense on investment corporation bonds) FP22- : (Net income before interest and taxes + Depreciation and amortization) / (Interest expenses + Interest expense on investment corporation bonds)
(Note 14) Loan-to-value = Period end interest-bearing debt / Period end total assets × 100
