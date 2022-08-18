Japan Excellent : Financial Results Material

1st Period 2nd Period 3rd Period 4th Period 5th Period 6th Period 7th Period 8th Period 9th Period 10th Period 11th Period 12th Period 13th Period 14th Period 15th Period 16th Period 17th Period 18th Period 19th Period 20th Period 21st Period 22nd Period 23rd Period 24th Period 25th Period 26th Period 27th Period 28th Period 29th Period 30th Period 31st Period 32nd Period

From February 20, 2006 January 01, 2007 July 01, 2007 January 01, 2008 July 01, 2008 January 01, 2009 July 01, 2009 January 01, 2010 July 01, 2010 January 01, 2011 July 01, 2011 January 01, 2012 July 01, 2012 January 01, 2013 July 01, 2013 January 01, 2014 July 01, 2014 January 01, 2015 July 01, 2015 January 01, 2016 July 01, 2016 January 01, 2017 July 01, 2017 January 01, 2018 July 01, 2018 January 01, 2019 July 01, 2019 January 01, 2020 July 01, 2020 January 01, 2021 July 01, 2021 January 01, 2022

To December 31, 2006 June 30, 2007 December 31, 2007 June 30, 2008 December 31, 2008 June 30, 2009 December 31, 2009 June 30, 2010 December 31, 2010 June 30, 2011 December 31, 2011 June 30, 2012 December 31, 2012 June 30, 2013 December 31, 2013 June 30, 2014 December 31, 2014 June 30, 2015 December 31, 2015 June 30, 2016 December 31, 2016 June 30, 2017 December 31, 2017 June 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2022

Total revenues (Millions of yen) 4,751 5,505 6,982 7,840 8,501 7,544 7,494 7,302 7,094 7,337 7,085 7,740 7,599 8,418 8,850 9,558 9,695 10,121 10,839 10,223 10,653 10,642 11,085 10,535 10,657 10,668 10,890 12,717 11,043 10,567 10,666 11,065

Rental revenue (Millions of yen) 4,335 5,069 6,335 7,135 6,909 6,890 6,886 6,746 6,506 6,565 6,569 7,046 6,944 7,716 7,957 8,599 8,754 9,215 9,697 9,351 9,702 9,760 9,851 9,692 9,779 9,850 9,984 10,250 9,998 9,845 9,883 9,566

Other rental revenue (Millions of yen) 416 436 647 704 738 654 608 556 587 469 515 541 652 692 890 959 941 905 971 871 951 882 954 843 877 818 906 763 730 722 782 700

Gain on sales of real estate etc (Millions of yen) - - - - 854 - - - - 302 - 152 - - - - - - 170 - - - 279 - - - - 1,704 314 - - 797

Distributions from anonymous association (Millions of yen) - - - - - - - - - - - - 1 9 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Operating Expenses (Millions of yen) 2,382 2,851 3,926 4,408 4,500 4,266 4,145 4,050 4,040 4,117 4,116 4,400 4,427 4,871 5,140 5,592 5,731 6,102 6,537 6,240 6,431 6,488 6,565 6,509 6,373 6,349 7,978 6,426 6,119 5,977 6,180 6,353

Total operating expenses (Millions of yen) 1,977 2,409 3,437 3,849 3,910 3,720 3,577 3,516 3,494 3,555 3,645 3,901 3,950 4,350 4,605 5,022 5,180 5,533 5,916 5,655 5,849 5,890 5,931 5,754 5,780 5,747 5,906 5,697 5,487 5,355 5,563 5,699

Property management expenses (Millions of yen) 712 859 1,083 1,257 1,063 1,141 1,066 1,082 1,005 1,033 1,014 1,016 1,006 1,136 1,110 1,272 1,246 1,406 1,440 1,423 1,422 1,477 1,441 1,476 1,358 1,399 1,458 1,455 1,371 1,393 1,553 1,566

Utilities Expenses (Millions of yen) 406 452 613 672 759 685 648 582 649 552 627 668 762 804 1,005 1,013 1,118 1,153 1,192 1,044 1,064 1,004 1,122 996 1,029 959 1,013 864 831 759 867 935

Taxes (Millions of yen) - 174 330 457 560 540 542 540 550 561 556 592 613 629 632 699 753 791 838 835 891 915 939 932 894 917 944 963 919 934 940 980

Insurance (Millions of yen) 13 19 22 23 21 21 21 21 20 21 21 25 22 23 24 27 27 29 27 24 25 25 26 25 24 22 20 22 20 20 21 21

Repairs and maintenance (Millions of yen) 120 124 363 217 313 182 142 130 108 92 96 186 86 109 121 189 176 171 269 195 267 271 202 160 314 285 311 214 282 158 160 126

Non-operating expenses for rental operation (Millions of yen) 93 104 131 179 196 159 165 165 166 212 173 151 175 211 206 195 201 195 239 231 220 229 226 237 238 228 227 229 237 241 128 132

Net Operating Income (Note 1) (Millions of yen) 3,405 3,770 4,438 5,033 4,732 4,814 4,907 4,778 4,593 4,559 4,595 4,946 4,932 5,493 5,747 6,160 6,172 6,374 6,662 6,467 6,760 6,719 6,847 6,707 6,797 6,856 6,913 7,263 7,066 7,059 6,994 6,504

Depreciation (Millions of yen) 631 674 894 1,042 995 990 990 992 993 1,080 1,156 1,260 1,284 1,433 1,504 1,624 1,657 1,786 1,908 1,899 1,956 1,967 1,972 1,926 1,920 1,935 1,929 1,946 1,824 1,847 1,891 1,937

Profits from operation (Millions of yen) 2,773 3,096 3,544 3,990 3,736 3,824 3,917 3,786 3,599 3,478 3,439 3,685 3,647 4,059 4,243 4,535 4,515 4,588 4,753 4,567 4,803 4,751 4,874 4,781 4,877 4,920 4,983 5,316 5,242 5,212 5,103 4,567

Loss on sales of real estate etc (Millions of yen) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 165 - - 120 - - - - -

Asset management fees (Millions of yen) 306 328 369 436 443 418 423 414 416 428 337 356 358 370 389 397 409 415 442 424 442 442 457 431 445 447 390 530 470 454 457 467

Other (Millions of yen) 97 114 118 122 146 127 144 119 129 133 132 142 118 151 146 172 141 153 179 161 140 154 176 158 147 154 153 199 160 166 160 186

Operating income (Millions of yen) 2,369 2,653 3,055 3,432 4,000 3,278 3,349 3,252 3,053 3,220 2,969 3,340 3,172 3,546 3,709 3,966 3,963 4,018 4,301 3,982 4,221 4,154 4,519 4,025 4,284 4,318 2,912 6,290 4,924 4,590 4,485 4,711

Non-operating income (Millions of yen) 5 24 16 17 18 22 3 24 3 6 76 9 7 3 5 3 4 2 4 2 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Non-operating expenses (Millions of yen) 516 438 650 788 862 858 865 909 838 864 807 913 869 960 939 958 926 922 921 871 814 694 818 686 688 628 665 659 634 614 639 609

Ordinary income (Millions of yen) 1,858 2,240 2,421 2,662 3,156 2,443 2,486 2,367 2,219 2,362 2,237 2,435 2,310 2,589 2,775 3,011 3,041 3,098 3,385 3,113 3,407 3,460 3,701 3,340 3,597 3,691 2,247 5,631 4,291 3,976 3,846 4,102

Net income (Millions of yen) 1,856 2,239 2,420 2,661 3,155 2,442 2,485 2,366 2,218 2,313 2,236 2,434 2,309 2,598 2,774 3,010 3,040 3,097 3,384 3,112 3,406 3,459 3,700 3,339 3,596 3,690 2,246 5,631 4,290 3,975 3,846 4,101

Total assets (Millions of yen) 114,199 156,291 205,486 206,079 195,929 195,145 195,040 194,710 199,186 209,142 227,249 228,818 228,020 257,613 257,901 277,842 278,037 300,976 284,443 283,653 296,081 297,177 282,197 285,008 285,400 286,172 288,790 293,532 294,004 293,970 293,960 291,430

(% change from the previous period) (%) - (36.8) (31.4) (0.2) (-4.9) (-0.4) (-0.1) (-0.1) (2.2) (4.9) (8.6) (0.6) (-0.3) (12.9) (0.1) (7.7) (0.1) (8.3) (-5.5) (-0.3) (4.4) (0.4) (-5.0) (1.0) (-0.1) (0.3) (0.9) (1.6) (0.2) (-0.0) (-0.0) (-0.9)

Net assets (Millions of yen) 69,329 69,813 89,292 89,655 90,019 89,363 89,450 89,389 89,272 104,366 104,338 104,537 104,545 120,683 120,713 130,998 131,028 131,085 137,857 137,808 143,640 143,693 143,933 143,786 143,727 143,822 142,377 152,133 152,418 152,335 152,206 150,461

(% change from the previous period) (%) - (0.6) (27.9) (0.4) (0.4) (-0.7) (0.1) (0.0) (-0.1) (16.9) (0.0) (0.1) (0.0) (1.5) (0.0) (8.5) (0.0) (0.0) (5.2) (-0.0) (4.2) (0.0) (0.2) (-0.1) (-0.0) (0.1) (-1.0) (6.9) (0.2) (-0.1) (-0.1) (-1.1)

Paid-in capital (Millions of yen) 67,641 67,641 87,083 87,083 87,083 87,083 87,083 87,083 87,083 102,052 102,052 102,052 102,052 117,901 117,901 127,950 127,950 127,950 134,434 134,434 139,972 139,972 139,972 139,972 139,972 139,972 139,972 146,501 147,907 147,907 147,607 145,907

Total number of outstanding investment units (Units) 134,800 134,800 154,550 154,550 154,550 154,550 154,550 154,550 154,550 188,650 188,650 188,650 188,650 224,950 224,950 1,212,750 1,212,750 1,212,750 1,264,450 1,264,450 1,305,700 1,305,700 1,305,700 1,305,700 1,305,700 1,305,700 1,305,700 1,353,000 1,353,000 1,353,000 1,353,000 1,337,598

Net assets per unit (Note 2) (Yen) 514,317 517,906 577,758 580,107 582,458 578,215 578,780 578,387 577,629 553,227 553,081 554,134 554,175 536,488 107,324 108,017 108,042 108,089 109,025 108,987 110,010 110,050 110,234 110,122 110,076 110,149 109,042 112,441 112,652 112,590 112,495 112,486

Net income per unit (Note 3) (Yen) 13,858 16,614 15,784 17,217 20,417 15,802 16,084 15,314 14,353 12,677 11,853 12,906 12,241 11,884 2,466 2,511 2,506 2,554 2,685 2,461 2,614 2,649 2,833 2,557 2,754 2,826 1,720 4,179 3,171 2,938 2,842 3,052

Total distribution (Millions of yen) 1,856 2,239 2,420 2,661 3,155 2,442 2,485 2,366 2,218 2,263 2,236 2,301 2,309 2,744 2,774 3,010 3,040 3,097 3,161 3,113 3,406 3,460 3,486 3,655 3,595 3,691 3,810 4,004 4,059 3,975 3,846 3,745

Total distribution per unit (Note 4) (Yen) 13,773 16,614 15,663 17,218 20,418 15,802 16,085 15,315 14,353 12,000 11,854 12,200 12,242 12,200 12,334 2,482 2,507 2,554 2,500 2,462 2,609 2,650 2,670 2,800 2,754 2,827 2,918 2,960 3,000 2,938 2,843 2,800

(Profit distribution per unit) (Yen) 13,773 16,614 15,663 17,218 20,418 15,802 16,085 15,315 14,353 12,000 11,854 12,200 12,242 12,200 12,334 2,482 2,507 2,554 2,500 2,462 2,609 2,650 2,670 2,800 2,754 2,827 1,841 2,960 3,000 2,938 2,843 2,800

(Distribution in excess of earnings per unit) (Yen) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1,077 - - - - -

Return on assets (Note 5) (%) 2.0 1.7 1.3 1.3 1.6 1.2 1.3 1.2 1.1 1.2 1.0 1.1 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.2 1.3 1.3 0.8 1.9 1.5 1.4 1.3 1.4

(Annualized rate) (%) 2.5 2.2 2.3 2.0 2.1 2.0 2.2 2.1 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.3 2.2 2.3 2.4 2.5 2.4 2.5 2.6 1.6 3.9 2.9 2.7 2.6 2.8

Return on equity (Note 6) (%) 2.8 3.2 3.0 3.0 3.5 2.7 2.8 2.6 2.5 2.4 2.1 2.3 2.2 2.3 2.1 2.4 2.3 2.4 2.5 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.6 2.3 2.5 2.6 1.6 3.8 2.8 2.6 2.5 2.7

(Annualized rate) (%) 5.3 4.9 4.8 4.3 4.7 4.4 4.7 4.6 4.8 4.6 4.8 5.0 4.5 4.8 4.9 5.1 4.7 5.0 5.2 3.1 7.7 5.6 5.3 5.0 5.5

Capital ratio (Note 7) (%) 60.7 44.7 43.5 43.5 45.9 45.8 45.9 45.9 44.8 49.9 45.9 45.7 45.8 46.8 46.8 47.1 47.1 43.6 48.5 48.6 48.5 48.4 51.0 50.5 50.4 50.3 49.3 51.8 51.8 51.8 51.8 51.6

(% points change from the previous period) (%) - (-16.0) (-1.2) (0.0) (2.4) (-0.1) (0.1) (0.0) (-1.1) (5.1) (-4.0) (-0.2) (0.1) (1.0) (0.0) (0.3) (0.0) (-3.6) (4.9) (0.1) (-0.1) (-0.2) (2.7) (-0.6) (-0.1) (-0.1) (-1.0) (2.5) (0.0) (-0.0) (-0.0) (-0.1)

Payout ratio (Note 8) (%) 99.9 100.0 99.9 100.0 100.0 99.9 100.0 100.0 99.9 97.8 100.0 94.5 100.0 105.6 99.9 99.9 100.0 99.9 93.4 100.0 100.0 100.0 94.2 109.5 100.0 100.0 107.0 71.1 94.6 100.0 100.0 91.3

Number of investment properties 14 18 20 20 18 18 18 18 19 19 23 24 24 28 28 30 30 31 30 30 31 31 29 30 31 31 33 35 34 35 36 35

Number of tenants 99 120 132 131 127 126 126 124 108 109 124 136 134 152 157 206 214 219 224 228 237 242 243 202 204 204 200 193 191 187 587 585

Total Leasable Floor Space (Note 9) (㎡) 135,264 190,051 234,007 234,006 220,521 220,521 220,521 220,474 228,177 234,547 262,464 266,981 266,915 302,505 302,505 330,285 330,179 370,671 356,918 356,884 362,305 362,292 356,854 341,247 343,830 343,830 345,940 332,702 331,112 336,375 341,070 335,534

Occupancy rate (%) 98.5 98.2 95.3 95.1 95.2 98.5 97.0 97.4 91.7 92.4 93.8 94.7 94.0 97.1 98.7 98.3 99.1 97.9 98.5 99.1 99.0 99.4 99.1 99.6 99.6 99.4 99.6 99.6 98.0 96.4 93.1 90.8

Depreciation and amortization (Millions of yen) 631 674 894 1,042 995 990 990 992 993 1,080 1,156 1,260 1,284 1,433 1,504 1,624 1,657 1,786 1,908 1,899 1,956 1,967 1,972 1,926 1,920 1,935 1,929 1,946 1,824 1,847 1,891 1,937

Capital expenditures (Millions of yen) 155 182 319 530 799 267 134 248 328 347 357 393 283 572 775 558 415 790 635 729 1,294 1,056 1,092 867 809 1,285 1,726 806 1,127 1,547 1,305 1,298

Funds from operations per unit (Note 10) (Yen) 18,459 21,616 21,447 23,963 21,331 22,211 22,494 21,737 20,780 16,391 17,982 18,780 19,050 17,924 3,804 3,822 3,873 4,027 4,051 3,964 4,107 4,156 4,131 4,159 4,225 4,309 4,367 4,341 4,287 4,303 4,240 3,918

FFO (funds from operations) multiple (Note 11) (Note 12) (Times) 21.1 24.3 21.1 10.7 9.0 9.1 9.2 9.6 13.0 12.2 8.4 10.5 12.7 15.4 16.3 17.4 20.8 17.4 16.5 17.6 18.2 14.9 16.0 17.0 17.7 18.2 20.3 14.4 15.0 18.3 15.8 15.5

Debt service coverage ratio (Note 13) (Times) 9.9 7.2 5.5 4.9 5.5 4.5 4.5 4.4 4.3 4.5 4.3 4.2 4.0 4.4 4.4 4.8 5.0 5.0 5.6 5.5 6.4 10.7 10.7 11.1 11.7 12.5 9.4 17.0 13.9 13.2 13.2 14.4

Interest-bearing debt (Millions of yen) 38,500 77,600 105,500 105,500 95,500 95,500 95,500 95,500 100,400 95,500 112,800 113,800 113,300 125,400 125,400 133,900 133,900 155,400 131,900 131,900 137,900 137,900 122,500 126,500 126,600 126,600 129,600 125,600 125,600 125,600 125,600 125,600

LTV (loan to value) (Note 14) (%) 33.7 49.7 51.3 51.2 48.7 48.9 49.0 49.0 50.4 45.7 49.6 49.7 49.7 48.7 48.6 48.2 48.2 51.6 46.4 46.5 46.6 46.4 43.4 44.4 44.4 44.2 44.9 42.8 42.7 42.7 42.7 43.1

Number of days 188 181 184 182 184 181 184 181 184 181 184 182 184 181 184 181 184 181 184 182 184 181 184 181 184 181 184 182 184 181 184 181

(Note 1) NOI = Rental revenues - Property operating expenses + Depreciation

(Note 2) A five-for-one split of investment units was implemented with January 1, 2014 as the effective date. Net assets per unit is calculated assuming the split of investment units was implemented at the beginning of the fourteenth period.

(Note 3) Net income per unit is calculated by dividing the net income by the weighted-average number of units outstanding during the six months period. Moreover, a five-for-one split of investment units was implemented with January 1, 2014 as the effective date. Net income per unit is calculated assuming the split of investment units was implemented at the beginning of the fourteenth period.

(Note 4) A five-for-one split of investment units was implemented with January 1, 2014 as the effective date.

(Note 5) Return on assets = Ordinary income / [(Period beginning total assets) + (Period end total assets) / 2] × 100

(Note 6) Return on equity = Net income / [(Period beginning net assets) + (Period end net assets)/ 2] × 100

(Note 7) Capital ratio = Period end net assets / Period end total assets × 100

(Note 8) Payout ratio for the 18th period and before are calculated with the following formula.

Payout ratio = (Total distribution / Net income) × 100 (figures for the 18th period and before are rounded down to the firstdecimal place while figures for the 19th period and after are rounded to the first decimal place.)

Payout ratio for the 22nd period and after are calculated with the following formula.

Payout ratio = (Distribution per unit (not including distribution in excess of earnings per unit) / Net income per unit) × 100(Figures are rounded to the first decimal place.)

The payout ratio for the 19th ,21st and 28th periods are calculated with the following formula as new investment units were issued.

Payout ratio = Total distributions (not including distribution in excess of earnings per unit) / Net income) × 100

(Note 9) Spaces are rounded to the nearest specified unit.

(Note 10) FFO per unit = (Net income + Depreciation - Gain on sale real estate + Loss on sale of real estate) / Number of Outstanding investment units (the figure is rounded down to the whole number). Moreover, a five-for-one split of investment units was implemented with January 1, 2014 as the effective date. Outstanding investment units are calculated assuming the split of investment units was implemented at the beginning of the fourteenth period.

(Note 11) FFO multiples = Period end investment unit price / Annualized FFO per unit (The rate is rounded down to one decimal place.)

(Note 12) A five-for-one split of investment units was implemented with January 1, 2014 as the effective date. FFO multiples are calculated based on the period end investment unit price calculated assuming the split of investment units was implemented at the beginning of the fourteenth period.

(Note 13) DSCR -FP21 : Net income before interest and taxes / (Interest expenses + Interest expense on investment corporation bonds) FP22- : (Net income before interest and taxes + Depreciation and amortization) / (Interest expenses + Interest expense on investment corporation bonds)