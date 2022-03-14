Japan Excellent : Notice Concerning Acquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification

For Immediate Release
For Translation Purposes Only
March 14, 2022
Japan Excellent, Inc. (TSE: 8987)
Shuichiro Kayama, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
Japan Excellent Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Shuichiro Kayama, President
Contact:
Kazue Horikawa
General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.
TEL: +81-3-5412-7911
Notice Concerning Acquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification
Japan Excellent, Inc. (hereinafter "JEI") announces that our owned property, Bizcore Jimbocho, has acquired DBJ Green Building Certification. Details are as follows.
1. DBJ Green Building Certification Assessment Rank
Bizcore Jimbocho
Property
Name
Assessment
Rank
Properties with excellent environmental & social awareness
1
2. Status of Acquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification
As of the date of this release, JEI has acquired DBJ Green Building Certification for 24 properties (86.2% based on leasable area; 66.7% based on number of properties) among 36 owned properties* (excluding one land with leasehold interest).
Property Name
AKASAKA INTERCITY AIR
Residential portion HAMARIKYU INTERCITY Office portion
Mansard Daikanyama
AKASAKA INTERCITY
Omori Bellport D
Kowa Kawasaki Nishiguchi Building
Bizcore Akasaka-mitsuke
NHK Nagoya Housou-Center Building
Musashikosugi Tower Place
Nisseki Yokohama Building
SE Sapporo Building
Bizcore Jimbocho
Shiba 2-Chome Building
Daiba Garden City Building
Kowa Kawasaki Higashiguchi Building
Kawasaki Nisshincho Building
JEI Kyobashi Building
JEI Hongo Building
JEI Hamamatsucho Building
Kowa Nishi-Shimbashi Building
Core City Tachikawa
Hiroshima Dai-ichi Seimei OS Building
JEI Hiroshima Hacchobori Building
Certification
(★★★★★) Properties with the best environmental & social awareness
(★★★★) Properties with exceptionally high environmental & social awareness
(★★★) Properties with excellent environmental & social awareness
(★★) Properties with high environmental & social awareness
(★) Properties with sufficient environmental & social awareness
*The residential portion of and the office portion of HAMARIKYU INTERCITY are counted as one property each.
3. Future Initiatives of JEI
JEI and the asset management company retained by JEI will work to reduce the environmental burden and to cooperate/collaborate with stakeholders to achieve a sustainable society as a basic policy. We will continue to improve energy use efficiency, disaster prevention and security performance as well as convenience and comfort of tenants at owned buildings while cooperating with property management companies, etc.
(Reference) Overview of DBJ Green Building Certification
The DBJ Green Building Certification System (the "System") is a system developed by Development Bank of Japan, Inc. (DBJ) in April 2011 to recognize and support real estate with environmental and social awareness ("Green Buildings"). It supports environmental initiatives by evaluating/certifying real estate that are sought socially and economically based on comprehensive evaluation taking into account the subject property's responses to various stakeholders including disaster prevention and consideration for communities as well as its environmental performance.
Please refer to the following for more information on the system. The website is operated jointly by DBJ and JREI: http://igb.jp/en/index.html
Japan Excellent, Inc. Website: https://www.excellent-reit.co.jp/en/
