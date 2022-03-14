Log in
    8987   JP3046420000

JAPAN EXCELLENT, INC.

(8987)
  Report
Japan Excellent : Notice Concerning Acquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification

03/14/2022 | 02:24am EDT
For Immediate Release

For Translation Purposes Only

March 14, 2022

Japan Excellent, Inc. (TSE: 8987)

Shuichiro Kayama, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Excellent Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Shuichiro Kayama, President

Contact:

Kazue Horikawa

General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

TEL: +81-3-5412-7911

Notice Concerning Acquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification

Japan Excellent, Inc. (hereinafter "JEI") announces that our owned property, Bizcore Jimbocho, has acquired DBJ Green Building Certification. Details are as follows.

1. DBJ Green Building Certification Assessment Rank

Bizcore Jimbocho

Property

Name

Assessment

Rank

Properties with excellent environmental & social awareness

1

2. Status of Acquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification

As of the date of this release, JEI has acquired DBJ Green Building Certification for 24 properties (86.2% based on leasable area; 66.7% based on number of properties) among 36 owned properties* (excluding one land with leasehold interest).

Property Name

AKASAKA INTERCITY AIR

Residential portion HAMARIKYU INTERCITY Office portion

Mansard Daikanyama

AKASAKA INTERCITY

Omori Bellport D

Kowa Kawasaki Nishiguchi Building

Bizcore Akasaka-mitsuke

NHK Nagoya Housou-Center Building

Musashikosugi Tower Place

Nisseki Yokohama Building

SE Sapporo Building

Bizcore Jimbocho

Shiba 2-Chome Building

Daiba Garden City Building

Kowa Kawasaki Higashiguchi Building

Kawasaki Nisshincho Building

JEI Kyobashi Building

JEI Hongo Building

JEI Hamamatsucho Building

Kowa Nishi-Shimbashi Building

Core City Tachikawa

Hiroshima Dai-ichi Seimei OS Building

JEI Hiroshima Hacchobori Building

Certification

(★★★★★) Properties with the best environmental & social awareness

(★★★★) Properties with exceptionally high environmental & social awareness

(★★★) Properties with excellent environmental & social awareness

(★★) Properties with high environmental & social awareness

() Properties with sufficient environmental & social awareness

*The residential portion of and the office portion of HAMARIKYU INTERCITY are counted as one property each.

3. Future Initiatives of JEI

JEI and the asset management company retained by JEI will work to reduce the environmental burden and to cooperate/collaborate with stakeholders to achieve a sustainable society as a basic policy. We will continue to improve energy use efficiency, disaster prevention and security performance as well as convenience and comfort of tenants at owned buildings while cooperating with property management companies, etc.

(Reference) Overview of DBJ Green Building Certification

The DBJ Green Building Certification System (the "System") is a system developed by Development Bank of Japan, Inc. (DBJ) in April 2011 to recognize and support real estate with environmental and social awareness ("Green Buildings"). It supports environmental initiatives by evaluating/certifying real estate that are sought socially and economically based on comprehensive evaluation taking into account the subject property's responses to various stakeholders including disaster prevention and consideration for communities as well as its environmental performance.

Please refer to the following for more information on the system. The website is operated jointly by DBJ and JREI: http://igb.jp/en/index.html

(End)

Japan Excellent, Inc. Website: https://www.excellent-reit.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

Japan Excellent Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
