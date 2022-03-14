Japan Excellent : Notice Concerning Acquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification

As of the date of this release, JEI has acquired DBJ Green Building Certification for 24 properties (86.2% based on leasable area; 66.7% based on number of properties) among 36 owned properties* (excluding one land with leasehold interest).

*The residential portion of and the office portion of HAMARIKYU INTERCITY are counted as one property each.

3. Future Initiatives of JEI

JEI and the asset management company retained by JEI will work to reduce the environmental burden and to cooperate/collaborate with stakeholders to achieve a sustainable society as a basic policy. We will continue to improve energy use efficiency, disaster prevention and security performance as well as convenience and comfort of tenants at owned buildings while cooperating with property management companies, etc.

(Reference) Overview of DBJ Green Building Certification

The DBJ Green Building Certification System (the "System") is a system developed by Development Bank of Japan, Inc. (DBJ) in April 2011 to recognize and support real estate with environmental and social awareness ("Green Buildings"). It supports environmental initiatives by evaluating/certifying real estate that are sought socially and economically based on comprehensive evaluation taking into account the subject property's responses to various stakeholders including disaster prevention and consideration for communities as well as its environmental performance.

Please refer to the following for more information on the system. The website is operated jointly by DBJ and JREI: http://igb.jp/en/index.html

Japan Excellent, Inc. Website: https://www.excellent-reit.co.jp/en/

