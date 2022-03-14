Japan Excellent : Notice Concerning Use of 100% Renewable Energy Compatible with “RE100” for Operation of NHK Nagoya Housou-Center Building

For Immediate Release

For Translation Purposes Only

March 14, 2022

Japan Excellent, Inc. (TSE: 8987)

Shuichiro Kayama, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Excellent Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Shuichiro Kayama, President

Contact:

Kazue Horikawa

General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

TEL: +81-3-5412-7911

Notice Concerning Use of 100% Renewable Energy Compatible with "RE100" for Operation of

NHK Nagoya Housou-Center Building

Japan Excellent, Inc. (hereinafter "JEI") announces that, starting from April 2022, all the electricity necessary for the operation of NHK Nagoya Housou-Center Building, which is owned by JEI, will be sourced from "RE100" derived from renewable energy.

1. Overview

Starting from April 2022, all the electricity necessary for the operation of NHK Nagoya Housou-Center Building, which is owned by JEI, will be sourced from "RE100" derived from renewable energy. This means that CO2 emissions from electricity consumption of NHK Nagoya Housou-Center Building will be reduced to zero.

"Renewable energy" refers to a clean and CO2 emission-free energy system where all energy use is sourced from renewable energy sources such as solar, water, wind, geothermal, and biomass power, and does not use petroleum, coal or other fossil fuels.

Through this initiative, JEI will contribute to two of the UN Sustainable Development Goals: Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and Goal 13 (Climate Action).

As a result of this initiative, the total number of properties that use CO2 emission-free electricity will increase to fourteen (including planned properties).

- 1 -