Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Excellent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8987   JP3046420000

JAPAN EXCELLENT, INC.

(8987)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Excellent : Notice Concerning Use of 100% Renewable Energy Compatible with “RE100” for Operation of NHK Nagoya Housou-Center Building

03/14/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

For Translation Purposes Only

March 14, 2022

Japan Excellent, Inc. (TSE: 8987)

Shuichiro Kayama, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Excellent Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Shuichiro Kayama, President

Contact:

Kazue Horikawa

General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

TEL: +81-3-5412-7911

Notice Concerning Use of 100% Renewable Energy Compatible with "RE100" for Operation of

NHK Nagoya Housou-Center Building

Japan Excellent, Inc. (hereinafter "JEI") announces that, starting from April 2022, all the electricity necessary for the operation of NHK Nagoya Housou-Center Building, which is owned by JEI, will be sourced from "RE100" derived from renewable energy.

1. Overview

Starting from April 2022, all the electricity necessary for the operation of NHK Nagoya Housou-Center Building, which is owned by JEI, will be sourced from "RE100" derived from renewable energy. This means that CO2 emissions from electricity consumption of NHK Nagoya Housou-Center Building will be reduced to zero.

"Renewable energy" refers to a clean and CO2 emission-free energy system where all energy use is sourced from renewable energy sources such as solar, water, wind, geothermal, and biomass power, and does not use petroleum, coal or other fossil fuels.

Through this initiative, JEI will contribute to two of the UN Sustainable Development Goals: Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and Goal 13 (Climate Action).

As a result of this initiative, the total number of properties that use CO2 emission-free electricity will increase to fourteen (including planned properties).

- 1 -

  1. Commencement Date of Supply April 1, 2022 (schedule)
  2. JEI's Future Initiatives

JEI upholds a basic policy to work to reduce environmental burden and to cooperate/collaborate with stakeholders to realize a sustainable society. We will continue to advance initiatives for sustainability including environmental and energy-saving measures as well as improving the energy use efficiency of owned buildings.

Japan Excellent, Inc. Website: https://www.excellent-reit.co.jp/en/

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Japan Excellent Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN EXCELLENT, INC.
02:24aJAPAN EXCELLENT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of DBJ Green Building Certification
PU
02:24aJAPAN EXCELLENT : Notice Concerning Use of 100% Renewable Energy Compatible with “RE..
PU
03/02Japan Excellent Buys Back Investment Units for $4 Million
MT
03/01JAPAN EXCELLENT : Notice Concerning the Current Status of the Acquisition of Own Investmen..
PU
03/01JAPAN EXCELLENT : Notice Concerning Use of 100% Renewable Energy Compatible with “RE..
PU
02/27JAPAN EXCELLENT : Notice Concerning Use of 100% Renewable Energy Compatible with “RE..
PU
02/23Japan Excellent to Operate Plaza Using CO2-Free Electricity
MT
02/22JAPAN EXCELLENT : Announcement of Personnel Change in Its Asset Management Company
PU
02/22JAPAN EXCELLENT : Notice Concerning the Use of CO2-Free Electricity for the Operation of A..
PU
02/21JAPAN EXCELLENT : Financial Results Material
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 233 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2021 7 821 M 66,8 M 66,8 M
Net Debt 2021 118 B 1 009 M 1 009 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 3,64%
Capitalization 170 B 1 451 M 1 451 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 15,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart JAPAN EXCELLENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Excellent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCELLENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 125 600,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Tsuyoshi Nagahama Supervisory Officer
Shunichi Maekawa Supervisory Officer
Eiji Takagi Supervisory Officer
Shuichiro Kayama Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCELLENT, INC.-5.78%1 451
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.7.17%19 340
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-4.33%9 310
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION10.28%8 554
DEXUS-5.58%8 254
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-8.12%7 097