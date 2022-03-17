Log in
Japan Excellent : Notice Concerning Use of 100% Renewable Energy Compatible with “RE100” for Operation of 7 Buildings

03/17/2022 | 02:51am EDT
For Immediate Release

For Translation Purposes Only

March 17, 2022

Japan Excellent, Inc. (TSE: 8987)

Shuichiro Kayama, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Excellent Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Shuichiro Kayama, President

Contact:

Kazue Horikawa

General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

TEL: +81-3-5412-7911

Notice Concerning Use of 100% Renewable Energy Compatible with "RE100" for Operation of

7 Buildings.

Japan Excellent, Inc. (hereinafter "JEI") announces that, starting from April 2022, all the electricity procured from electric power companies for the operation of AKASAKA INTERCITY AIR, AKASAKA INTERCITY, HAMARIKYU INTERCITY, Mansard Daikanyama, Kowa Nishi-Shimbashi Building, Kowa Kawasaki Higashiguchi Building, JEI Hongo Building, which are owned by JEI, will be sourced from "RE100" derived from renewable energy.

1. Overview

Starting from April 2022, all the electricity procured from electric power companies for the operation of 7 Buildings, which are owned by JEI, will be sourced from "RE100" derived from renewable energy in sequence. This means that CO2 emissions from electricity consumption of 7 Buildings will be reduced to zero.

"Renewable energy" refers to a clean and CO2 emission-free energy system where all energy use is sourced from renewable energy sources such as solar, water, wind, geothermal, and biomass power, and does not use petroleum, coal or other fossil fuels.

Through this initiative, JEI will contribute to two of the UN Sustainable Development Goals: Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and Goal 13 (Climate Action).

As a result of this initiative, the total number of properties that use CO2 emission-free electricity will increase to twenty-one (including planned properties).

- 1 -

2. Commencement Date of Supply(schedule)

AKASAKA INTERCITY AIR

April 1, 2022

AKASAKA INTERCITY

April 1, 2022

HAMARIKYU INTERCITY

May 1, 2022

Mansard Daikanyama

April 1, 2022

Kowa Nishi-Shimbashi Building

April 1, 2022

Kowa Kawasaki Higashiguchi Building

April 1, 2022

JEI Hongo Building

April 2, 2022

3. JEI's Future Initiatives

JEI upholds a basic policy to work to reduce environmental burden and to cooperate/collaborate with stakeholders to realize a sustainable society. We will continue to advance initiatives for sustainability including environmental and energy-saving measures as well as improving the energy use efficiency of owned buildings.

(Reference) List of properties owned by JEI that have been decided to install CO2-free electricity

(As of March 17, 2022)

Property Name

Type of Electricity

Introduction Period

Nisseki Yokohama Building

Renewable energy-derived

January 2021

power

Shiba 2-Chome Building

CO2-free power

July 2021

Daiwa Minami-morimachi Building

CO2-free power

August 2021

Hiroshima Hacchobori Building

CO2-free power

September 2021

SE Sapporo Building

Renewable energy-derived

January 2022

"RE100" power

JEI Kyobashi Building

CO2-free power

January 2022

Aoba-dori Plaza

CO2-free power

March 2022

Pacific Square Sengoku

CO2-free power

March 2022

Omori Bellport D

Renewable energy-derived

March 2022

"RE100" power

(scheduled)

Yokohama Bentendori Dai-ichi Seimei

CO2-free power

April 2022

Building

(scheduled)

JEI Naha Building

Renewable energy-derived

April 2022

"RE100" power

(scheduled)

NHK Nagoya Housou-Center Building

Renewable energy-derived

April 2022

"RE100" power

(scheduled)

AKASAKA INTERCITY AIR

Renewable energy-derived

April 2022

"RE100" power

(scheduled)

AKASAKA INTERCITY

Renewable energy-derived

April 2022

"RE100" power

(scheduled)

Mansard Daikanyama

Renewable energy-derived

April 2022

"RE100" power

(scheduled)

Kowa Nishi-Shimbashi Building

Renewable energy-derived

April 2022

"RE100" power

(scheduled)

Kowa Kawasaki Higashiguchi Building

Renewable energy-derived

April 2022

"RE100" power

(scheduled)

JEI Hongo Building

Renewable energy-derived

April 2022

"RE100" power

(scheduled)

- 2 -

HAMARIKYU INTERCITY

Renewable energy-derived

May 2022

"RE100" power

(scheduled)

Grand Front Osaka

Renewable energy-derived

September 2022

(Umekita Plaza/South Building)

"RE100" power

(scheduled)

Grand Front Osaka (North Building)

Renewable energy-derived

September 2022

"RE100" power

(scheduled)

(*) Blue shading indicates properties to be determined this time.

CO2-free electricity has been installed or will be installed in 21 of the 35 properties (excluding land with leasehold interest)

Japan Excellent, Inc. Website: https://www.excellent-reit.co.jp/en/

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Japan Excellent Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 06:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
