Japan Excellent : Notice Concerning Use of 100% Renewable Energy Compatible with “RE100” for Operation of 7 Buildings

For Immediate Release
For Translation Purposes Only
March 17, 2022
Japan Excellent, Inc. (TSE: 8987)
Shuichiro Kayama, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
Japan Excellent Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Shuichiro Kayama, President
Contact:
Kazue Horikawa
General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.
TEL: +81-3-5412-7911
Notice Concerning Use of 100% Renewable Energy Compatible with "RE100" for Operation of
7 Buildings.
Japan Excellent, Inc. (hereinafter "JEI") announces that, starting from April 2022, all the electricity procured from electric power companies for the operation of AKASAKA INTERCITY AIR, AKASAKA INTERCITY, HAMARIKYU INTERCITY, Mansard Daikanyama, Kowa Nishi-Shimbashi Building, Kowa Kawasaki Higashiguchi Building, JEI Hongo Building, which are owned by JEI, will be sourced from "RE100" derived from renewable energy.
1. Overview
Starting from April 2022, all the electricity procured from electric power companies for the operation of 7 Buildings, which are owned by JEI, will be sourced from "RE100" derived from renewable energy in sequence. This means that CO2 emissions from electricity consumption of 7 Buildings will be reduced to zero.
"Renewable energy" refers to a clean and CO2 emission-free energy system where all energy use is sourced from renewable energy sources such as solar, water, wind, geothermal, and biomass power, and does not use petroleum, coal or other fossil fuels.
Through this initiative, JEI will contribute to two of the UN Sustainable Development Goals: Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and Goal 13 (Climate Action).
As a result of this initiative, the total number of properties that use CO2 emission-free electricity will increase to twenty-one (including planned properties).
2. Commencement Date of Supply(schedule)
AKASAKA INTERCITY AIR
April 1, 2022
AKASAKA INTERCITY
April 1, 2022
HAMARIKYU INTERCITY
May 1, 2022
Mansard Daikanyama
April 1, 2022
Kowa Nishi-Shimbashi Building
April 1, 2022
Kowa Kawasaki Higashiguchi Building
April 1, 2022
JEI Hongo Building
April 2, 2022
3. JEI's Future Initiatives
JEI upholds a basic policy to work to reduce environmental burden and to cooperate/collaborate with stakeholders to realize a sustainable society. We will continue to advance initiatives for sustainability including environmental and energy-saving measures as well as improving the energy use efficiency of owned buildings.
(Reference) List of properties owned by JEI that have been decided to install CO2-free electricity
(As of March 17, 2022)
Property Name
Type of Electricity
Introduction Period
Nisseki Yokohama Building
Renewable energy-derived
January 2021
power
Shiba 2-Chome Building
CO2-free power
July 2021
Daiwa Minami-morimachi Building
CO2-free power
August 2021
Hiroshima Hacchobori Building
CO2-free power
September 2021
SE Sapporo Building
Renewable energy-derived
January 2022
"RE100" power
JEI Kyobashi Building
CO2-free power
January 2022
Aoba-dori Plaza
CO2-free power
March 2022
Pacific Square Sengoku
CO2-free power
March 2022
Omori Bellport D
Renewable energy-derived
March 2022
"RE100" power
(scheduled)
Yokohama Bentendori Dai-ichi Seimei
CO2-free power
April 2022
Building
(scheduled)
JEI Naha Building
Renewable energy-derived
April 2022
"RE100" power
(scheduled)
NHK Nagoya Housou-Center Building
Renewable energy-derived
April 2022
"RE100" power
(scheduled)
AKASAKA INTERCITY AIR
Renewable energy-derived
April 2022
"RE100" power
AKASAKA INTERCITY
Renewable energy-derived
April 2022
"RE100" power
Mansard Daikanyama
Renewable energy-derived
April 2022
"RE100" power
Kowa Nishi-Shimbashi Building
Renewable energy-derived
April 2022
"RE100" power
Kowa Kawasaki Higashiguchi Building
Renewable energy-derived
April 2022
"RE100" power
JEI Hongo Building
Renewable energy-derived
April 2022
"RE100" power
(scheduled)
