Japan Excellent : Notice Concerning Use of 100% Renewable Energy Compatible with “RE100” for Operation of 7 Buildings

March 17, 2022

Japan Excellent, Inc. (TSE: 8987)

Shuichiro Kayama, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Excellent Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Shuichiro Kayama, President

Contact:

Kazue Horikawa

General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

TEL: +81-3-5412-7911

Notice Concerning Use of 100% Renewable Energy Compatible with "RE100" for Operation of

7 Buildings.

Japan Excellent, Inc. (hereinafter "JEI") announces that, starting from April 2022, all the electricity procured from electric power companies for the operation of AKASAKA INTERCITY AIR, AKASAKA INTERCITY, HAMARIKYU INTERCITY, Mansard Daikanyama, Kowa Nishi-Shimbashi Building, Kowa Kawasaki Higashiguchi Building, JEI Hongo Building, which are owned by JEI, will be sourced from "RE100" derived from renewable energy.

1. Overview

Starting from April 2022, all the electricity procured from electric power companies for the operation of 7 Buildings, which are owned by JEI, will be sourced from "RE100" derived from renewable energy in sequence. This means that CO2 emissions from electricity consumption of 7 Buildings will be reduced to zero.

"Renewable energy" refers to a clean and CO2 emission-free energy system where all energy use is sourced from renewable energy sources such as solar, water, wind, geothermal, and biomass power, and does not use petroleum, coal or other fossil fuels.

Through this initiative, JEI will contribute to two of the UN Sustainable Development Goals: Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and Goal 13 (Climate Action).

As a result of this initiative, the total number of properties that use CO2 emission-free electricity will increase to twenty-one (including planned properties).

