Japan Excellent : Notice Concerning the Use of CO2-Free Electricity for the Operation of JEI Hiroshima Hacchobori Building

For Immediate Release

For Translation Purposes Only

August 20, 2021

Japan Excellent, Inc. (TSE: 8987)

Shuichiro Kayama, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Excellent Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Shuichiro Kayama, President

Contact:

Kazue Horikawa

General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

TEL: +81-3-5412-7911

Notice Concerning the Use of CO2-Free Electricity for the Operation of

JEI Hiroshima Hacchobori Building

Japan Excellent, Inc. (hereinafter "JEI") announces that, starting from September 2021, all the electricity used for the operation of JEI Hiroshima Hacchobori Building, a property owned by JEI, will be sourced from CO2- free electricity.

1. Overview

Starting from September 2021, all the electricity used for the operation of JEI Hiroshima Hacchobori Building, a property owned by JEI, will be changed to CO2-free electricity in sequence.

This means that CO2 emissions from electricity consumption of JEI Hiroshima Hacchobori Building will be reduced to zero.

"CO2-free electricity" refers to clean and CO2 emission-free electricity that does not use petroleum, coal or other fossil fuels upon power generation.

Through this initiative, JEI will contribute to two of the UN Sustainable Development Goals: Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and Goal 13 (Climate Action).

As a result of this initiative, the total number of properties that use CO2 emission-free electricity will increase to four.

2. Commencement Date of Supply

September 1, 2021

- 1 -