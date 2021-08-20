Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Excellent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8987   JP3046420000

JAPAN EXCELLENT, INC.

(8987)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Excellent : Notice Concerning the Use of CO2-Free Electricity for the Operation of JEI Hiroshima Hacchobori Building

08/20/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

For Translation Purposes Only

August 20, 2021

Japan Excellent, Inc. (TSE: 8987)

Shuichiro Kayama, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Excellent Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Shuichiro Kayama, President

Contact:

Kazue Horikawa

General Manager, Corporate Planning Dept.

TEL: +81-3-5412-7911

Notice Concerning the Use of CO2-Free Electricity for the Operation of

JEI Hiroshima Hacchobori Building

Japan Excellent, Inc. (hereinafter "JEI") announces that, starting from September 2021, all the electricity used for the operation of JEI Hiroshima Hacchobori Building, a property owned by JEI, will be sourced from CO2- free electricity.

1. Overview

Starting from September 2021, all the electricity used for the operation of JEI Hiroshima Hacchobori Building, a property owned by JEI, will be changed to CO2-free electricity in sequence.

This means that CO2 emissions from electricity consumption of JEI Hiroshima Hacchobori Building will be reduced to zero.

"CO2-free electricity" refers to clean and CO2 emission-free electricity that does not use petroleum, coal or other fossil fuels upon power generation.

Through this initiative, JEI will contribute to two of the UN Sustainable Development Goals: Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and Goal 13 (Climate Action).

As a result of this initiative, the total number of properties that use CO2 emission-free electricity will increase to four.

2. Commencement Date of Supply

September 1, 2021

- 1 -

3. JEI's Future Initiatives

JEI upholds a basic policy to work to reduce the environmental burden and to cooperate/collaborate with stakeholders to realize a sustainable society. We will continue to advance initiatives for sustainability including environmental and energy-saving measures as well as improving the energy use efficiency of owned buildings.

Japan Excellent, Inc. Website: https://www.excellent-reit.co.jp/en/

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Japan Excellent Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 06:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN EXCELLENT, INC.
02:04aJAPAN EXCELLENT : Notice Concerning the Use of CO2-Free Electricity for the Oper..
PU
08/18JAPAN EXCELLENT : 30th Period Financial Results
PU
08/18JAPAN EXCELLENT : Notice Concerning Transfer of Domestic Real Estate Trust Benef..
PU
08/18JAPAN EXCELLENT : Notice Concerning Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation a..
PU
08/18Nippon Steel Kowa Real Estate Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire Kowa Shirokanedai B..
CI
06/30JAPAN EXCELLENT : Notice Concerning the Use of CO2-Free Electricity for the Oper..
PU
06/28JAPAN EXCELLENT : Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to the Internal Rules (Ass..
PU
06/28JAPAN EXCELLENT : Notice Concerning Introduction of Employee Investment Unit Own..
PU
06/28JAPAN EXCELLENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing(Determination of Interest Rat..
PU
06/25Japan Excellent Joins Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 22 056 M 201 M 201 M
Net income 2020 9 921 M 90,4 M 90,4 M
Net Debt 2020 106 B 965 M 965 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 199 B 1 810 M 1 810 M
EV / Sales 2019 16,2x
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart JAPAN EXCELLENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Excellent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCELLENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 146 800,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Tsuyoshi Nagahama Supervisory Officer
Shunichi Maekawa Supervisory Officer
Eiji Takagi Supervisory Officer
Shuichiro Kayama Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCELLENT, INC.14.78%1 810
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.19.81%17 688
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION18.90%11 036
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION13.26%8 721
DEXUS12.55%8 344
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION13.89%7 613