Apr. 01, 2021TOCOM Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: March 2021): Crude Oil, Electricity

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 132 B 1 195 M 1 195 M Net income 2021 50 865 M 459 M 459 M Net cash 2021 108 B 979 M 979 M P/E ratio 2021 27,3x Yield 2021 2,62% Capitalization 1 389 B 12 559 M 12 543 M EV / Sales 2021 9,68x EV / Sales 2022 9,22x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 366,67 JPY Last Close Price 2 595,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 0,19% Spread / Average Target -8,80% Spread / Lowest Target -15,2% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -1.63% 12 559 CME GROUP INC. 12.57% 73 585 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 17.31% 14 731 ASX LIMITED -1.32% 10 385 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 8.92% 5 082 PLUS500 LTD. -3.45% 1 930