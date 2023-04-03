Advanced search
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-03 am EDT
2060.50 JPY   +2.08%
02:29aApr. 03, 2023tocom Final Settlement Prices Updated (contract Month : March 2023): Crude Oil, Electricity Futures
PU
12:09aApr. 03, 2023tse Matching Mechanism For The First Day Of Listing : Transaction Media Networks Inc.
PU
03/31Mar. 31, 2023tse Approval Of Initial Listing (etf) : NEXT FUNDS Bloomberg Germany Treasury Bond (7-10 year) Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund and 1 ETF(Nomura Asset Management)
PU
Apr. 03, 2023TOCOM Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: March 2023): Crude Oil, Electricity Futures

04/03/2023 | 02:29am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
March 2023 Contracts
Nikkei 225 28,377.34 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,682.25 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 27,237.66 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week 27,385.22 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 5th week 28,016.51 yen
TOPIX 2,047.32 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 18,458.69 points
TSE Mothers 775.39 points
TOPIX Core30 1,007.19 points
Nikkei 225 VI 19.75 points
DJIA 32,106.30 points
TAIEX 15,405 points
FTSE China 50 13,443.01 points
TOPIX Banks 219.05 points
TSE REIT 1,814.11 points
RN Prime 1,557.84 points
mini-10year JGB (Cash-Settled) 147.89 yen
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index 600.04 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
March 2023 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 199.06 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
April 2023 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM) 1,918.6yen
March 2023 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 66,110yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 11.15yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 10.21yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 11.15yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 8.40yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 06:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
