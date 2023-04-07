Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-07 am EDT
2051.50 JPY   -0.02%
02:45aApr. 07, 2023tse Application For Listing On Tokyo Pro Market : Doraku Holdings Co.,Ltd.
PU
02:35aApr. 07, 2023ose Special Quotations Updated (contract Month : 1st week April 2023): Nikkei 225
PU
12:55aApr. 07, 2023tse Decision On Delisting, Etc. : CASSINA IXC.Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apr. 07, 2023OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 1st week April 2023): Nikkei 225

04/07/2023 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
April 2023 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,542.97 yen
March 2023 Contracts
Nikkei 225 28,377.34 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 27,237.66 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week 27,385.22 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 5th week 28,016.51 yen
TOPIX 2,047.32 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 18,458.69 points
TSE Mothers 775.39 points
TOPIX Core30 1,007.19 points
Nikkei 225 VI 19.75 points
DJIA 32,106.30 points
TAIEX 15,405 points
FTSE China 50 13,443.01 points
TOPIX Banks 219.05 points
TSE REIT 1,814.11 points
RN Prime 1,557.84 points
mini-10-year JGB(Cash-Settled) 147.89 yen
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index 600.04 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
April 2023 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 201.76 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
April 2023 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM) 1,918.6yen
March 2023 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 66,110yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 11.15yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 10.21yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 11.15yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 8.40yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:45aApr. 07, 2023tse Application For Lis : Doraku Holdings Co.,Ltd.
PU
02:35aApr. 07, 2023ose Special Quotations : 1st week April 2023): Nikkei 225
PU
12:55aApr. 07, 2023tse Decision On Delisti : CASSINA IXC.Ltd.
PU
04/06Apr. 06, 2023tse Approval Of Initial : NAKAYAMA FUDOUSAN Co.,Ltd.
PU
04/04Japan Exchange Buys Back Nearly 5 Billion Yen Worth of Shares in March
MT
04/04Apr. 04, 2023ose Final Settlement Pr : April 2023): CME Group Petroleum
PU
04/03Japan Exchange : Apr. 03, 2023JPXTSEOSETOCOMBusiness Trading Overview in FY2022 & March 20..
PU
04/03Japan Exchange : Apr. 03, 2023JPXIInformation Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Leveraged and Inve..
PU
04/03Apr. 03, 2023tocom Final Settlement : March 2023): Crude Oil, Electricity Futures
PU
04/03Apr. 03, 2023tse Matching Mechanism : Transaction Media Networks Inc.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 133 B 1 012 M 1 012 M
Net income 2023 45 779 M 348 M 348 M
Net cash 2023 135 B 1 027 M 1 027 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 1 076 B 8 168 M 8 168 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,05x
EV / Sales 2024 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 052,00 JPY
Average target price 2 220,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.8.14%8 168
CME GROUP INC.16.07%70 186
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.14.69%15 487
ASX LIMITED2.82%9 023
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-13.48%5 009
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-15.23%2 787
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer