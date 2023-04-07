Apr. 07, 2023OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 1st week April 2023): Nikkei 225
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
April 2023 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
27,542.97 yen
March 2023 Contracts
Nikkei 225
28,377.34 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week
27,237.66 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week
27,385.22 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 5th week
28,016.51 yen
TOPIX
2,047.32 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
18,458.69 points
TSE Mothers
775.39 points
TOPIX Core30
1,007.19 points
Nikkei 225 VI
19.75 points
DJIA
32,106.30 points
TAIEX
15,405 points
FTSE China 50
13,443.01 points
TOPIX Banks
219.05 points
TSE REIT
1,814.11 points
RN Prime
1,557.84 points
mini-10-year JGB(Cash-Settled)
147.89 yen
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index
600.04 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
April 2023 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum
201.76 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
April 2023 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM)
1,918.6yen
March 2023 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
66,110yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
11.15yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
10.21yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
11.15yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
8.40yen
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
