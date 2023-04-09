Advanced search
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:16:03 2023-04-10 am EDT
2058.00 JPY   +0.32%
Apr. 10, 2023 Designation Of Securities Under Supervision (confirmation) : JPX-Nikkei 400 Bull 2x Leveraged ETF and 1 Other Issue
PU
04/07Apr. 07, 2023tse Application For Listing On Tokyo Pro Market : Doraku Holdings Co.,Ltd.
PU
04/07Apr. 07, 2023ose Special Quotations Updated (contract Month : 1st week April 2023): Nikkei 225
PU
Apr. 10, 2023TSE Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): JPX-Nikkei 400 Bull 2x Leveraged ETF and 1 Other Issue

04/09/2023 | 11:26pm EDT
Apr. 10, 2023 TSEDesignation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): JPX-Nikkei 400 Bull 2x Leveraged ETF and 1 Other Issue
TSE has designated issues as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) as follows.

１．Issue Name JPX-Nikkei 400 Bull 2x Leveraged ETF beneficiary certificates
(Code: 1467, Product: ETF)
JPX-Nikkei 400 Bear -1x Inverse ETF beneficiary certificates
(Code: 1468, Product: ETF)
２．Period of Designation as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) From Apr. 10, 2023 (Mon.) to the day when TSE determines whether the ETFs have fallen under the delisting criteria
Provision Enforcement Rules for Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 1115, Paragraph 1, Item (2)
(Due to falling under cases where a decision concerning an amendment to the trust deed of an investment trust has been made, which falls under establishment of an investment trust agreement period)
３．Reason Today, the management company pertaining to the beneficiary certificates described in "1. Issue Name" above (hereinafter "the ETFs") has announced that the number of beneficiary right units of the ETFs as of today has fallen below 100,000 units and the ETFs may fall under a reason for cancellation specified in the investment trust deeds.
In addition, the management company pertaining to the ETFs has announced that it decided on a policy to amend the investment trust deeds such that the expiration date for the investment trust agreement becomes Jun. 13, 2023 if the number of beneficiary right units stays below 100,000 units during the 20 consecutive business days between today and May 10, 2023 and the ETFs fall under a reason for cancellation specified in the investment trust deeds.
If the amendment to the investment trust deeds is made in accordance with the above decision, the ETFs will be delisted on Jun. 11, 2023. As such, TSE deems it likely that the ETFs will be delisted and thus has designated the ETFs as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation).
If the number of beneficiary right units of the ETFs reaches 100,000 units or more at any time by May 10, 2023, the management company pertaining to the ETFs will not terminate the investment trust agreement nor make the amendment to the investment trust deeds pertaining to the termination of the investment trust agreement. As such, if the management company announces that the ETFs fall under this case, TSE will cancel the designation as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation).

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 03:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
