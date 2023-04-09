Apr. 10, 2023TSE Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): JPX-Nikkei 400 Bull 2x Leveraged ETF and 1 Other Issue

３．Reason

Today, the management company pertaining to the beneficiary certificates described in "1. Issue Name" above (hereinafter "the ETFs") has announced that the number of beneficiary right units of the ETFs as of today has fallen below 100,000 units and the ETFs may fall under a reason for cancellation specified in the investment trust deeds.

In addition, the management company pertaining to the ETFs has announced that it decided on a policy to amend the investment trust deeds such that the expiration date for the investment trust agreement becomes Jun. 13, 2023 if the number of beneficiary right units stays below 100,000 units during the 20 consecutive business days between today and May 10, 2023 and the ETFs fall under a reason for cancellation specified in the investment trust deeds.

If the amendment to the investment trust deeds is made in accordance with the above decision, the ETFs will be delisted on Jun. 11, 2023. As such, TSE deems it likely that the ETFs will be delisted and thus has designated the ETFs as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation).

If the number of beneficiary right units of the ETFs reaches 100,000 units or more at any time by May 10, 2023, the management company pertaining to the ETFs will not terminate the investment trust agreement nor make the amendment to the investment trust deeds pertaining to the termination of the investment trust agreement. As such, if the management company announces that the ETFs fall under this case, TSE will cancel the designation as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation).