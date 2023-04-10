Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-10 am EDT
2057.50 JPY   +0.29%
02:56aApr. 10, 2023tse Initial Listing Date (april 11) Base Price, Etc. Of Chiikishinbunsha Co.,ltd. 5th Series Subscription Warrant (code : 2164-9)
PU
04/09Apr. 10, 2023tse Designation Of Securities Under Supervision (confirmation) : JPX-Nikkei 400 Bull 2x Leveraged ETF and 1 Other Issue
PU
04/07Apr. 07, 2023tse Application For Listing On Tokyo Pro Market : Doraku Holdings Co.,Ltd.
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apr. 10, 2023TSE Initial Listing Date (April 11) Base Price, etc. of CHIIKISHINBUNSHA CO.,LTD. 5th Series Subscription Warrant (Code: 2164-9)

04/10/2023 | 02:56am EDT
Market News
Apr. 10, 2023 TSEInitial Listing Date (April 11) Base Price, etc. of CHIIKISHINBUNSHA CO.,LTD. 5th Series Subscription Warrant (Code: 2164-9)
The base price, etc. of CHIIKISHINBUNSHA CO.,LTD. 5th Series Subscription Warrant (Code: 2164-9), which is scheduled for initial listing on April 11, are as below.

CHIIKISHINBUNSHA CO.,LTD. 5th Series Subscription Warrant (Code: 2164-9) [Trading Unit: 100 unit]

Base Price JPY 22
Upper Price Limit JPY 102
Lower Price Limit JPY 1

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 06:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 133 B 1 010 M 1 010 M
Net income 2023 45 779 M 347 M 347 M
Net cash 2023 135 B 1 024 M 1 024 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 1 075 B 8 143 M 8 143 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,05x
EV / Sales 2024 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 051,50 JPY
Average target price 2 220,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.8.12%8 143
CME GROUP INC.16.02%70 186
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.14.69%15 487
ASX LIMITED2.82%9 025
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-11.05%5 152
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-14.57%2 808
