Apr. 10, 2023TSE Initial Listing Date (April 11) Base Price, etc. of CHIIKISHINBUNSHA CO.,LTD. 5th Series Subscription Warrant (Code: 2164-9)
Apr. 10, 2023 TSE Initial Listing Date (April 11) Base Price, etc. of CHIIKISHINBUNSHA CO.,LTD. 5th Series Subscription Warrant (Code: 2164-9)
The base price, etc. of CHIIKISHINBUNSHA CO.,LTD. 5th Series Subscription Warrant (Code: 2164-9), which is scheduled for initial listing on April 11, are as below.
CHIIKISHINBUNSHA CO.,LTD. 5th Series Subscription Warrant (Code: 2164-9) [Trading Unit: 100 unit]
Base Price
JPY 22
Upper Price Limit
JPY 102
Lower Price Limit
JPY 1
